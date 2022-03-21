College Basketball Coast To Coast: Recapping A Wild First NCAA Tourney Weekend

When Sunday’s action finally wrapped up early in morning hours on the East Coast, a dramatic first weekend of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship ended. And while Friday might have been a bit dull, it did combine with a thrilling Thursday to produce an exciting Saturday and Sunday, which saw the likes of Gonzaga, Duke, Purdue, and (finally) Arizona win thrillers and Saint Peter’s become the third 15 seed (and second in as many years) to reach the second weekend.

Last night, Matt Zemek and I joined T.J. Rives to recap it all on “College Basketball Coast to Coast!”

First, T.J. and I discussed whether teams like Memphis, Houston or Michigan were “under-seeded” by the Selection Committee, along with how Duke outplayed Michigan State in the final few minutes of their Sunday showdown to move Coach K’s retirement tour to a stop in San Francisco.

Next, Matt Zemek of USA Today’s Trojanswire.com joined T.J. to provide some West Coast flavor, recapping South top seed Arizona’s tense OT win over TCU in Sunday night’s finale. Matt discusses why this run by the Wildcats is so important and how it parallels 1997’s Final Four appearance—which happened to lead to the now-Pac-12’s last national title. Matt also talks about the West’s most traditional power, UCLA, and the Bruins’ chances to return to the Final Four, all while discussing the other Sweet Sixteen games on the slate for Thursday and Friday.

Hear it all on College Basketball Coast to Coast and make sure to follow/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google, and Spotify. And, catch the show streaming top or bottom of the hour on our TuneIn channel!