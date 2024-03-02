2024 Conference Tournament Central

Prior seasons: 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) will follow a previous contest, so the tip time is approximate.

Daily Chronological Schedule

Games marked with a carat (^) will appear on additional outlets noted under the conference’s section below.

Championship Games On or Before Wednesday, 03/13

Mon. and Tues., March 4 and 5; Thurs., March 7; and Sun., March 10: Campus sites (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Kennesaw State

Did not qualify: Central Arkansas (9-23, 5-11, 11th) and Bellarmine (8-23, 4-12, 12th, reclassifying to Division I, year 4 of 4)

Participating, but not eligible for the NCAA/NIT: Queens (reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 4)

First Round (Mon., March 4)

Game 1: (10) Jacksonville 92, (9) Kennesaw State (15-6, 6-10) 86

Game 2: (8) Queens 69, (7) FGCU (14-18, 8-8) 63

Quarterfinals (Tues., March 5)

Game 3: (10) Jacksonville 67, (1) Eastern Kentucky (17-14, 12-5) 65

Game 4: (5) North Florida (16-16, 9-7) 98, (4) Austin Peay 101 (OT)

Game 5: (8) Queens (14-19, 7-9) 71, (2) Stetson 83

Game 6: (6) North Alabama 77, (3) Lipscomb (20-12, 11-5) 75

Semifinals (Thurs., March 7)

Game 7: (10) Jacksonville (16-17, 5-11) 87, (2) Stetson 88

Game 8: (6) North Alabama (15-17, 8-8) 71, (4) Austin Peay 77

Championship (Sun., March 10)

Game 9: (4) Austin Peay (19-14, 10-6) at (2) Stetson (21-12, 11-5), 3 (ESPN2)

Season series: SU 1-0 (at home)

Sat.–Wed., March 9–13: Boise, Idaho (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Montana State

First Round (Sat., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (10) Sacramento State (8-23, 4-14) vs. (9) Idaho (11-20, 5-13), 7:30

Season series: UI 2-0

Game 2: (8) Idaho State (12-19, 7-11) vs. (7) Northern Arizona (14-18, 7-11), 10*

Season series: Road split

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 10)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Eastern Washington (21-10, 15-3), 7:30

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Northern Colorado (19-12, 12-6), 10*

Quarterfinals (Mon., March 11)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: (5) Montana State (14-17, 9-9) vs. (4) Weber State (20-11, 11-7) , 7:30

Season series: Home split (MSU won regular-season finale.)

Game 6: (6) Portland State (17-14, 8-10) vs. (3) Montana (21-10, 12-6), 10*

Season series: Home split

Semifinals (Tues., March 12)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8:30 (ESPNU/ESPN+ ($))

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 11* (ESPN2/ESPN+ ($))

Championship (Wed., March 13)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 11:30 (ESPN2/ESPN+ ($))

Wed., March 6 and Fri.–Sun., March 8–10: High Point, N.C. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: UNC Asheville

First Round (Wed., March 6)

Game 1: (9) Radford 67, (8) USC Upstate (10-20, 5-11) 60

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 8)

Game 2: (9) Radford (16-17, 5-11) 63, (1) High Point 77

Game 3: (5) Longwood 69, (4) Winthrop (17-15, 8-8) 56

Game 4: (7) Charleston Southern (10-20, 6-10) 55, (2) UNC Asheville 60

Game 5: (6) Presbyterian (14-18, 6-10) 60, (3) Gardner-Webb 61

Semifinals (Sat., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 6: (5) Longwood (19-13, 6-10) vs. (1) High Point (25-7, 13-3), 12

Season series: Home split (LU won 74-72 on 3/2)

Game 7: (3) Gardner-Webb (17-15, 11-5) vs. (2) UNC Asheville (21-11, 12-4), 2:30

Season series: GWU 2-0

Championship (Sun., March 10)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN2)

Fri.–Tues., March 8–12: Washington, D.C. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Charleston

First Round (Fri., March 8)

Game 1: (13) William & Mary 79, (12) North Carolina A&T (7-25, 5-13) 62

Game 2: (14) Hampton 56, (11) Elon (13-19, 6-12) 55

Second Round (Sat., March 9)

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Game 3: (9) Campbell (14-17, 8-10) vs. (8) Monmouth (17-14, 10-8), 12

Season series: Monmouth 1-0 (H)

Game 4: (13) William & Mary (10-22, 4-14) vs. (5) Towson (18-13, 11-7), 2:30*

Season series: TU 1-0 (away)

Game 5: (10) Northeastern (12-19, 7-11) vs. (7) Stony Brook (17-14, 10-8), 6

Season series: SB 2-0

Game 6: (14) Hampton (9-23, 3-15) vs. (6) Delaware (18-13, 10-8), 8:30*

Season series: UD 1-0 (at home)

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 10)

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Charleston (24-7, 15-3), 12

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4) UNCW (21-9, 12-6), 2:30*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2) Drexel (20-11, 13-5), 6

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3) Hofstra (19-12, 12-6), 8:30*

Semifinals (Mon., March 11)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Tues., March 12)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 7 (CBSSN)

Tues. and Thurs., March 5 and 7: Campus sites

Mon. and Tues., March 6 and 7: Indianapolis (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Northern Kentucky

First Round (Tues., March 5)

Game 1: (11) Detroit Mercy (1-31, 1-19) 79, (6) Milwaukee 83

Game 2: (10) IUPUI (6-26, 2-18) 66, (7) Cleveland State 85

Game 3: (9) Robert Morris (10-22, 6-14) 63, (8) Purdue Fort Wayne 78

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 7)

Game 5: (8) Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12, 11-9) 65, (1) Oakland 75

Game 6: (7) Cleveland State 82, (2) Youngstown State (22-10, 14-6) 70

Game 7: (6) Milwaukee 95, (3) Green Bay (18-14, 13-7) 84

Game 8: (5) Northern Kentucky 99, (4) Wright State (18-14, 13-7) 97 (OT)

Semifinals (Mon., March 11)

Game 9: (7) Cleveland State (20-13, 11-9) vs. (1) Oakland (21-11, 15-5), 7 (ESPNU)

Season series: Home split

Game 10: (6) Milwaukee (19-14, 12-8) vs. (5) Northern Kentucky (18-14, 12-8), 9:30* (ESPN2)

Season series: Home split

Championship (Tues., March 12)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 7 (ESPN)

Thurs.–Sun., March 7–10: St. Louis, Mo. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Drake

First Round (Thurs., March 7)

Game 1: (9) Missouri State 60, (8) Murray State (12-20, 9-11) 35

Game 2: (12) Valparaiso (7-25, 3-17) 61, (5) Belmont 86

Game 3: (10) Evansville 59, (7) Illinois State (15-17, 9-11) 53

Game 4: (11) UIC 84, (6) Southern Illinois (19-20, 11-9) 82 (2OT)

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 8)

MVC TV (Bally MW & SE and NBCS Chicago or NBCS Chicago Plus) will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 5: (9) Missouri State (17-16, 18-12) 59, (1) Indiana State 75

Game 6: (5) Belmont (20-13, 12-8) 62, (4) Northern Iowa 67

Game 7: (10) Evansville (16-17, 6-14) 58, (2) Drake 79

Game 8: (11) UIC (12-20, 4-16) vs. (3) Bradley (21-10, 13-7), 9:30*

Season series: BU 2-0

Semifinals (Sat., March 9)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 9: (4) Northern Iowa (19-13, 12-8) vs. (1) Indiana State (27-5, 17-3), 3:30

Season series: ISU 1-0 (away)

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. (2) Drake (26-6, 16-4), 6*

Championship (Sun., March 10)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 2 (CBS)

Wed., March 6; Sat., March 9; and Tues., March 12: Higher seeds host

2023 Champion: Merrimack (ineligible due to reclassification)

2023 Auto Bid Winner: Fairleigh Dickinson (tournament runner-up)

Did not qualify: Stonehill (4-27, 2-14, 9th, reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 4)

Participating, but ineligible for the NCAA/NIT: Le Moyne (reclassifying to Division I, year 1 of 4)

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 6)

Game 1: (8) Saint Francis (8-22, 3-13) 62, (1) Central Connecticut 71

Game 2: (7) LIU (7-22, 6-10) 66, (2) Merrimack 72

Game 3: (6) Wagner 60, (3) Sacred Heart (16-16, 10-6) 57

Game 4: (5) Fairleigh Dickinson (15-17, 9-7) 61, (4) Le Moyne 82

Semifinals (Sat., March 9)

SNY will air and NEC Front Row and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: (6) Wagner (14-15, 7-9) at (1) Central Connecticut (20-10, 13-3), 2

Season series: CCSU 2-0

Game 6: (4) Le Moyne (15-16, 9-7) at (2) Merrimack (20-11, 13-3), 12

Season series: MC 2-0

Championship (Tues., March 12)

Game 7: Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, 7 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 6–9: Evansville, Ind. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Southeast Missouri State

Participating but ineligible for the NCAA/NIT: Southern Indiana (reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 4)

Did not qualify: Tennessee Tech (10-21, 5-13, 9th), Southeast Missouri State (9-22, 4-14, 10th), Lindenwood (9-22, 3-15, 11th, reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 4)

First Round (Wed., March 6)

Game 1: (8) Southern Indiana (8-24, 5-13) 64, (5) Tennessee State 78

Game 2: (7) Eastern Illinois (14-18, 8-10) 57, (6) SIU Edwardsville 68

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 7)

Game 3: (5) Tennessee State (18-15, 10-8) 59, (4) Western Illinois 61

Game 4: (6) SIU Edwardsville (17-16, 9-9) 63, (3) Morehead State 78

Semifinals (Fri., March 8)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 5: (4) Western Illinois (21-12, 13-5) 57, (1) Little Rock 82

Game 6: (3) Morehead State (24-8, 14-4) vs. (2) UT Martin (21-10, 14-4), 10:30*

Season series: Home split

Championship (Sat., March 9)

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. (1) Little Rock (21-11, 14-4), 8 (ESPN2)

Tues., March 5; Thurs., March 7; Sun., March 10; and Wed., March 13: Higher seeds host (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Colgate

First Round (Tues., March 5)

Game 1: (9) Holy Cross 84, (8) Army West Point (10-22, 6-12) 68

Game 2: (10) Loyola Maryland (7-25, 5-13) 48, (7) Navy 64

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 7)

Game 3: (9) Holy Cross (10-23, 6-12) 64, (1) Colgate 81

Game 4: (5) Bucknell 80, (4) American (16-16, 10-8) 57

Game 5: (7) Navy (13-18, 8-10) 61, (2) Boston U. 70

Game 6: (6) Lehigh 76, (3) Lafayette (11-21, 10-8) 61

Semifinals (Sun., March 10)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 7: (5) Bucknell (14-18, 10-8) at (1) Colgate (23-9, 16-2), 2

Season series: CU 2-0

Game 8: (6) Lehigh (13-17, 9-9) at (2) Boston U. (16-16, 10-8), 4

Season series: BU 2-0

Championship (Wed., March 13)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 7:30 (CBSSN)

Fri.–Mon., March 8–11: Asheville, N.C. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Furman

First Round (Fri., March 8)

Game 1: (9) The Citadel (11-21, 3-15) 76, (8) Mercer 84

Game 2: (10) VMI (4-28, 1-17) 66, (7) ETSU 98

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games. Nexstar-owned stations in the SoCon footprint will air all four games.

Game 3: (8) Mercer (16-16, 8-10) vs. (1) Samford (26-5, 15-3), 12

Season series: Home split

Game 4: (7) ETSU (17-15, 8-10) vs. (2) UNCG (21-10, 12-6), 2:30*

Season series: Home split (ETSU won 66-65 on 3/2)

Game 5: (6) Wofford (17-14, 10-8) vs. (3) Chattanooga (20-11, 12-6), 6

Season series: UTC 2-0

Game 6: (5) Furman (16-15, 10-8) vs. (4) Western Carolina (22-9, 11-7), 8:30*

Season series: Home split

Semifinals (Sun., March 10)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 (ESPNU)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30* (ESPN News)

Championship (Mon., March 11)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 7 (ESPN)

Sun.–Wed., March 10–13: Lake Charles, La. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Participating but ineligible for the NCAA/NIT: Texas A&M-Commerce (reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 4)

Did not qualify: Houston Christian (6-23, 4-14, 9th), Incarnate Word (8-23, 3-15, 10th)

First Round (Sun., March 10)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) New Orleans (9-22, 4-14) vs. (5) Southeastern Louisiana (15-16, 10-8), 6

Game 2: (7) Texas A&M-Commerce (12-19, 6-12) vs. (6) Northwestern State (9-22, 7-11), 8:30*

Quarterfinals (Mon., March 11)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (4) Lamar (18-13, 12-6), 6

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (3) Nicholls (18-13, 13-5), 8:30*

Semifinals (Tues., March 12)

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (1) McNeese (28-3, 17-1), 6 (ESPNU)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (2) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-10, 14-4), 8:30* (ESPN+ ($))

Championship (Wed., March 13)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 5 (ESPN2)

Fri.–Tues., March 8–12: Sioux Falls, S.D. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Oral Roberts

Participating but ineligible for the NCAA/NIT: St. Thomas (reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 5)

First Round (Fri., March 8)

Game 1: (9) South Dakota (12-20, 5-11) 62, (8) Oral Roberts 77

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 9)

Midco Sports will air and Summit League Network ($) will stream both games.

Game 2: (8) Oral Roberts (12-18, 5-11) vs. (1) South Dakota State (19-12, 12-4), 7

Season series: Home split

Game 3: (7) Denver (15-16, 6-10) vs. (2) Kansas City (15-15, 10-6), 9:30*

Season series: UMKC 2-0

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 10)

Midco Sports will air and Summit League Network ($) will stream both games.

Game 4: (5) North Dakota State (15-16, 8-8) vs. (4) St. Thomas (19-12, 9-7), 7

Season series: Home split

Game 5: (6) Omaha (14-17, 7-9) vs. (3) North Dakota (18-13, 10-6), 9:30*

Season series: Home split

Semifinals (Mon., March 11)

Midco Sports will air and Summit League Network ($) will stream both games.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Tues., March 12)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 9:30 (CBSSN)

Tues., March 5; Thurs. March 7; and Sat.–Mon., March 9–11: Pensacola, Fla. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Louisiana

First Round (Tues., March 5)

Game 1: (13) Coastal Carolina 75, (12) ULM (11-19, 6-12) 71

Game 2: (14) Old Dominion (7-25, 3-15) 83, (11) Texas State 92 (OT)

Second Round (Thurs., March 7)

Game 3: (9) Georgia Southern 76, (8) South Alabama (16-16, 8-10) 71

Game 4: (13) Coastal Carolina (9-22, 5-13) 66, (5) Louisiana 80

Game 5: (11) Texas State 75, (6) Southern Miss. (16-16, 9-9) 59

Game 6: (10) Marshall 86, (7) Georgia State (14-17, 8-10) 74

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 7: (9) Georgia Southern (9-23, 8-10) vs. (1) App State (26-5, 16-2), 12:30

Season series: ASU 2-0

Game 8: (5) Louisiana (19-13, 10-8) vs. (4) Arkansas State (16-15, 11-7), 3*

Season series: ULL 2-0

Game 9: (11) Texas State (16-17, 7-11) vs. (3) Troy (20-11, 13-5), 6

Season series: Home split with TSU winning in OT on 3/1

Game 10: (10) Marshall (13-19, 7-11) vs. (2) James Madison (28-3, 15-3), 8:30*

Season series: JMU 2-0

Semifinals (Sun., March 10)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Mon., March 11)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 7 (ESPN2)

Thurs.–Sat., March 7–9 and Mon.–Tues., March 11–12: Las Vegas (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Gonzaga

First Round (Thurs., March 7)

Game 1: (9) Pacific (6-26, 0-16) 43, (8) Pepperdine 102

Second Round (Fri., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 2: (8) Pepperdine (13-19, 5-11) vs. (5) San Diego (17-14, 7-9), 9

Season series: Road split

Game 3: (7) Loyola Marymount (12-18, 5-11) vs. (6) Portland (11-20, 5-11), 11:30*

Season series: Home split (UP OT win 03/02)

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 9)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (4) Santa Clara (19-12, 10-6), 10

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (3) San Francisco (22-9, 11-5), 12:30 a.m. 03/06*

Semifinals (Mon., March 11)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (1) Saint Mary’s (24-7, 15-1), 9 (ESPN)

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. (2) Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2), 11:30* (ESPN2)

Championship (Tues., March 12)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 9 (ESPN)

Late Tournaments (Championship Games After 03/13)

Sat., March 9; Tues., March 12; and Sat., March 16: Higher seeds host (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Vermont

Did not qualify: NJIT (7-21, 3-13, 9th place)

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) UAlbany (13-18, 5-11) at (1) Vermont (25-6, 15-1), 3

Season series: UVM 2-0

Game 2: (7) UMBC (11-20, 6-10) at (2) UMass Lowell (20-9, 11-5), 3

Season series: UML 2-0

Game 3: (6) Maine (15-16, 7-9) at (3) Bryant (19-12, 11-5), 2

Season series: Home split

Game 4: (5) Binghamton (15-14, 7-9) at (4) New Hampshire (15-14, 7-9), 3

Season series: Home split

Semifinals (Tues., March 12)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Teams will be reseeded.

Game 5: (4) at (1)

Game 6: (3) at (2)

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 7: Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sun., March 13–17: Fort Worth, Texas

2022 Champion: Memphis

First Round (Wed., March 13)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 1

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), 3:30*

Second Round (Thurs., March 14)

ESPNU will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 12:30

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 3*

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 7

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 15)

ESPN2 will air the afternoon session. ESPNU will air the evening session.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 1

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), 3:30*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 16)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30*

Championship (Sun., March 17)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 3:15 (ESPN)

Tues.–Thurs., March 12–14 and Sat. and Sun., March 16 and 17: Brooklyn

2023 Champion: VCU

First Round (Tues., March 12)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: (15) vs. (10), 2*

Game 3: (14) vs. (11), 4:30*

Second Round (Wed., March 13)

USA Network will air all four games.

Game 4: (9) vs. (8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 2*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (7), 5

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (6), 7:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

USA Network will air all four games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1), 11:30 a.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (4), 2*

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2), 5

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. (3), 7:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 16)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30*

Championship (Sun., March 17)

Game 14: Semifinal winners, 1 (CBS)

Tues.–Sat., March 12–16: Washington, D.C.

2023 Champion: Duke

First Round (Tues., March 12)

ACCN will air all three games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 2

Game 2: (15) vs. (10), 4:30*

Game 3: (14) vs. (11), 7*

Second Round (Wed., March 13)

ESPN will air the afternoon session. ESPN2 will air the evening session.

Game 4: (9) vs. (8), 12

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 2:30*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (7), 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (6), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN will air all four games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

ESPN will air both games.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 14: Semifinal winners, 8:30 (ESPN)

Tues.–Sat., March 12–16: Kansas City, Mo.

2023 Champion: Texas

First Round (Tues., March 12)

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 12:30

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), 3*

Second Round (Wed., March 13)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 12:30

Game 4: (9) vs. (8), 3*

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 7

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN2 will air all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (4), 12:30

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1), 3*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 6 (ESPN)

Big East

Wed.–Sat., March 13–16: New York

2023 Champion: Marquette

First Round (Wed., March 13)

FS1 will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 3

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 5:30*

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 8*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

FS1 will air all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

FS1 will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 9*

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 6:30 (Fox)

Wed.–Sun., March 13–17: Minneapolis

2023 Champion: Purdue

First Round (Wed., March 13)

Peacock ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 6:30

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), 9*

Second Round (Thurs., March 14)

BTN will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 12

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 2:30*

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 6:30

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6), 9*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 15)

BTN will air all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 6:30

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), 9*

Semifinals (Sat., March 16)

CBS will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30

Championship (Sun., March 17)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 3:30 (CBS)

Wed.–Sat., March 13–16: Henderson, Nev.

2023 Champion: UC Santa Barbara

Will not qualify: The two lowest-placed eligible teams.

Not participating: UC San Diego (reclassifying to Division I, year 4 of 4)

First Round (Wed., March 13)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (5), 9

Game 2: (7) vs. (6), 11:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (3), 3

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (4), 9

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. (1), 9 (ESPN+ ($), replayed on ESPNU after Game 16 live)

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. (2), 11:30* (ESPNU)

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 9:30 (ESPN2)

Tues.–Sat., March 12–16: Huntsville, Ala.

2023 Champion: Florida Atlantic (now in the American)

First Round (Tues., March 12)

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 9 (ESPN+ ($))

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 13)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 6:30

Game 3: (7) vs. (2), 9*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 4: (5) vs. (4), 6:30

Game 5: (6) vs. (3), 9*

Semifinals (Fri., March 14)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 12:30

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3*

Championship (Sat., March 15)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 8:30 (CBSSN)

Sat. and Sun., March 16 and 17: New York

2023 Champion: Princeton

Will not qualify: 5th through 8th place

Semifinals (Sat., March 16)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 1: (4) vs. (1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: (3) vs. (2), 1:30*

Championship (Sun., March 17)

Game 3: Semifinal winners, 12 (ESPN2)

Tues.–Sat., March 12–16: Atlantic City, N.J.

2023 Champion: Iona

First Round (Tues., March 12)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 5

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 7:30*

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 10*

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 13)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 7

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 7

Game 7: (5) vs. (4), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

ESPN News will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 7:30 (ESPNU)

Thurs.–Sat., March 14–16: Cleveland

2023 Champion: Kent State

Will not qualify: 9th through 12th place

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: (5) vs. (4), 1:30*

Game 3: (7) vs. (2), 4*

Game 4: (6) vs. (3), 6:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30*

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 7:30 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 13–16: Norfolk, Va. (PDF Bracket)

2023 Champion: Howard

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 13)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: (8) Coppin State (2-26, 1-13) vs. (1) Norfolk State (21-10, 11-3), 6

Season series: NSU 2-0

Game 4: (7) Maryland-Eastern Shore (9-19, 4-10) vs. (2) North Carolina Central (17-12, 9-5), 8:30*

Season series: NCCU 2-0

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 7: (5) Morgan State (11-19, 7-7) vs. (4) Howard (15-16, 9-5), 6

Season series: Home split

Game 8: (6) Delaware State (13-17, 6-8) vs. (3) South Carolina State (14-17, 9-5), 8:30*

Season series: SCSU 2-0

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 13–16: Las Vegas

2023 Champion: San Diego State

First Round (Wed., March 13)

MWN will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 2

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 4:30*

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 7*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

CBSSN will air all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 3

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), 5:30*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 9

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 11:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winners, 9:30

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winners, 12 a.m. 3/11*

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 6 (CBS)

Wed.–Sat., March 13–16: Las Vegas

2023 Champion: Arizona

First Round (Wed., March 13)

Pac-12 Networks will air all four games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 3

Game 2: (12) vs. 5, 5:30*

Game 3: (10) vs. (7), 9

Game 4: (11) vs. (6), 11:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

Pac-12 Networks will air the first three games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 3

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4), 5:30*

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2), 9

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3), 11:30* (FS1)

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30* (FS1)

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 10:30 (Fox)

Wed.–Sun., March 13–17: Nashville, Tenn.

2023 Champion: Alabama

First Round (Wed., March 13)

SEC Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 7

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), 9:30*

Second Round (Thurs., March 14)

SEC Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 1

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 3:30*

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 7

Game 6: (11) vs. (6), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 15)

ESPN will air the afternoon session. SEC Network will air the evening session.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 1

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), 3:30*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 16)

ESPN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30*

Championship (Sun., March 17)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN)

Wed.–Sat., March 13–16: Birmingham, Ala.

2023 Champion: Texas Southern

Will not qualify: 9th through 12th place

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 13)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (7) vs (2)

Game 2: (8) vs. (1)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: (6) vs. (3)

Game 4: (5) vs. (4)

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 1 winner

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 5:30 (ESPNU)

Wed.–Sat., March 13–16: Las Vegas

2023 Champion: Grand Canyon

Eligible to participate, but will not be eligible for the NCAA/NIT: Tarleton State and Utah Tech (both reclassifying to Division I, year 4 of 4)

Will not qualify: 9th through 11th place

First Round (Wed., March 13)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (5), 3

Game 2: (7) vs. (6), 5:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 14)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (4), 3

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (3), 5:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 15)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 9

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (2), 11:30*

Championship (Sat., March 16)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 11:30 (ESPN2)