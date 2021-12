2021-22 Men’s College Basketball Neutral-Site Showcases and Special Events

For information on exempt, multi-team events (MTEs), like the Maui Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, and Battle 4 Atlantis, visit this page.

Dates and matchups are all tentative, thanks to CoVID-19. All times are Eastern.

Tues., Nov. 9: New York

Kansas vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Duke vs. Kentucky, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sanford Pentagon Showcase 1

Thurs., Nov. 11: Sioux Falls, S.D. (South Dakota)

Air Force vs. South Dakota, 2:30 p.m. (Midco Sports/ESPN+ ($))

Fri., Nov. 12: Annapolis, Md. (Navy)

Utah State vs. Richmond, 6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Virginia Tech at Navy, approx. 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Gateway HBCU Invitational

Sat., Nov. 13: College Park, Ga. (Tennessee State)

Miles (non-D1) vs. Oakwood (non-D1)

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee State

Chase Center Showcase

Sat., Nov. 13: San Francisco (Chase Center) (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Davidson vs. San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. (WCCN)

Coaches vs. Racism

Sat., Nov. 13: Washington, D.C. (Michigan)

Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m. (B1G Network)

Tues., Nov. 16: Portland, Ore.

BYU vs. Oregon, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Tampa Showcase

Fri., Nov. 19: Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena) (Jon Rothstein via Twitter; The D1 Docket via Twitter)

Auburn vs. South Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

MAAC/ASUN Challenge

Fri. and Sat., Nov. 19 and 20: Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (ASUN)

Fri., Nov. 19

Liberty vs. Iona, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

North Alabama vs. Manhattan, approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sat., Nov. 20

Liberty vs. Manhattan, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

North Alabama vs. Iona, approx. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach

Sat., Nov. 20: South Padre Island, Texas (UTRGV)

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech, 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Northern Arizona vs. UTRGV, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Fri., Nov. 26: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Duke vs. Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Boost Mobile HBCU Classic Presented by Chris Paul

Sun. and Mon., Nov. 28 and 29: Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center) (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Sun., Nov. 28

Norfolk State (MEAC) vs. Hampton (Big South), 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Morgan State (MEAC) vs. Grambling State (SWAC), approx. 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Mon., Nov. 29

Norfolk State vs. Grambling State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Hampton vs. Morgan State, approx. 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Battle In Seattle

Sat., Dec. 4: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena) (Release)

Alabama vs. Gonzaga, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wichita State at InTrust Bank Arena

Sun., Dec. 5: Wichita, Kan. (InTrust Bank Arena)

Kansas State vs. Wichita State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Tues., Dec. 7: New York (Release)

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Villanova vs. Syracuse, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Kansas in Kansas City, Mo.

Tues., Dec. 7: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center) (Kansas)

UTEP vs. Kansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Simmons Bank Showdown

Wed., Dec. 8: Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena) (TCU)

Utah vs. TCU, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

UNLV at the Mandalay Bay (Game 1)

Wed., Dec. 8: Las Vegas (Michelob Ultra Arena) (UNLV)

Seattle at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 10: Rock Hill, S.C. (Sports & Event Center)

High Point vs. South Carolina State, 7 p.m.

Never Forget Tribute Classic

Sat., Dec. 11: Newark, N.J. (Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today)

UConn vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sat., Dec. 11: Rock Hill, S.C. (Sports & Event Center)

Clinton (non-D1) vs. Edward Waters (non-D1), 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Carver (non-D1), approx. 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 11: Atlanta (State Farm Arena) (HHoopsgiving via Twitter; Georgia Tech via Twitter)

Nebraska vs. Auburn, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Drake vs. Clemson, approx. 2 p.m. (ACCN)

LSU vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss, approx. 8:30 p.m. (SECN)

Sanford Pentagon Showcase 2

Sat., Dec. 11: Sioux Falls, S.D. (BYU)

BYU vs. Creighton, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Tulsa Showcase

Sat., Dec. 11: Tulsa, Okla. (Arkansas)

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

Sat., Dec. 11: Dallas (American Airlines Arena) (Release)

Mississippi State vs. Colorado State, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

UMass vs. North Texas, approx. 4:30 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Stephen F. Austin vs. Liberty, approx. 7 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

UNLV at the Mandalay Bay (Game 2)

Sat., Dec. 11: Las Vegas (Michelob Ultra Arena) (UNLV)

Hartford at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Washington State in Spokane (Game 1)

Sat., Dec. 11: Spokane, Wash.

South Dakota State vs. Washington State, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Sat., Dec. 11: Houston (Toyota Center) (Battleground2k via Twitter)

TCU vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. (SECN)

UTSA vs. Sam Houston State

Sun., Dec. 12: Rock Hill, S.C. (Sports & Event Center)

Florida State vs. South Carolina, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sun., Dec. 12: Brooklyn (Barclays Center) (Release)

Fordham vs. Miami (Fla.), 11:30 a.m. (FloHoops ($))

Purdue vs. NC State, 2 p.m. (B1G Network)

Florida vs. Maryland, approx. 4:30 p.m. (B1G Network)

Iona vs. Yale, approx. 7 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Fri., Dec. 17: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center) (Release)

East Carolina vs. Liberty, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, approx. 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Richmond vs. NC State, approx. 6:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte, approx. 9 p.m. (ACCN)

Fri., Dec. 17: Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center) (SDSU)

Saint Mary’s vs. San Diego State, 10 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Hoop Dreams Classic

Sat., Dec. 18: Newark, N.J. (Prudential Center) (Release; Steven J. Gaither via Twitter; Deadline)

North Carolina A&T vs. Howard, TBA (TNT)

Hampton vs. North Carolina Central, TBA (TNT)

Big 4 Tripleheader

Sat., Dec. 18: Buffalo, N.Y. (KeyBank Center) (Canisius)

Franklin Pierce (non-D1) vs. Daemen (non-D1), 11 a.m.

Niagara vs. Albany, 2 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius, 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 18: New York (Schedule)

Pittsburgh vs. St. John’s (exempt event showcase), 12 p.m. (FS1)

Seton Hall vs. Iona (non-exempt), 3 p.m. (FS2)

Crossroads Classic

Sat., Dec. 18: Indianapolis (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)

Purdue vs. Butler, 12 p.m. (Fox)

Notre Dame vs. Indiana, approx. 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Nashville Showcase

Sat., Dec. 18: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena) (Rocco Miller, The Bracketeer)

Tennessee vs. Memphis, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sat., Dec. 18: Sunrise, Fla.

South Florida vs. Florida, 1 p.m. (Bally Sports Sun)

UCF vs. Florida State, approx. 3:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Sun)

Sat., Dec. 18: Phoenix, Ariz. (Phoenix Suns Arena) (Release)

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Georgia Tech vs. USC, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco, 7:30 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Northern Arizona vs. San Diego, approx. 10 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Sat., Dec. 18: Las Vegas (Kentucky)

UCLA vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Kentucky vs. Ohio State, approx. 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sat., Dec. 18: Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena) (Hoop Hype XL via Twitter; Colorado State)

Colorado State vs. Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sanford Pentagon Showcase 3

Sat., Dec. 18: Sioux Falls, S.D. (Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today)

Utah State vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. (B1G Network)

Arkansas in North Little Rock

Sat., Dec. 18: North Little Rock, Ark. (Arkansas)

Hofstra vs. Arkansas

UAB at Legacy Arena

Sat., Dec. 18: Birmingham, Ala.

West Virginia vs. UAB, 5 p.m. (CBSSN)

Bossier City Showcase

Sat., Dec. 18: Bossier City, La. (Rocco Miller, The Bracketeer)

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Akron Showcase

Sun., Dec. 19: Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent/St. Mary’s H.S.) (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

UC Irvine vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge

Sun., Dec. 19: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena) (Release)

Texas vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Oakland in Detroit

Tues., Dec. 21: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena) (Oakland)

Michigan State vs. Oakland, TBA (My20)

Compete 4 Cause Classic

Tues., Dec. 21: Oklahoma City, Okla. (Paycom Center) (U-Sports Group via Twitter)

North Texas vs. Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

USC vs. Oklahoma State, approx. 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

UBS Arena Showcase

Tues., Dec. 21: Elmont, N.Y. (UBS Arena) (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Delaware vs. Iona, 7:30 p.m.

C.M. Newton Classic

Tues., Dec. 21: Birmingham, Ala. (Legacy Arena) (Alabama)

Colorado State vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Braggin’ Rights

Wed., Dec. 22: St. Louis, Mo. (Illinois via Twitter)

Illinois vs. Missouri, 9 p.m. (B1G Network)

Washington State in Spokane (Game 2)

Wed., Dec. 22: Spokane, Wash. (Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today)

Boise State vs. Washington State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Las Vegas Showcase

Wed., Dec. 22: Las Vegas (South Point Arena) (Saint Louis)

Saint Louis vs. Drake, 3 p.m. (FloHoops ($))