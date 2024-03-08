Bracketology 2024: Who’s Locked Up A Bid? (Updated: 03/08/2024)

The Top Line For March 8, 2024

Today’s bracket

Daily updates (at a minimum) begin Sunday, 03/10.

Updated Cut Line Picture

Last 4 Byes:, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Seton Hall

Last 4 In: Villanova, St. John’s, New Mexico, Colorado

First 4 Out: Virginia, Wake Forest, Iowa, Utah

Next 4 Out: Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Providence, Memphis

Bubbling Under: Virginia Tech, Drake, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Kansas State, James Madison, Oregon, Butler, UNLV

Thursday’s Key Results

While Colorado took care of business at Oregon, winning 79-75, Utah picked up a dreaded late Q3 loss at Oregon State, 92-85. Thanks to their second Quad 1 win of the season, the Buffaloes replace the Utes in this projection, though they will need to be wary of Saturday’s trip to Corvallis.

The Basics For 2024

68 teams in the field, 32 automatic bids going to conference tournament winners (unless they’re reclassifying) and 36 at-large bids

teams in the field, automatic bids going to conference tournament winners (unless they’re reclassifying) and at-large bids 8 conferences are virtually guaranteed of placing multiple teams in the field—ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, MW, Pac-12, SEC, and WCC—add those 8 auto bids to the 36 at-large bids and 44 spots are up for grabs so far

conferences are virtually guaranteed of placing multiple teams in the field—ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, MW, Pac-12, SEC, and WCC—add those auto bids to the at-large bids and spots are up for grabs so far 2 conferences have a decent chance at placing two teams in the field—the American Athletic and Atlantic 10—add those auto bids in and our up for grabs total grows to 46 .

conferences have a decent chance at placing two teams in the field—the American Athletic and Atlantic 10—add those auto bids in and our up for grabs total grows to . The remaining 22 conferences will almost assuredly be single-bid. I will include potential at-large teams from these leagues in this analysis because stranger things have happened over the years.

How Do I Determine “Locks”?

First things first, I look at the maximum number of losses a team can rack up before Selection Sunday:

Current losses + remaining regular season games + 1 conference tournament loss (since only the 32 auto bids will avoid one)

The maximum number of losses for an at-large bid currently sits at 15 (2019 Florida, 2018 Alabama, 2017 Vanderbilt). So, if a team’s maximum number of losses is 16 or more, it cannot be considered a lock.

At that point, I evaluate teams much like I would for the bracket itself, reviewing their (quality) wins, (bad) losses, road/neutral records, results-based and predictive metrics, and so on.

I also note how many potential Quad 3 or Quad 4 opponents a team will meet before conference tournament play. For a team closer to the cut line, a late loss against these opponents can damage their profile, particularly in a season where there has been so much parity.

With these guidelines in mind, let’s get started.

The following reflects the state of the lock and bubble picture on Friday, March 8, 2024. There are currently 31 locks and 5 teams that are “safe” leaving 10 of the 46 at-large/multi-league-auto-bid spots truly available.

All tip times noted are p.m. Eastern.

Big 12 (9 Bids)

Auto bid only: UCF, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Locks (7)

Houston (auto bid), Iowa State, Baylor, Kansas, BYU, Texas Tech, Texas

Safe (1)

Oklahoma

This is true even if the Sooners rank among the “Last Four Byes.”

Bubble (3, 1 IN)

TCU (IN)

Kansas State, Cincinnati (OUT)

Saturday

Oklahoma at Texas, 2 (ESPN)

Iowa State at Kansas State, 2 (ESPN2)

West Virginia at Cincinnati, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Kansas at Houston, 4 (ESPN)

UCF at TCU, 5 (ESPN+ ($))

Baylor at Texas Tech, 6 (ESPN)

Oklahoma State at BYU, 9 (ESPN+ ($))

All seven Big 12 finales have the potential to impact the bracket before everyone travels to Kansas City for the conference tourney, which begins on Tuesday this season. The teams in the bubble picture that need wins the most all have home games, with the exception of Oklahoma. The Sooners travel to Austin to meet their future SEC rivals, Texas.

SEC (7 Bids)

Auto bid only: Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Missouri

Locks (6)

Tennessee (auto bid), Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida

Safe (1)

Mississippi State

Bubble (1)

Texas A&M (OUT)

Saturday

Arkansas at Alabama, 12 (ESPN)

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 2 (CBS)

South Carolina at Mississippi State, 2:30 (SECN)

Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 (CBS)

Florida at Vanderbilt, 4:30 (SECN)

Georgia at Auburn, 6:30 (SECN)

Mississippi State can lock up a bid—really—with a home win over South Carolina. Texas A&M, meanwhile, can boost its case by winning in Oxford. The Rebels still haven’t defeated a team other than Missouri since January 30th. Note that Ole Miss did win in College Station, 71-68, three days before that win over Miss. State.

Big East (6 Bids)

Auto bid only: Xavier, Georgetown, DePaul

Locks (3)

UConn (auto bid), Marquette, Creighton

Bubble (5, 3 IN)

Seton Hall, Villanova, St. John’s (IN)

Providence, Butler (OUT)

Saturday

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 (Fox)

Creighton at Villanova, 2:30 (Fox)

Marquette at Xavier, 5 (Fox)

UConn at Providence, 8 (Fox)

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8:30 (FS1)

Idle: Butler

The bubble will be popping the most in the Big East on Saturday, as St. John’s and Seton Hall both play must-win home games against the league’s bottom two teams. Villanova and Providence, meanwhile, get huge home opportunities against the Bluejays and Huskies, respectively. Marquette, meanwhile, needs to show it can still dominate even without Tyler Kolek when it visits Xavier.

Big Ten (6 Bids)

Auto bid only: Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan

Locks (3)

Purdue (auto bid), Illinois, Wisconsin

Safe (2)

Michigan State, Northwestern

Bubble (4, 1 IN)

Nebraska (IN)

Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota (OUT)

Saturday

Minnesota at Northwestern, 9 (BTN)

Sunday

Nebraska at Michigan, 12 (BTN)

Wisconsin at Purdue, 12:30 (Fox)

Ohio State at Rutgers, 2 (BTN)

Michigan State at Indiana, 4:30 (CBS)

Illinois at Iowa, 7 (FS1)

Most of the Big Ten’s finales are set for Sunday with only an intriguing bubble game between the Golden Gophers and Wildcats set for Saturday. NU will be looking to avenge a 75-66 OT loss at the Barn from back on February 3rd.

Mountain West (6 Bids)

Auto bid only: Wyoming, Fresno State, Air Force, San José State

Locks (4)

San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State (auto bid), Nevada

Safe (1)

Colorado State

Bubble (2, 1 IN)

New Mexico (IN)

UNLV (OUT)

Friday

Boise State at San Diego State, 10 (FS1)

Saturday

Colorado State at Air Force, 4 (Altitude 2/MWN)

New Mexico at Utah State, 8:30 (CBSSN)

UNLV at Nevada, 10:30 (CBSSN)

With the Aztecs a game behind the three-team logjam for second in the MW, which includes the Broncos, Friday’s game leads off a big final weekend. Utah State is in the driver’s seat for the 1 seed in Las Vegas, but New Mexico needs a win for its slipping at-large hopes (and a split of the season series with the Aggies). Nevada and UNLV join Boise State in that three-way tie, and the Wolf Pack will look to sweep the Runnin’ Rebels and gain a seeding edge at the Thomas & Mack.

With a win at Air Force, Colorado State will avoid its last regular-season slip-up possibility and move into the “Lock” group.

ACC (3 Bids)

Auto bid only: NC State, Florida State, Miami, Boston College, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Louisville

Locks (3)

North Carolina (auto bid), Duke, Clemson

Bubble (6, 0 IN)

Virginia, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse (OUT)

Saturday

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 2:30 (ESPNU)

Clemson at Wake Forest, 6 (ACCN)

North Carolina at Duke, 6:30 (ESPN)

NC State at Pitt, 7:45 (CW)

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 8 (ACCN)

Idle: Syracuse

At the top of the standings, UNC travels to Durham with the ACC Tournament No. 1 seed on the line. Elsewhere, there’s a ton of bubble action—with all four contenders in action at home. But that may not mean much, as Wake lost to Georgia Tech on Tuesday (the Deacs’ third loss in a row), and the Yellow Jackets have already popped two bubbles (Miami and Wake) on the road. Virginia will likely need to score more than 50 points against the visitors to keep its at-large hopes alive.

Pac-12 (3 Bids)

Auto bid only: Oregon, Washington, UCLA, California, Arizona State. Stanford, USC, Oregon State

Locks (2)

Arizona (auto bid), Washington State

Bubble (2, 1 IN)

Utah (IN)

Colorado (OUT)

Saturday

Colorado at Oregon State, 5 (Pac-12 Networks)

Utah at Oregon, 7 (Pac-12 Networks)

Arizona at USC, 10 (ESPN)

As I mentioned before, the Buffaloes need to avoid the trap the Utes fell into on Thursday in Corvallis, while a win in Eugene would help Utah out a bit. As for the league-leading Wildcats, completing a sweep of the L.A. schools is paramount for their hopes of securing a No. 1 seed.

WCC (2 Bids)

Auto bid only: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Diego, Pepperdine, Loyola Marymount, Portland, Pacific

Locks (2)

Saint Mary’s (auto bid), Gonzaga

The WCC Tournament started Thursday with a 102-43 Pepperdine win over Pacific (who failed to win a league game this season), but the two locks won’t take the floor until Monday’s semifinals. Bubble fans will need to hope that a third team (most likely San Francisco or Santa Clara) doesn’t sneak the auto bid next Tuesday.

American Athletic (2 Bids)

Auto bid only: SMU, North Texas, East Carolina, Rice, Tulsa, Tulane, Temple, Wichita State, UTSA

Bubble (3, 2 IN)

Florida Atlantic (IN, at-large), South Florida (IN, auto bid)

Memphis (OUT)

Saturday

Memphis at Florida Atlantic, 12 (CBS)

South Florida at Tulsa, 3 (ESPN+ ($))

Both FAU and USF survived their midweek tests—at North Texas and against Tulane in Tampa. A win over Memphis would give the Owls a season split and some confidence heading to Fort Worth for the conference tournament, while the Tigers need the win to boost their at-large case. As for the Bulls, they can both avoid a late bad loss and extend the nation’s longest current win streak to 16 by taking out the Golden Hurricane.

Atlantic 10 (2 Bids)

Auto bid only: VCU, St. Bonaventure, UMass, George Mason, Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne, Fordham, Rhode Island, Davidson, La Salle, Saint Louis, George Washington

Lock (1)

Dayton

Bubble (2, 1 IN)

Richmond (IN, auto bid)

Loyola Chicago (OUT)

Friday

VCU at Dayton, 7 (ESPN2/ESPN+ ($))

Saturday

Richmond at George Mason, 2:30 (USA)

On Friday night, the Flyers will look to avenge their 49-47 loss in Richmond on March 9th, while the Rams will aim to snap a two-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Spiders travel to Fairfax looking to extend their win streak to seven and gain a season sweep over the Patriots.

Elsewhere

While the Sun Belt Tournament takes Friday off for women’s action and resumes Saturday with the quarterfinal round, featuring App State and JMU, the Missouri Valley’s quarterfinals are set for today. Bubble fans will want to see both Indiana State and Drake win today and tomorrow to set up a 1 vs. 2 final, which would keep one of these deserving teams out of the at-large pool.

Arch Madness and the Big South Tournament will be the easiest ways to get your daytime hoops fix on this Friday. (I’m guessing many of you don’t have FloHoops, which will carry the CAA’s opening round.) Check out Conference Tournament Central for a full schedule.

Friday

MVC Quarterfinals: Missouri State vs. Indiana State, 1 (Bally MW & SE/NBCS Chicago/ESPN+ ($))

MVC Quarterfinals: Evansville vs. Drake, 7 (Bally MW & SE/NBCS Chicago/ESPN+ ($))

Saturday

Sun Belt Quarterfinals: Georgia Southern vs. App State, 12:30 (ESPN+ ($))

MVC Semifinals: 3:30 and 6 (CBSSN)

Sun Belt Quarterfinals: Marshall vs. James Madison, 8:30 (ESPN+ ($))

Sunday

MVC Championship: 2 (CBS)

Sun Belt Semifinals: 6 and 8:30 (ESPN+ ($))

College Basketball Coast To Coast (03/06/2024 Episode)

First, Adam Zagoria of NJ.com and ZagsBlog.com joins T.J. to talk about the Big East, including Wednesday’s huge bubble battle in Newark between Seton Hall and Villanova in a game that both teams need for their at large cases and the second UConn-Marquette game of the season.

Then, T.J. and I break down the upcoming tourney field in depth—detailing how many teams that he already locked has in for the “Big Dance” by conference. Plus, we discuss Wake Forest, New Mexico, South Florida, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and more.

Remember to subscribe to College Basketball Coast to Coast on Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcast fix, since we will have a lot to talk about over the next month!

