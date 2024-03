Bracketology 2024: A Pac-12 Swap

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers and Seed List

Key

Conference logos indicate auto bid holders.

Colors next to seed numbers represent movement relative to Tuesday’s bracket: gold (new entrant), green (up 1+ seed line), red (down 1+ seed line)

Ins and Outs (2)

In: Colorado, Stetson (ASUN)

Out: Eastern Kentucky (ASUN), Utah

Bubbling Under: Virginia Tech, Drake, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Kansas State, James Madison, Oregon, Butler, UNLV

Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Seton Hall (63)

Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Seton Hall (56)

Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Wake Forest (41)

Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: Wake Forest (26)

22 single-bid conferences

Looking Ahead

All times are p.m. Eastern. My specific viewing picks are in bold. You can find more schedule analysis in my Lock/Bubble post. (There are a lot of bubble games on Saturday.) You can also find a daily tournament schedule at the top of Conference Tournament Central.

Friday

MVC Quarterfinals: Missouri State vs. Indiana State, 1 (Bally MW & SE/NBCS Chicago/ESPN+ ($))

Akron at Western Michigan, 6 (CBSSN)

MVC Quarterfinals: Evansville vs. Drake, 7 (Bally MW & SE/NBCS Chicago/ESPN+ ($))

VCU at Dayton, 7 (ESPN2/ESPN+ ($))

Boise State at San Diego State, 10 (FS1)

Saturday

Memphis at Florida Atlantic, 12 (CBS)

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 (Fox)

Arkansas at Alabama, 12 (ESPN)

Brown at Yale, 12 (NESN/ESPN+ ($))

Sun Belt Quarterfinals: Georgia Southern vs. App State, 12:30 (ESPN+ ($))

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 2 (CBS)

Oklahoma at Texas, 2 (ESPN)

Iowa State at Kansas State, 2 (ESPN2)

West Virginia at Cincinnati, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Quinnipiac at Saint Peter’s, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Cornell at Columbia, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Creighton at Villanova, 2:30 (Fox)

Richmond at George Mason, 2:30 (USA)

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 2:30 (ESPNU)

South Carolina at Mississippi State, 2:30 (SECN)

South Florida at Tulsa, 3 (ESPN+ ($))

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston, 3 (ESPN+ ($))

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 (ESPN+ ($))

MVC Semifinals: TBD, 3:30 (CBSSN)

Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 (CBS)

Kansas at Houston, 4 (ESPN)

La Salle at Loyola Chicago, 4 (NBCS Chicago Plus/ESPN+ ($))

Colorado State at Air Force, 4 (Altitude 2/MWN)

Florida at Vanderbilt, 4:30 (SECN)

Marquette at Xavier, 5 (Fox)

Colorado at Oregon State, 5 (Pac-12 Networks)

UCF at TCU, 5 (ESPN+ ($))

Grambling at Alabama State, 5 (ASU stream)

Baylor at Texas Tech, 6 (ESPN)

Clemson at Wake Forest, 6 (ACCN)

MVC Semifinals: TBD, 6 (CBSSN)

Princeton at Penn, 6 (NBCS Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+ ($))

North Carolina at Duke, 6:30 (ESPN)

Georgia at Auburn, 6:30 (SECN)

Utah at Oregon, 7 (Pac-12 Networks)

NC State at Pitt, 7:45 (CW)

UConn at Providence, 8 (Fox)

OVC Championship, 8 (ESPN2/ESPN+ ($))

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 8 (ACCN)

Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 8 (ESPN+ ($))

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8:30 (FS1)

New Mexico at Utah State, 8:30 (CBSSN)

Sun Belt Quarterfinals: Marshall vs. James Madison, 8:30 (ESPN+ ($))

Minnesota at Northwestern, 9 (BTN)

UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton, 9 (ESPN+ ($))

Oklahoma State at BYU, 9 (ESPN+ ($))

Arizona at USC, 10 (ESPN)

UNLV at Nevada, 10:30 (CBSSN)

Sunday

Big South Championship, 12 (ESPN2/ESPN+ ($))

Nebraska at Michigan, 12 (BTN)

Wisconsin at Purdue, 12:30 (Fox)

MVC Championship, 2 (CBSSN)

ASUN Championship, 2 (ESPN2/ESPN+ ($))

Ohio State at Rutgers, 2 (BTN)

SMU at UAB, 3 (ESPN+ ($))

Michigan State at Indiana, 4:30 (CBS)

Sun Belt Semifinals, 6 (ESPN+ ($))

Illinois at Iowa, 7 (FS1)

Sun Belt Semifinals, 8:30 (ESPN+ ($))

