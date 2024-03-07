Bracketology 2024: Who’s Locked Up A Bid? (Updated: 03/07/2024)

The Top Line For March 7, 2024
Next full bracket update: Friday, 03/08. Daily updates (at a minimum) begin Sunday, 03/10.
Updated Cut Line Picture
Last Four Byes: Oklahoma, Villanova, Nebraska, Seton Hall
Last Four IN: TCU, St. John’s, New Mexico, Utah
First Four OUT: Virginia, Colorado, Wake Forest, Iowa
Next Four OUT: Pittsburgh, Providence, Texas A&M, Memphis
Bubbling Under: Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Drake, Cincinnati, Kansas State, James Madison, Oregon, Butler, UNLV
Wednesday’s Key Results
- Seton Hall earned a split of its season series with Villanova, 66-56, in Newark. Both teams are on the right side of the bubble today. Butler remains in the hunt following a 72-66 victory over auto-bid-only Xavier at Hinkle.
- Michigan State also recorded a split in its series with Northwestern, winning 53-49 in East Lansing. Indiana also gained an edge over Minnesota in the bubble pecking order with a 70-58 road win.
- TCU took care of its road trip to West Virginia, 93-81. It was a similar story for FAU (80-76 over North Texas), but Miss. State could not lock up a bid, falling at Texas A&M, 75-69. The Aggies remain in the at-large chase after that win.
- New Mexico stays on the right side of the cut line after a dominant 79-58 home win over Fresno State.
The Basics For 2024
- 68 teams in the field, 32 automatic bids going to conference tournament winners (unless they’re reclassifying) and 36 at-large bids
- 8 conferences are virtually guaranteed of placing multiple teams in the field—ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, MW, Pac-12, SEC, and WCC—add those 8 auto bids to the 36 at-large bids and 44 spots are up for grabs so far
- 2 conferences have a decent chance at placing two teams in the field—the American Athletic and Atlantic 10—add those auto bids in and our up for grabs total grows to 46.
- The remaining 22 conferences will almost assuredly be single-bid. I will include potential at-large teams from these leagues in this analysis because stranger things have happened over the years.
How Do I Determine “Locks”?
- First things first, I look at the maximum number of losses a team can rack up before Selection Sunday:
Current losses + remaining regular season games + 1 conference tournament loss (since only the 32 auto bids will avoid one)
The maximum number of losses for an at-large bid currently sits at 15 (2019 Florida, 2018 Alabama, 2017 Vanderbilt). So, if a team’s maximum number of losses is 16 or more, it cannot be considered a lock.
- At that point, I evaluate teams much like I would for the bracket itself, reviewing their (quality) wins, (bad) losses, road/neutral records, results-based and predictive metrics, and so on.
- I also note how many potential Quad 3 or Quad 4 opponents a team will meet before conference tournament play. For a team closer to the cut line, a late loss against these opponents can damage their profile, particularly in a season where there has been so much parity.
With these guidelines in mind, let’s get started.
The following reflects the state of the lock and bubble picture on Thursday, March 7, 2024. There are currently 31 locks and 5 teams that are “safe” leaving 10 of the 46 at-large/multi-league-auto-bid spots truly available.
All tip times are p.m. Eastern.
Big 12 (9 Bids)
Auto bid only: UCF, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Locks (7)
Houston (auto bid), Iowa State, Baylor, Kansas, BYU, Texas Tech, Texas
Safe (1)
Oklahoma
Bubble (3, 1 IN)
- TCU (IN)
- Kansas State, Cincinnati (OUT)
Up Next
Regular-season finales are on Saturday.
SEC (7 Bids)
Auto bid only: Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Missouri
Locks (6)
Tennessee (auto bid), Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida
Safe (1)
Mississippi State
Bubble (1)
Texas A&M (OUT)
Up Next
Regular-season finales are on Saturday.
Big East (6 Bids)
Auto bid only: Xavier, Georgetown, DePaul
Locks (3)
UConn (auto bid), Marquette, Creighton
Bubble (5, 3 IN)
- Villanova, Seton Hall, St. John’s (IN)
- Providence, Butler (OUT)
Up Next
Regular-season finales are on Saturday. Butler, however, has completed its regular season.
Big Ten (6 Bids)
Auto bid only: Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan
Locks (3)
Purdue (auto bid), Illinois, Wisconsin
Safe (2)
Michigan State, Northwestern
Bubble (4, 1 IN)
- Nebraska (IN)
- Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota (OUT)
Thursday
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 7 (FS1)
Tonight, Wisconsin will look to gain some measure of revenge for a 78-56 loss at the RAC. The Badgers have dropped two in a row—with a finale at Purdue to come on Sunday—and haven’t won consecutive games since winning three straight between January 19 and 26th.
Mountain West (6 Bids)
Auto bid only: Wyoming, Fresno State, Air Force, San José State
Locks (4)
San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State (auto bid), Nevada
Safe (1)
Colorado State
Bubble (2, 1 IN)
- New Mexico (IN)
- UNLV (OUT)
Up Next
Regular-season finales are set for Friday (Boise State at San Diego State) and Saturday (the other four games. San José State has completed its regular season.
ACC (3 Bids)
Auto bid only: NC State, Florida State, Miami, Boston College, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Louisville
Locks (3)
North Carolina (auto bid), Duke, Clemson
Bubble (6, 0 IN)
Virginia, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse (OUT)
Up Next
Regular-season finales are set for Saturday. Syracuse has completed its regular season.
Pac-12 (3 Bids)
Auto bid only: Oregon, Washington, UCLA, California, Arizona State. Stanford, USC, Oregon State
Locks (2)
Arizona (auto bid), Washington State
Bubble (2, 1 IN)
- Utah (IN)
- Colorado (OUT)
Thursday
Colorado at Oregon, 9 (ESPN2)
Washington at Washington State, 9 (FS1)
Arizona at UCLA, 9:30 (ESPN)
Utah at Oregon State, 11 (ESPNU)
While Colorado is 30th in the NET, it’s a miserable 2-7 in true road games and still owns just one Q1 win. Beating Oregon in Eugene will help both of those records, but the Buffs will still have work to do in Las Vegas. Utah, meanwhile, will look to avoid a potential Q3 loss in Corvallis.
At the top of the bracket, Arizona needs to sweep the L.A. schools to stay within touching distance of Tennessee for the final No. 1 seed.
WCC (2 Bids)
Auto bid only: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Diego, Pepperdine, Loyola Marymount, Portland, Pacific
Locks (2)
Saint Mary’s (auto bid), Gonzaga
The WCC Tournament starts on Thursday, but the two locks won’t take the floor until Monday’s semifinals. Bubble fans will need to hope that a third team (most likely San Francisco or Santa Clara) doesn’t sneak the auto bid next Tuesday.
American Athletic (2 Bids)
Auto bid only: SMU, North Texas, East Carolina, Rice, Tulsa, Tulane, Temple, Wichita State, UTSA
Bubble (3, 2 IN)
- Florida Atlantic (IN, at-large), South Florida (IN, auto bid)
- Memphis (OUT)
Up Next
The three at-large contenders complete their regular seasons on Saturday.
Atlantic 10 (2 Bids)
Auto bid only: VCU, St. Bonaventure, UMass, George Mason, Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne, Fordham, Rhode Island, Davidson, La Salle, Saint Louis, George Washington
Lock (1)
Dayton
Bubble (2, 1 IN)
- Richmond (IN, auto bid)
- Loyola Chicago (OUT)
Up Next
Richmond has locked up the No. 1 seed in Brooklyn. The Spiders and Loyola close their regular seasons on Saturday, while VCU travels to Dayton on Friday night.
Elsewhere
The Sun Belt Tournament began with a pair of first round games on Tuesday evening, and the Missouri Valley tips off this afternoon with a quartet of opening round contests. However, App State and JMU will first take the court in Pensacola on Saturday, while Drake and Indiana State will play their Arch Madness quarterfinals on Friday.
Both of those tournaments provide daytime hoops on this Thursday. The evening lineup will add the ASUN semifinals; Horizon, OVC, and Patriot quarterfinals; and the lone WCC first-round game to the slate. Check out Conference Tournament Central for a full schedule.
College Basketball Coast To Coast (03/06/2024 Episode)
First, Adam Zagoria of NJ.com and ZagsBlog.com joins T.J. to talk about the Big East, including Wednesday’s huge bubble battle in Newark between Seton Hall and Villanova in a game that both teams need for their at large cases and the second UConn-Marquette game of the season.
Then, T.J. and I break down the upcoming tourney field in depth—detailing how many teams that he already locked has in for the “Big Dance” by conference. Plus, we discuss Wake Forest, New Mexico, South Florida, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and more.
Remember to subscribe to College Basketball Coast to Coast on Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcast fix, since we will have a lot to talk about over the next month!
Keep up with Blogging the Bracket:
- @chrisdobbertean.net on Bluesky (I’m most active on here)
- @chrisdobbertean on Threads
- Blogging the Bracket on Facebook (the best source for my latest bracket, podcast appearances, etc.)
- College Basketball Coast to Coast on Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Loading comments...