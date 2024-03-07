Bracketology 2024: Who’s Locked Up A Bid? (Updated: 03/07/2024)

The Top Line For March 7, 2024

Tuesday’s bracket

Next full bracket update: Friday, 03/08. Daily updates (at a minimum) begin Sunday, 03/10.

Updated Cut Line Picture

Last Four Byes: Oklahoma, Villanova, Nebraska, Seton Hall

Last Four IN: TCU, St. John’s, New Mexico, Utah

First Four OUT: Virginia, Colorado, Wake Forest, Iowa

Next Four OUT: Pittsburgh, Providence, Texas A&M, Memphis

Bubbling Under: Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Drake, Cincinnati, Kansas State, James Madison, Oregon, Butler, UNLV

Wednesday’s Key Results

Seton Hall earned a split of its season series with Villanova, 66-56, in Newark. Both teams are on the right side of the bubble today. Butler remains in the hunt following a 72-66 victory over auto-bid-only Xavier at Hinkle.

Michigan State also recorded a split in its series with Northwestern, winning 53-49 in East Lansing. Indiana also gained an edge over Minnesota in the bubble pecking order with a 70-58 road win.

TCU took care of its road trip to West Virginia, 93-81. It was a similar story for FAU (80-76 over North Texas), but Miss. State could not lock up a bid, falling at Texas A&M, 75-69. The Aggies remain in the at-large chase after that win.

New Mexico stays on the right side of the cut line after a dominant 79-58 home win over Fresno State.

The Basics For 2024

68 teams in the field, 32 automatic bids going to conference tournament winners (unless they’re reclassifying) and 36 at-large bids

teams in the field, automatic bids going to conference tournament winners (unless they’re reclassifying) and at-large bids 8 conferences are virtually guaranteed of placing multiple teams in the field—ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, MW, Pac-12, SEC, and WCC—add those 8 auto bids to the 36 at-large bids and 44 spots are up for grabs so far

conferences are virtually guaranteed of placing multiple teams in the field—ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, MW, Pac-12, SEC, and WCC—add those auto bids to the at-large bids and spots are up for grabs so far 2 conferences have a decent chance at placing two teams in the field—the American Athletic and Atlantic 10—add those auto bids in and our up for grabs total grows to 46 .

conferences have a decent chance at placing two teams in the field—the American Athletic and Atlantic 10—add those auto bids in and our up for grabs total grows to . The remaining 22 conferences will almost assuredly be single-bid. I will include potential at-large teams from these leagues in this analysis because stranger things have happened over the years.

How Do I Determine “Locks”?

First things first, I look at the maximum number of losses a team can rack up before Selection Sunday:

Current losses + remaining regular season games + 1 conference tournament loss (since only the 32 auto bids will avoid one)

The maximum number of losses for an at-large bid currently sits at 15 (2019 Florida, 2018 Alabama, 2017 Vanderbilt). So, if a team’s maximum number of losses is 16 or more, it cannot be considered a lock.

At that point, I evaluate teams much like I would for the bracket itself, reviewing their (quality) wins, (bad) losses, road/neutral records, results-based and predictive metrics, and so on.

I also note how many potential Quad 3 or Quad 4 opponents a team will meet before conference tournament play. For a team closer to the cut line, a late loss against these opponents can damage their profile, particularly in a season where there has been so much parity.

With these guidelines in mind, let’s get started.

The following reflects the state of the lock and bubble picture on Thursday, March 7, 2024. There are currently 31 locks and 5 teams that are “safe” leaving 10 of the 46 at-large/multi-league-auto-bid spots truly available.

All tip times are p.m. Eastern.

Big 12 (9 Bids)

Auto bid only: UCF, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Locks (7)

Houston (auto bid), Iowa State, Baylor, Kansas, BYU, Texas Tech, Texas

Safe (1)

Oklahoma

Bubble (3, 1 IN)

TCU (IN)

Kansas State, Cincinnati (OUT)

Up Next

Regular-season finales are on Saturday.

SEC (7 Bids)

Auto bid only: Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Missouri

Locks (6)

Tennessee (auto bid), Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida

Safe (1)

Mississippi State

Bubble (1)

Texas A&M (OUT)

Up Next

Regular-season finales are on Saturday.

Big East (6 Bids)

Auto bid only: Xavier, Georgetown, DePaul

Locks (3)

UConn (auto bid), Marquette, Creighton

Bubble (5, 3 IN)

Villanova, Seton Hall, St. John’s (IN)

Providence, Butler (OUT)

Up Next

Regular-season finales are on Saturday. Butler, however, has completed its regular season.

Big Ten (6 Bids)

Auto bid only: Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan

Locks (3)

Purdue (auto bid), Illinois, Wisconsin

Safe (2)

Michigan State, Northwestern

Bubble (4, 1 IN)

Nebraska (IN)

Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota (OUT)

Thursday

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 7 (FS1)

Tonight, Wisconsin will look to gain some measure of revenge for a 78-56 loss at the RAC. The Badgers have dropped two in a row—with a finale at Purdue to come on Sunday—and haven’t won consecutive games since winning three straight between January 19 and 26th.

Mountain West (6 Bids)

Auto bid only: Wyoming, Fresno State, Air Force, San José State

Locks (4)

San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State (auto bid), Nevada

Safe (1)

Colorado State

Bubble (2, 1 IN)

New Mexico (IN)

UNLV (OUT)

Up Next

Regular-season finales are set for Friday (Boise State at San Diego State) and Saturday (the other four games. San José State has completed its regular season.

ACC (3 Bids)

Auto bid only: NC State, Florida State, Miami, Boston College, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Louisville

Locks (3)

North Carolina (auto bid), Duke, Clemson

Bubble (6, 0 IN)

Virginia, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse (OUT)

Up Next

Regular-season finales are set for Saturday. Syracuse has completed its regular season.

Pac-12 (3 Bids)

Auto bid only: Oregon, Washington, UCLA, California, Arizona State. Stanford, USC, Oregon State

Locks (2)

Arizona (auto bid), Washington State

Bubble (2, 1 IN)

Utah (IN)

Colorado (OUT)

Thursday

Colorado at Oregon, 9 (ESPN2)

Washington at Washington State, 9 (FS1)

Arizona at UCLA, 9:30 (ESPN)

Utah at Oregon State, 11 (ESPNU)

While Colorado is 30th in the NET, it’s a miserable 2-7 in true road games and still owns just one Q1 win. Beating Oregon in Eugene will help both of those records, but the Buffs will still have work to do in Las Vegas. Utah, meanwhile, will look to avoid a potential Q3 loss in Corvallis.

At the top of the bracket, Arizona needs to sweep the L.A. schools to stay within touching distance of Tennessee for the final No. 1 seed.

WCC (2 Bids)

Auto bid only: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Diego, Pepperdine, Loyola Marymount, Portland, Pacific

Locks (2)

Saint Mary’s (auto bid), Gonzaga

The WCC Tournament starts on Thursday, but the two locks won’t take the floor until Monday’s semifinals. Bubble fans will need to hope that a third team (most likely San Francisco or Santa Clara) doesn’t sneak the auto bid next Tuesday.

American Athletic (2 Bids)

Auto bid only: SMU, North Texas, East Carolina, Rice, Tulsa, Tulane, Temple, Wichita State, UTSA

Bubble (3, 2 IN)

Florida Atlantic (IN, at-large), South Florida (IN, auto bid)

Memphis (OUT)

Up Next

The three at-large contenders complete their regular seasons on Saturday.

Atlantic 10 (2 Bids)

Auto bid only: VCU, St. Bonaventure, UMass, George Mason, Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne, Fordham, Rhode Island, Davidson, La Salle, Saint Louis, George Washington

Lock (1)

Dayton

Bubble (2, 1 IN)

Richmond (IN, auto bid)

Loyola Chicago (OUT)

Up Next

Richmond has locked up the No. 1 seed in Brooklyn. The Spiders and Loyola close their regular seasons on Saturday, while VCU travels to Dayton on Friday night.

Elsewhere

The Sun Belt Tournament began with a pair of first round games on Tuesday evening, and the Missouri Valley tips off this afternoon with a quartet of opening round contests. However, App State and JMU will first take the court in Pensacola on Saturday, while Drake and Indiana State will play their Arch Madness quarterfinals on Friday.

Both of those tournaments provide daytime hoops on this Thursday. The evening lineup will add the ASUN semifinals; Horizon, OVC, and Patriot quarterfinals; and the lone WCC first-round game to the slate. Check out Conference Tournament Central for a full schedule.

