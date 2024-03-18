Bracketology 2024: College Basketball Coast To Coast Recap Show And My Performance

Before getting to the show, a quick recap of my performance:

1 at-large miss (Oklahoma out, Virginia in)

39 teams seeded exactly (improvement of 1 from 2023, but still 6 lower than in 2022)

15 seeded within 1 line (drop from 24 in 2023 and 21 in 2022)

11 seeded within 2 lines (rise from 4 in 2023 and 1 in 2022)

2 seeded within 3 lines (rise from 1 in 2023 and 0 in 2022)

My biggest misses were BYU (6, projected 4), Florida (7, projected 5), almost the entire Mountain West (only San Diego State’s seeding matched my projection, everyone else was at least 2 seeds lower, with Boise State and Nevada 3 lines lower), and any sort of name brand—who inevitably ended up seeded higher than expected (other than Duke and Kentucky, who flipped)—Gonzaga, Michigan State, Texas, and Texas A&M.

It really seemed like the Committee didn’t take bad losses into account as much as in the past—that’s a good thing on balance, but unexpected nonetheless.

Now to the show:

This was truly a loaded program at almost two hours, covering all of the bases.

First, Ari Russell and I joined T.J. Rives to cover what the selection committee got right and wrong (you know how I feel), especially with some teams seeded times by brand name/popularity in March vs. an actual earned ranking. I also shared my thoughts on the toughest region and a possible Final Four team from that region. I didn’t say much about the Big East’s three bids because Ari covered that, as he was at the Big East Tournament, along with Adam Zagoria of NJ.com and Zagsblog.com. Besides their reaction to the league’s low bid total, they shared their thoughts on UConn’s title and their place as the overall No. 1 seed in the bracket.

Then, you’ll hear from old friend Matt Zemek of Trojanswire.com with more on the West, including Oregon stealing a bid in the final Pac12 by beating Arizona and Colorado. He also has some comments on the Mountain West’s bid total and seeding.

Next, Tyler Jones of the “Jones Report” show/podcast and Chat Sports is aboard from the Southwest, talking Big 12 and being at the American Athletic Conference tourney in Ft. Worth, which UAB won.

Jason Powers of the “Powers on Sports Podcast” is back from Vegas after joining T.J. at the Mountain West Tournament. He thinks all of the Alabama teams got jobbed by having to go all the way out to Spokane, Washington (I also discussed this in my segment.), and he shares his upset picks.

Finally, the guys are joined by DeShaun Tate of 92.9 FM “The Game” in Atlanta and Tate’s Take the Podcast to talk about the ACC’s selection, bracket gifts and snubs, possible upsets, and more.

Remember to subscribe to College Basketball Coast to Coast on Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcast fix, since we will have a lot to talk about over the next month!

