Bracketology 2024: FINAL

UAB took care of Temple in the American final and Yale escaped Brown at the buzzer to end Ivy Madness. That means this bracket looks very similar to this morning’s. (I did make some adjustments to the 5/12 and 4/13, however). Thank you for reading this season, and I’ll have a recap along with my picks soon.

By ChrisDobbertean
A vintage look at the Cut Line picture for the final projected men’s NCAA D1 tournament bracket of 2024
Graphic by Chris Dobbertean using logos from SportsLogos.net and College Sports Logos on Twitter.

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers and Seed List

Key

  • Conference logos indicate auto bid holders. If the conference logo is fused to the team logo, the team won its conference tournament and earned the auto bid.
  • Colors next to seed numbers represent movement relative to Sunday morning’s bracket: gold (new entrant), green (up 1+ seed line), red (down 1+ seed line)

Ins and Outs (1)

IN: Duquesne (A 10)
OUT: VCU (A 10)

Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Northwestern (53)
Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: South Carolina (49)
Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Indiana State (29)
Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: St. John’s (26)

22 single-bid conferences

