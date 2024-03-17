Bracketology 2024: FINAL

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers and Seed List
Key
- Conference logos indicate auto bid holders. If the conference logo is fused to the team logo, the team won its conference tournament and earned the auto bid.
- Colors next to seed numbers represent movement relative to Sunday morning’s bracket: gold (new entrant), green (up 1+ seed line), red (down 1+ seed line)
Ins and Outs (1)
IN: Duquesne (A 10)
OUT: VCU (A 10)
Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Northwestern (53)
Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: South Carolina (49)
Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Indiana State (29)
Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: St. John’s (26)
22 single-bid conferences
