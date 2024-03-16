Bracketology 2024: Saturday Evening Update (11:53 p.m. Eastern)

Top Line And Cut Line Breakdown (Updated at 6:30 p.m. Eastern)

Teams in bold are in action today. Changes are in ALL CAPS.

Current No. 1 seeds: CONNECTICUT (won), PURDUE (lost), HOUSTON (lost), North Carolina (lost)

Current No. 2 seeds: Tennessee, Iowa State (won), Arizona, Marquette (lost)

Last 4 Byes: NORTHWESTERN, MICHIGAN STATE, TEXAS, FLORIDA ATLANTIC (lost)

Last 4 In: TEXAS A&M (lost), OKLAHOMA, TCU, COLORADO (lost)

First 4 Out: ST. JOHN’S, SETON HALL, VIRGINIA, INDIANA STATE

Next 4 Out: PROVIDENCE, PITTSBURGH, WAKE FOREST, OHIO STATE

With South Florida’s semifinal loss to UAB, the American dropped down to one bid. But then FAU fell to Temple, knocking the Boca Owls back into the at-large pool. FAU and Northwestern are back in the “Last Four Byes,” after New Mexico was promoted out of the Dayton quartet by winning the Mountain West title. Meanwhile, Seton Hall returns to the “First Four Out” following its short cameo in the field. Virginia and St. John’s joined the Pirates after NC State and Oregon took the ACC and Pac-12 auto bids, while Michigan State drops into the “Last Four Byes” and A&M joins a “Last Four In” group that might as well be an SEC/Big 12 Challenge (at least looking at future alignment).

On the top line, UConn all but sealed the No. 1 overall seed by defeating Marquette in the Big East final, while Purdue jumped Houston after the Cougars got run out of Kansas City by Iowa State. North Carolina remains on the top line despite its loss to the Wolfpack.

More on Sunday morning ...