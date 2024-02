Bracketology 2024: Text-Only Bracket and Seed List—Friday, February 9

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers

First Four

Tuesday

West: To Salt Lake City (Thursday): (16) Eastern Kentucky (ASUN) vs. North Dakota (Summit)

East: To Omaha (Thursday): (11) Nebraska vs. Ole Miss

Wednesday

Midwest: To Indianapolis (Friday): (16) NC Central (MEAC) vs. Grambling (SWAC)

South: To Spokane (Friday): (12) Cincinnati vs. Nevada

(1) Midwest (Detroit)

Indianapolis (Friday and Sunday)

(1) Purdue (Big Ten) vs. (16) NC Central (MEAC) or Grambling (SWAC)

(8) Texas vs. (9) Boise State

Spokane (Friday and Sunday)

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) Cornell (Ivy)

(4) Dayton vs. 13 South Florida (American)

Memphis (Friday and Sunday)

(6) Colorado State vs. (11) Butler

(3) Auburn vs. (14) Morehead State (OVC)

Omaha (Thursday and Saturday)

(7) Utah State vs. (10) Indiana State (MVC)

(2) Kansas vs. (15) UNCW (CAA)

(2) East (Boston)

Brooklyn (Friday and Sunday)

(1) UConn (Big East) vs. (16) Central Connecticut (NEC)

(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Virginia

Brooklyn (Friday and Sunday)

(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) Samford (SoCon)

(4) Alabama (SEC) vs. (13) Akron (MAC)

Omaha (Thursday and Saturday)

(6) Saint Mary’s (WCC) vs. (11) Nebraska or Ole Miss

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Eastern Washington (Big Sky)

Charlotte (Thursday and Saturday)

(7) BYU vs. (10) Northwestern

(2) North Carolina (ACC) vs. (15) Colgate (Patriot)

(3) South (Dallas)

Memphis (Friday and Sunday)

(1) Houston (Big 12) vs. (16) Green Bay (Horizon)

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Utah

Spokane (Friday and Sunday)

(5) Kentucky vs. (12) Cincinnati or Nevada

(4) Duke vs. (13) McNeese (Southland)

Pittsburgh (Thursday and Saturday)

(6) Clemson vs. (11) Florida

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Vermont (AE)

Charlotte (Thursday and Saturday)

(7) TCU vs. (10) Grand Canyon (WAC)

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Troy (Sun Belt)

(4) West (Los Angeles)

Salt Lake City (Thursday and Saturday)

(1) Arizona (Pac-12) vs. (16) Eastern Kentucky (ASUN) or North Dakota (Summit)

(8) New Mexico (MW) vs. (9) Texas A&M

Salt Lake City (Thursday and Saturday)

(5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Irvine (Big West)

(4) Iowa State vs. (13) Louisiana Tech (C-USA)

Pittsburgh (Thursday and Saturday)

(6) South Carolina vs. 11 Washington State

(3) Illinois vs. (14) High Point (Big South)

Indianapolis (Friday and Sunday)

(7) Texas Tech vs. (10) Mississippi State

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Quinnipiac (MAAC)

Ins and Outs (7)

In: Cincinnati, Green Bay (Horizon), Nevada, North Dakota (Summit), South Florida (American), Troy (Sun Belt), UNCW (CAA)

Out: App State (Sun Belt), Charlotte (American), Drexel (CAA), Oakland (Horizon), Richmond (A 10), South Dakota State (Summit), St. John’s

Rundown

Cut Line Breakdown

Last 4 Byes: Northwestern, Washington State, Florida, Butler

Last 4 In: Nebraska, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Nevada

First 4 Out: St. John’s, Colorado, Seton Hall, Providence

Next 4 Out: Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Villanova

Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Ole Miss (60)

Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Ole Miss (60)

Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Gonzaga (25)

Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: Gonzaga (22)

Bids By Conference

24 single-bid conferences

Big 12 (10): Houston (auto), Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma, BYU, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas, Cincinnati (First Four)

SEC (9): Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama (auto), Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Florida, Ole Miss (First Four)

Big Ten (6): Purdue (auto), Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska (First Four)

Mountain West (6): San Diego State, Utah State (auto), Colorado State, New Mexico, Boise State, Nevada (First Four)

ACC (4): North Carolina (auto), Duke, Clemson, Virginia

Big East (4): UConn (auto), Marquette, Creighton, Butler

Pac-12 (3): Arizona (auto), Utah, Washington State

American (2): Florida Atlantic, South Florida (auto)

Seed List

* indicates auto bid holder

(1) Purdue*, UConn*, Houston*, Arizona

(2) Tennessee, North Carolina*, Marquette, Kansas

(3) Auburn, Illinois, Baylor, Wisconsin

(4) Alabama*, Iowa State, Dayton*, Duke

(5) Creighton, San Diego State, Oklahoma, Kentucky

(6) South Carolina, Saint Mary’s*, Colorado State, Clemson

(7) BYU, Texas Tech, Utah State, TCU

(8) Florida Atlantic, New Mexico*, Texas, Michigan State

(9) Virginia, Texas A&M, Utah, Boise State

(10) Indiana State*, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Grand Canyon*

(11) Washington State, Florida, Butler, Nebraska (First Four), Ole Miss (First Four)

(12) Cincinnati (First Four), Nevada (First Four), UC Irvine*, Samford*, Cornell*

(13) Louisiana Tech*, South Florida*, Akron*, McNeese*

(14) Morehead State*, Vermont*, High Point*, Eastern Washington*

(15) Troy*, UNCW*, Colgate*, Quinnipiac*

(16) Green Bay*, Central Connecticut*, Eastern Kentucky* (First Four), North Dakota* (First Four), NC Central* (First Four), Grambling* (First Four)