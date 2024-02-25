Bracketology 2024: Text-Only Bracket and Seed List—Sunday, February 25

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers
First Four
Tuesday
West: To Charlotte (Thursday): (16) Norfolk State (MEAC) vs. Little Rock (OVC)
South: To Pittsburgh (Thursday): (11) Seton Hall vs. Gonzaga
Wednesday
East: To Brooklyn (Friday): (16) Merrimack (NEC) vs. Grambling (SWAC)
West: To Memphis (Friday): (11) Providence vs. Wake Forest
(1) East (Boston)
Brooklyn (Friday and Sunday)
(1) UConn (Big East) vs. (16) Merrimack or Grambling
(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Nevada
Spokane (Friday and Sunday)
(5) Clemson vs. (12) App State (Sun Belt)
(4) Illinois vs. 13 Cornell (Ivy)
Omaha (Thursday and Saturday)
(6) Colorado State vs. (11) Grand Canyon (WAC)
(3) Iowa State vs. (14) High Point (Big South)
Charlotte (Thursday and Saturday)
(7) BYU vs. (10) Villanova
(2) Tennessee (SEC) vs. (15) Colgate (Patriot)
(2) Midwest (Detroit)
Indianapolis (Friday and Sunday)
(1) Purdue (Big Ten) vs. (16) South Dakota State (Summit)
(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) TCU
Spokane (Friday and Sunday)
(5) Dayton vs. (12) Samford
(4) Auburn vs. (13) Akron (MAC)
Pittsburgh (Thursday and Saturday)
(6) Washington State vs. (11) Indiana State (MVC)
(3) Creighton vs. (14) Vermont (AE)
Omaha (Thursday and Saturday)
(7) South Carolina vs. (10) New Mexico
(2) Kansas vs. (15) Sam Houston (CUSA)
(3) South (Dallas)
Memphis (Friday and Sunday)
(1) Houston (Big 12) vs. (16) Eastern Kentucky (ASun)
(8) Boise State vs. (9) Mississippi State
Brooklyn (Friday and Sunday)
(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) Richmond (A 10)
(4) Alabama vs. (13) South Florida (American)
Pittsburgh (Thursday and Saturday)
(6) Utah State (MW) vs. (11) Seton Hall or Gonzaga
(3) Duke vs. (14) Oakland (Horizon)
Indianapolis (Friday and Sunday)
(7) Florida vs. (10) Texas
(2) Marquette vs. (15) Quinnipiac (MAAC)
(4) West (Los Angeles)
Charlotte (Thursday and Saturday)
(1) North Carolina (ACC) vs. (16) Norfolk State or Little Rock
(8) Northwestern vs. (9) Oklahoma
Salt Lake City (Thursday and Saturday)
(5) Kentucky vs. (12) McNeese (Southland)
(4) San Diego State vs. (13) UC Irvine (Big West)
Memphis (Friday and Sunday)
(6) Saint Mary’s (WCC) vs. 11 Providence or Wake Forest
(3) Baylor vs. (14) Charleston (CAA)
Salt Lake City (Thursday and Saturday)
(7) Texas Tech vs. (10) Nebraska
(2) Arizona (Pac-12) vs. (15) Eastern Washington (Big Sky)
Ins and Outs (11)
In: Cornell (Ivy), Gonzaga, Grambling (SWAC), High Point (Big South), Indiana State (MVC), Little Rock (OVC), Providence, Richmond (A 10), Seton Hall, South Dakota State (Summit), Wake Forest
Out: Cincinnati, Drake (MVC), Morehead State (OVC), North Dakota (Summit), Ole Miss, Southern (SWAC), Texas A&M, UNC Asheville (Big South), Utah, Virginia, Yale (Ivy)
Rundown
Cut Line Breakdown
Last 4 Byes: Villanova, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas
Last 4 In: Seton Hall, Providence, Gonzaga, Wake Forest
First 4 Out: Virginia, Texas A&M, Utah, Pittsburgh
Next 4 Out: Colorado, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Drake
Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Seton Hall (62)
Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Seton Hall (56)
Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Colorado (35)
Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: Colorado (30)
Bids By Conference
22 single-bid conferences
Big 12 (9): Houston (auto), Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, BYU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas
SEC (7): Tennessee (auto), Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State
Big East (6): UConn (auto), Marquette, Creighton, Villanova, Seton Hall (First Four), Providence (First Four)
Big Ten (6): Purdue (auto), Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska
Mountain West (6): San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State (auto), Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico
ACC (4): North Carolina (auto), Duke, Clemson, Wake Forest (First Four)
American (2): Florida Atlantic, South Florida (auto)
A 10 (2): Dayton, Richmond (auto)
Pac-12 (2): Arizona (auto), Washington State
WCC (2): Saint Mary’s (auto), Gonzaga (First Four)
Seed List
* indicates auto bid holder
(1) UConn*, Purdue*, Houston*, North Carolina*
(2) Arizona*, Kansas, Tennessee*, Marquette
(3) Creighton, Iowa State, Baylor, Duke
(4) Alabama, San Diego State, Illinois, Auburn
(5) Wisconsin, Clemson, Dayton, Kentucky
(6) Saint Mary’s*, Colorado State, Utah State*, Washington State
(7) BYU, Florida, Texas Tech, South Carolina
(8) Michigan State, Northwestern, Boise State, Florida Atlantic
(9) Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Nevada, TCU
(10) Villanova, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas
(11) Seton Hall (First Four), Providence (First Four), Gonzaga (First Four), Wake Forest (First Four), Grand Canyon*, Indiana State*
(12) Richmond*, McNeese*, Samford*, App State*
(13) South Florida*, UC Irvine*, Cornell*, Akron*
(14) Vermont*, Oakland*, Charleston*, High Point*
(15) Colgate*, Eastern Washington*, Sam Houston*, Quinnipiac*
(16) South Dakota State*, Eastern Kentucky* Norfolk State* (First Four), Little Rock (First Four), Merrimack* (First Four), Grambling* (First Four)
