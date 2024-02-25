Bracketology 2024: Text-Only Bracket and Seed List—Sunday, February 25

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers

First Four

Tuesday

West: To Charlotte (Thursday): (16) Norfolk State (MEAC) vs. Little Rock (OVC)

South: To Pittsburgh (Thursday): (11) Seton Hall vs. Gonzaga

Wednesday

East: To Brooklyn (Friday): (16) Merrimack (NEC) vs. Grambling (SWAC)

West: To Memphis (Friday): (11) Providence vs. Wake Forest

(1) East (Boston)

Brooklyn (Friday and Sunday)

(1) UConn (Big East) vs. (16) Merrimack or Grambling

(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Nevada

Spokane (Friday and Sunday)

(5) Clemson vs. (12) App State (Sun Belt)

(4) Illinois vs. 13 Cornell (Ivy)

Omaha (Thursday and Saturday)

(6) Colorado State vs. (11) Grand Canyon (WAC)

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) High Point (Big South)

Charlotte (Thursday and Saturday)

(7) BYU vs. (10) Villanova

(2) Tennessee (SEC) vs. (15) Colgate (Patriot)

(2) Midwest (Detroit)

Indianapolis (Friday and Sunday)

(1) Purdue (Big Ten) vs. (16) South Dakota State (Summit)

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) TCU

Spokane (Friday and Sunday)

(5) Dayton vs. (12) Samford

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Akron (MAC)

Pittsburgh (Thursday and Saturday)

(6) Washington State vs. (11) Indiana State (MVC)

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Vermont (AE)

Omaha (Thursday and Saturday)

(7) South Carolina vs. (10) New Mexico

(2) Kansas vs. (15) Sam Houston (CUSA)

(3) South (Dallas)

Memphis (Friday and Sunday)

(1) Houston (Big 12) vs. (16) Eastern Kentucky (ASun)

(8) Boise State vs. (9) Mississippi State

Brooklyn (Friday and Sunday)

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) Richmond (A 10)

(4) Alabama vs. (13) South Florida (American)

Pittsburgh (Thursday and Saturday)

(6) Utah State (MW) vs. (11) Seton Hall or Gonzaga

(3) Duke vs. (14) Oakland (Horizon)

Indianapolis (Friday and Sunday)

(7) Florida vs. (10) Texas

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Quinnipiac (MAAC)

(4) West (Los Angeles)

Charlotte (Thursday and Saturday)

(1) North Carolina (ACC) vs. (16) Norfolk State or Little Rock

(8) Northwestern vs. (9) Oklahoma

Salt Lake City (Thursday and Saturday)

(5) Kentucky vs. (12) McNeese (Southland)

(4) San Diego State vs. (13) UC Irvine (Big West)

Memphis (Friday and Sunday)

(6) Saint Mary’s (WCC) vs. 11 Providence or Wake Forest

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Charleston (CAA)

Salt Lake City (Thursday and Saturday)

(7) Texas Tech vs. (10) Nebraska

(2) Arizona (Pac-12) vs. (15) Eastern Washington (Big Sky)

Ins and Outs (11)

In: Cornell (Ivy), Gonzaga, Grambling (SWAC), High Point (Big South), Indiana State (MVC), Little Rock (OVC), Providence, Richmond (A 10), Seton Hall, South Dakota State (Summit), Wake Forest

Out: Cincinnati, Drake (MVC), Morehead State (OVC), North Dakota (Summit), Ole Miss, Southern (SWAC), Texas A&M, UNC Asheville (Big South), Utah, Virginia, Yale (Ivy)

Rundown

Cut Line Breakdown

Last 4 Byes: Villanova, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas

Last 4 In: Seton Hall, Providence, Gonzaga, Wake Forest

First 4 Out: Virginia, Texas A&M, Utah, Pittsburgh

Next 4 Out: Colorado, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Drake

Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Seton Hall (62)

Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Seton Hall (56)

Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Colorado (35)

Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: Colorado (30)

Bids By Conference

22 single-bid conferences

Big 12 (9): Houston (auto), Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, BYU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas

SEC (7): Tennessee (auto), Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State

Big East (6): UConn (auto), Marquette, Creighton, Villanova, Seton Hall (First Four), Providence (First Four)

Big Ten (6): Purdue (auto), Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska

Mountain West (6): San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State (auto), Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico

ACC (4): North Carolina (auto), Duke, Clemson, Wake Forest (First Four)

American (2): Florida Atlantic, South Florida (auto)

A 10 (2): Dayton, Richmond (auto)

Pac-12 (2): Arizona (auto), Washington State

WCC (2): Saint Mary’s (auto), Gonzaga (First Four)

Seed List

* indicates auto bid holder

(1) UConn*, Purdue*, Houston*, North Carolina*

(2) Arizona*, Kansas, Tennessee*, Marquette

(3) Creighton, Iowa State, Baylor, Duke

(4) Alabama, San Diego State, Illinois, Auburn

(5) Wisconsin, Clemson, Dayton, Kentucky

(6) Saint Mary’s*, Colorado State, Utah State*, Washington State

(7) BYU, Florida, Texas Tech, South Carolina

(8) Michigan State, Northwestern, Boise State, Florida Atlantic

(9) Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Nevada, TCU

(10) Villanova, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas

(11) Seton Hall (First Four), Providence (First Four), Gonzaga (First Four), Wake Forest (First Four), Grand Canyon*, Indiana State*

(12) Richmond*, McNeese*, Samford*, App State*

(13) South Florida*, UC Irvine*, Cornell*, Akron*

(14) Vermont*, Oakland*, Charleston*, High Point*

(15) Colgate*, Eastern Washington*, Sam Houston*, Quinnipiac*

(16) South Dakota State*, Eastern Kentucky* Norfolk State* (First Four), Little Rock (First Four), Merrimack* (First Four), Grambling* (First Four)

