Bracketology 2024: Four New At-Larges In This Delayed Release

I’ve been dealing with an on-and-off migraine and an on-and-off sick dog, so this post will be quick. My next update will come on Tuesday with a look at the lock and bubble picture not long after (probably Wednesday).

By ChrisDobbertean
A vintage look at the top 4 seeds in each region of the projected NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket for Sunday, February 25, 2024.
Graphic by Chris Dobbertean using logos (primarily) from SportsLogos.net.

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers and Seed List

Key:

  • Conference logos indicate auto bid holders.
  • Colors next to seed numbers represent movement relative to Tuesday’s bracket: gold (new entrant), green (up 1+ seed line), red (down 1+ seed line)

Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using logos from either SportsLogos.net, Wikimedia Commons, or the institutions’ websites.

Ins and Outs (11)

In: Cornell (Ivy), Gonzaga, Grambling (SWAC), High Point (Big South), Indiana State (MVC), Little Rock (OVC), Providence, Richmond (A 10), Seton Hall, South Dakota State (Summit), Wake Forest
Out: Cincinnati, Drake (MVC), Morehead State (OVC), North Dakota (Summit), Ole Miss, Southern (SWAC), Texas A&M, UNC Asheville (Big South), Utah, Virginia, Yale (Ivy)

22 single-bid conferences

Looking Ahead

All times Eastern. My specific viewing picks in bold.

Sunday

12 p.m.

Creighton at St. John’s (CBS)
SMU at South Florida (ESPN2)
Maryland at Rutgers (BTN)

2 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan (CBS)
Florida Atlantic at Memphis (ESPN)
American at Colgate (CBSSN)
Quinnipiac at Rider (ESPN+ ($))

3 p.m.

Wright State at Oakland (ESPN+ ($))

4 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State (CBS)
Saint Joseph’s at VCU (CBSSN)

5 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette (FS1)

6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska (BTN)

Monday

7 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina (ESPN)
West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPN2)

8 p.m.

McNeese at Lamar (ESPN+ ($))

9 p.m.

