Bracketology 2024: Four New At-Larges In This Delayed Release

Key:
- Conference logos indicate auto bid holders.
- Colors next to seed numbers represent movement relative to Tuesday’s bracket: gold (new entrant), green (up 1+ seed line), red (down 1+ seed line)
Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using logos from either SportsLogos.net, Wikimedia Commons, or the institutions’ websites.
Ins and Outs (11)
In: Cornell (Ivy), Gonzaga, Grambling (SWAC), High Point (Big South), Indiana State (MVC), Little Rock (OVC), Providence, Richmond (A 10), Seton Hall, South Dakota State (Summit), Wake Forest
Out: Cincinnati, Drake (MVC), Morehead State (OVC), North Dakota (Summit), Ole Miss, Southern (SWAC), Texas A&M, UNC Asheville (Big South), Utah, Virginia, Yale (Ivy)
22 single-bid conferences
Looking Ahead
All times Eastern. My specific viewing picks in bold.
Sunday
12 p.m.
Creighton at St. John’s (CBS)
SMU at South Florida (ESPN2)
Maryland at Rutgers (BTN)
2 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan (CBS)
Florida Atlantic at Memphis (ESPN)
American at Colgate (CBSSN)
Quinnipiac at Rider (ESPN+ ($))
3 p.m.
Wright State at Oakland (ESPN+ ($))
4 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State (CBS)
Saint Joseph’s at VCU (CBSSN)
5 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette (FS1)
6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska (BTN)
Monday
7 p.m.
Miami at North Carolina (ESPN)
West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPN2)
8 p.m.
McNeese at Lamar (ESPN+ ($))
