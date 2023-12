2023-24 Men’s College Basketball Neutral-Site Games

Click here to visit the 2023-43 Multi-Team Events (MTE)/Tournaments Page.

TV and streaming info from event websites, team schedules, or MattSarzSports.com. Thanks to The D1 Docket and Rocco Miller for their tracking over this offseason.

All times are Eastern.

Monday, November 6

USC vs. Ohio State (women’s), 2 p.m. (TruTV)

Oregon vs. Georgia, approx. 4:30 p.m.(TruTV)

Colorado vs. lSU (women’s), 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

USC vs. Kansas State, approx. 10 p.m. (TNT)

Single Game Events

Jersey Jam (Trenton): Princeton vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m. (Peacock ($))

Tuesday, November 7

Single Game Events

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sanford Pentagon): Baylor vs. Auburn, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, November 8

Barstool Sports will stream both games.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Friday, November 10

CBSSN will air both games.

Duquesne vs. Charleston, 6 p.m.

Temple at Navy, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Single Game Events

White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (Greenbrier Resort): Radford vs. Marshall, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sanford Pentagon): UTRGV vs. South Dakota, 8 p.m. (Summit League Network ($))

Charlotte vs. Liberty, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Florida vs. Virginia, approx. 7 p.m. (ACCN)

South Carolina vs.Virginia Tech, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Tuesday, November 14

ESPN will air both games.

Michigan State vs. Duke, 7 p.m.

Kansas vs. Kentucky, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18

Single Game Events

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sanford Pentagon): Oregon State vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m. (Peacock ($))

Saturday, November 25

Single Game Events

SoCal Showcase (San Juan Capistrano): California vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m. (MWN)

Sunday, November 26

Colorado State vs. San Francisco (women’s), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Minnesota vs. San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Single Game Events

Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse): Harvard vs. Indiana, 4:30 p.m. (BTN)

Thursday, November 30

Single Game Events

Salt Lake City (Delta Center): Hawai’i vs. Utah, 10 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Friday, December 1

Single Game Events

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sanford Pentagon): Towson vs. South Dakota State, 8 p.m. (Midco Sports/Summit League Network ($))

Salt Lake City (Delta Center): Fresno State vs. BYU, 9 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Idaho Falls: Saint Mary’s vs. Boise State, 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, December 2

Washington vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Gonzaga vs. USC, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, December 5

ESPN will air both games.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

UConn vs. North Carolina, approx. 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

Tulane vs. Mississippi State, 11:30 a.m. (SECN)

Indiana vs. Auburn, approx. 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Florida State vs. South Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Richmond, approx. 4 p.m.

Purdue vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m. (Fox)

TCU vs. Clemson, approx. 4 p.m. (FS1)

Baller TV ($) will stream all three games.

New Mexico vs. Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Drake vs. Nevada, approx. 7:30 p.m.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount, approx. 10 p.m.

Single Game Events

Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center): Kentucky vs. Penn, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tulsa (BOK Center): Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wichita (InTrust Bank Arena): South Dakota State vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Fordham vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (YES)

Colorado vs. Miami (Fla.), approx. 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

St. John’s vs. Boston College, approx. 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

UAlbany vs. Temple, approx. 7 p.m. (YES)

Single Game Events

Tulsa (BOK Center): Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Wednesday, December 13

Single Game Events

Rocket City Classic (Huntsville, Ala.): UNC Asheville vs. Auburn

Jack Jones Hoopfest (Henderson, Nev.): Creighton vs. UNLV, 9 p.m. (CBSSN)

Thursday, December 14

Single Game Events

Lakeland, Fla.: East Carolina vs. Florida, 7 p.m. (SECN)

Friday, December 15

Single Game Events

Seattle Tip-Off (Climate Pledge Arena): UConn vs. Gonzaga, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, December 16

H-Town Showdown (Houston, Toyota Center)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Texas vs. LSU, 12 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Houston, approx. 2:30 p.m.

FloHoops ($) will stream all three games.

Towson vs. Bryant, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Delaware, approx. 4:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Iona, approx. 7 p.m.

Peacock ($) will stream both games.

Indiana State vs. Ball State, 2 p.m.

Arizona vs. Purdue, approx. 4:30 p.m.

BTN will air both games.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland State vs. Iowa (women’s), approx. 7 p.m.

Washington State vs. Santa Clara, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

UC Santa Barbara vs. Loyola Marymount, approx. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Saint Mary’s vs. UNLV, approx. 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Grand Canyon vs. Portland, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

CBS will air both games.

Ohio State vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky, approx. 5:30 p.m.

ESPNU will air both games.

Florida Atlantic vs. St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. West Virginia, approx. 6:30 p.m.

Miami (Fla.) vs. Baylor (women’s), 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

California vs. Ole Miss, approx. 7:30 p.m. (SECN)

Tennessee vs. NC State, approx. 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Coast-To-Coast Challenge (Fort Worth, Dickies Arena)

Air Force vs. UT Arlington, 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech, approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Arizona State vs. TCU, approx. 10 p.m. (ESPNU)

Texas Southern vs. North Carolina A&T, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Jackson State vs. Howard, approx. 12 a.m. 12/17 (ESPNU)

Single Game Events

New York (Madison Square Garden): Georgia Tech vs. Penn State, 12 p.m. (BTN)

Salt Lake City (Delta Center): San Francisco vs. Utah State, 4 p.m.

North Little Rock, Ark: Lipscomb vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+ ($))

Hoops Classic (Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center): Cincinnati vs. Dayton, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Detroit (Little Caesars Arena): Baylor vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, December 17

ESPNU will air both games.

Texas Southern vs. Howard, 6 p.m.

Jackson State vs. North Carolina A&T, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Single Game Events

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sanford Pentagon): Syracuse vs. Oregon, 1 p.m. (CBSSN)

Magnolia Madness (Tupelo, Miss.): North Texas vs. Mississippi State, 4 p.m.

Kansas City, Mo.: Seton Hall vs. Missouri, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena): Washington vs. Seattle U, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Monday, December 18

Single Game Events

Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent St. Mary’s High School): Bradley vs. Duquesne

Tuesday, December 19

ESPN will air both games.

Florida vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma (women’s), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Single Game Events

Savannah, Ga. (Enmarket Arena): FGCU vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Wednesday, December 20

Florida vs. Michigan (women’s), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, approx. 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona State vs. Fresno State (women’s), 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Arizona vs. Gonzaga (women’s), approx. 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Northwestern vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Alabama vs. Arizona, approx. 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Single Game Events

New York (Madison Square Garden): Baylor vs. Duke, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, December 21

Single Game Events

Hickory (N.C.) Hoops Classic: UNC Asheville vs. App State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sunflower State Series (Kansas City, Mo.): Wichita State vs. Kansas State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Spokane, Wash.: Boise State vs. Washington State, 11 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Friday, December 22

Single Game Events

Braggin’ Rights (St. Louis): Missouri vs. Illinois, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, December 23

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers, 12 p.m. (BTN)

Single Game Events

Biloxi, Miss.: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss., 2 p.m.

Las Vegas: Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas: Duquesne vs. Santa Clara, 5 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Thursday, December 28

Single Game Events

Brooklyn (Barclays Center): UAlbany vs. LIU, 7 p.m. (SNY/NEC Front Row)

Saturday, December 30

Davidson vs. Ohio

Akron vs. St. Bonaventure

West Virginia vs. Ohio State, approx. 7 p.m. (Fox)

Single Game Events

Elmont, N.Y.: Hofstra vs. St. John’s, 12 p.m. (FS1)

C.M. Newton Classic (Birmingham, Legacy Arena): Liberty vs. Alabama

Sunflower State Series (Kansas City, Mo.): Wichita State vs. Kansas, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, January 4, 2024

Single Game Events

Spokane Arena: Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga, 9 p.m. (KHQ/Root Sports+/ESPN+ ($))

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Single Game Events

Idaho Falls: Omaha vs. Idaho State, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Single Game Events

Philadelphia (The Palestra): Michigan vs. Penn State, 12 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday, February 3, 2024

TNT will air both games.

Grambling State vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m.

Hampton vs. Howard, 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Single Game Events

San Francisco (Chase Center): Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 11 p.m. (ESPN2)