2023-24 Men’s College Basketball Early Season Tournaments and Exempt Multi-Team Events (MTEs)

This page is the result of a cooperative effort with The D1 Docket, the default source for any info without a link or tweet. All dates are tentative unless officially announced.

Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using logos from either SportsLogos.net, Wikimedia Commons, or the institutions’ websites.

An asterisk (*) next to a conference name indicates upcoming realignment.

Bracketed/Off-Campus Tournaments

Note: Tournaments are exempt multiple-team events (MTEs) unless otherwise noted.

Friday and Sunday, November 10 and 12: Asheville, N.C.

Clemson (ACC)

Davidson (Atlantic 10)

Maryland (Big Ten)

UAB (American*)

Thursday and Friday, November 16 and 17 and Sunday, November 19: Conway, S.C.

Charleston (CAA)

Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)

Furman (SoCon)

Liberty (C-USA*)

Saint Louis (Atlantic 10)

Vermont (AE)

Wichita State (American)

Wyoming (MW)

Thursday and Friday, November 16 and 17 and Sunday, November 19: Charleston, S.C.

Dayton (Atlantic 10)

Houston (Big 12*)

LSU (SEC)

North Texas (American*)

St. John’s (Big East)

Towson (CAA)

Utah (Pac-12)

Wake Forest (ACC)

Thursday and Friday, November 16 and 17: Brooklyn

Auburn (SEC)

Notre Dame (ACC)

Oklahoma State (Big 12)

St. Bonaventure (Atlantic 10)

Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship

Friday and Sunday, November 17 and 19: Nassau, Bahamas (Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today)

Georgia (SEC)

Kansas State (Big 12)

Miami (Fla.) (ACC)

Providence (Big East)

US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam

Friday–Monday, November 17–20: Charlotte Amalie, U.S.V.I. (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Abilene Christian (WAC)

FGCU (ASUN)

Fordham (Atlantic 10)

Hampton (CAA)

Kent State (MAC)

Missouri State (MVC)

Norfolk State (MEAC)

San José State (MW)

Continental Tire Main Event

Friday and Sunday, November 17 and 19: Las Vegas (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

San Diego State (MW)

Washington (Pac-12)

Xavier (Big East)

1 TBD

Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19: Uncasville, Conn. (Jon Rothstein, FanDuel)

Mississippi State (SEC)

Northwestern (Big Ten)

Rhode Island (Atlantic 10)

Washington State (Pac-12)

Sunday–Tuesday, November 19–21: George Town, Cayman Islands

Drake (MVC)

Loyola Marymount (WCC)

Marshall (Sun Belt)

Oakland (Horizon)

Ole Miss (SEC)

Stephen F. Austin (WAC)

Utah State (MW)

Wake Forest (ACC) (Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today)

(Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today) 1 TBD

Sunday and Monday, November 19 and 20: New York

Indiana (Big Ten)

Louisville (ACC)

Texas (Big 12)

UConn (Big East)

Sunshine Slam

Monday and Tuesday, November 20 and 21: Daytona Beach, Fla. (Rocco Miller, The Bracketeer)

Beach Bracket (Hosts)

Colorado (Pac-12)

Florida State (ACC)

Richmond (Atlantic 10)

UNLV (MW

Ocean Bracket (Visitors)

Sam Houston State (WAC) (Bob Sharka, College Basketball Advancement)

Siena (MAAC)

Stetson (ASUN)

1 TBD

On-Campus Games

Nov. TBA: Siena at Richmond; Stetson at UNLV; Opponents for Colorado and Florida State to come

Fabletics Jacksonville Classic

Nov. TBA: Jacksonville, Fla. (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Charlotte (American*)

George Mason (Atlantic 10)

UCF (Big 12*)

1 TBD

Monday and Tuesday, November 20 and 21: Kansas City, Mo.

Boston College (ACC)

Colorado State (MW)

Creighton (Big East)

Loyola Chicago (Atlantic 10)

Gulf Coast Showcase

Monday–Wednesday, November 20–22: Estero, Fla.

Buffalo (MAC)

George Washington (Atlantic 10)

Valparaiso (MVC)

Wright State (Horizon)

4 TBD

Monday–Wednesday, November 20–22: Lahaina, Hawai’i

Chaminade (D2, PacWest)

Gonzaga (WCC)

Kansas (Big 12)

Marquette (Big East)

Purdue (Big Ten)

Syracuse (ACC)

Tennessee (SEC)

UCLA (Pac-12)

Monday–Wednesday, November 20–22: Fort Myers, Fla.

Beach Division (Hosts)

SMU (American)

Virginia (ACC)

West Virginia (Big 12)

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Palms Division (Visitors)

4 TBD

Vegas 4

Monday–Wednesday, November 20–22: Henderson, Nev.

New Mexico (MW)

Pepperdine (WCC)

Rice (American)

Toledo (MAC)

UC Irvine (Big West)

Note: One of New Mexico, Pepperdine, Rice or Toledo is likely participating in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic with Evansville (see below).

Cancún Challenge

Tuesday and Wednesday, November 21 and 22, Cancún, Mexico

Riviera Division (Hosts)

4 TBD

Mayan Division (Visitors)

Radford (Big South)

3 TBD

Wednesday–Friday, November 22–24: Paradise Island, Bahamas

Arkansas (SEC)

Memphis (American)

Michigan (Big Ten)

North Carolina (ACC)

Northern Iowa (MVC)

Stanford (Pac-12)

Texas Tech (Big 12)

Villanova (Big East)

Wednesday and Friday, November 22 and 24: Brooklyn

Baylor (Big 12)

Florida (SEC)

Oregon State (Pac-12)

Pittsburgh (ACC)

Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24 and Sunday, November 26: Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Boise State (MW)

Butler (Big East)

Florida Atlantic (American*)

Iowa State (Big 12)

Penn State (Big Ten)

Texas A&M (SEC)

VCU (Atlantic 10)

Virginia Tech (ACC)

Palm Springs Event

Nov. TBA: Campus sites

Thursday, November 23: Palm Springs, Calif. (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Thurs., Nov. 23: Michigan State (Big Ten) vs. Arizona (Pac-12), TBA (Fox)

Rady Children’s Invitational

Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24: San Diego, Calif. (Iowa)

Iowa (Big Ten)

Oklahoma (Big 12)

Seton Hall (Big East)

USC (Pac-12)

Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24: Las Vegas

Arizona State (Pac-12)

BYU (Big 12*)

NC State (ACC)

Vanderbilt (SEC)

Friday–Sunday, November 24–26: Nassau, Bahamas

Brown (Ivy)

Delaware (CAA)

East Carolina (American)

Kansas City (Summit)

Middle Tennessee (C-USA)

Ohio (MAC)

UIC (MVC)

1 TBD

Nov. TBA: Campus sites

Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25: Niceville, Fla. (Jon Rothstein, FanDuel; Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Hosts

Alabama (SEC)

Ohio State (Big Ten)

Oregon (Pac-12)

Santa Clara (WCC)

Visitors

Mercer (SoCon)

Southeastern Louisiana (Southland)

Tennessee State (OVC)

Western Michigan (MAC)

On-Campus Games

Nov. TBA: Mercer at Alabama; Southeastern Louisiana at Santa Clara; Tennessee State at Oregon; Western Michigan at Ohio State

Hostilo Hoops Community Classic

Friday–Sunday, November 24–26: Savannah, Ga. (Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News)

Georgia (SEC)

Xavier (Big East) (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

(Rocco Miller via Twitter) Full field TBD

Las Vegas Holiday Classic

Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25: Las Vegas

Evansville (MVC)

3 TBD

Arizona Tip-Off

Nov. TBA: Glendale, Ariz. (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

DePaul (Big East)

Grand Canyon (WAC)

San Francisco (WCC)

South Carolina (SEC)

Nov. TBA: Campus sites (pod play)

Saturday, December 2: Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center) (finals)

Pod 1: Drexel (CAA), La Salle (Atlantic 10), Temple (American)

Pod 2: Penn (Ivy), Saint Joseph’s (Atlantic 10), Villanova (Big East)

Friday and Saturday, December 22 and 23 and Monday, December 25: Honolulu

Georgia Tech (ACC)

Hawai’i (Big West)

Nevada (MW)

Old Dominion (Sun Belt)

Saint Mary’s (WCC)

TCU (Big 12)

Temple (American)

UMass (Atlantic 10)

Events With Pre-Determined Matchups

Note: Events are exempt multiple-team events (MTEs) unless otherwise noted.

Fighting Illini Showcase

Nov. TBA: Campus sites

Illinois (Big Ten)

2 or 3 TBD

Tuesday–Friday, November 14–24: Campus sites

Tues., Nov. 14: Bucknell (Patriot) at La Salle (Atlantic 10)

Fri., Nov. 17: Bucknell at Duke (ACC); Southern Indiana (OVC, reclassifying) at La Salle

Mon., Nov. 20: Southern Indiana at Bucknell

Tues., Nov. 21: La Salle at Duke

Fri., Nov. 24: Southern Indiana at Duke

Georgia State MTE

Friday–Sunday, November 17–19: Atlanta (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Georgia State (Sun Belt)

Little Rock (OVC)

Northeastern (CAA)

Northern Illinois (MAC)

Friday–Sunday, November 17–19: Riverside, Calif.

Fri., Nov. 17: Portland State (Big Sky) at Cal Baptist (WAC); Cal Poly (Big West) vs. St. Thomas (Summit)

Sat., Nov. 18: St. Thomas at Cal Baptist; Cal Poly vs. Portland State

Sun., Nov. 19: Cal Poly at Cal Baptist; Portland State vs. St. Thomas

Georgetown MTE

Nov. TBA: Campus sites (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

American (Patriot)

Georgetown (Big East)

Mount St. Mary’s (MAAC)

Kentucky MTE

Nov. TBA: Campus sites (Rocco Miller via Twitter, update)

Kentucky (SEC)

Saint Joseph’s (Atlantic 10)

Stonehill (NEC, reclassifying)

1 TBD

Longwood MTE

Friday–Sunday, November 24–26: Farmville, Va. (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Bethune-Cookman (SWAC)

Delaware State (MEAC)

Lamar (Southland)

Longwood (Big South)

Minnesota MTE

Nov. TBA: Campus sites (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

USC Upstate (Big South) at Minnesota (Big Ten)

USC Upstate at Ball State (MAC)

Ball State at Minnesota

Seattle MTE

Nov. TBA: Seattle, Wash. (The D1 Docket via Twitter)

Idaho (Big Sky)

Seattle U (WAC)

UC San Diego (Big West, reclassifying)

Triangular MTE No. 1

Nov. TBA: Campus sites (each team will host one game) (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

North Alabama (ASUN)

Tennessee Tech (OVC)

Western Carolina (SoCon)

Field of 68 Tip-Off (Not Exempt)

Thursday, November 30–Saturday, December 2: Boca Raton, Fla. (Release)

Thurs., Nov. 30: Liberty at Florida Atlantic

Fri., Dec. 1: Charleston vs. Liberty

Sat., Dec. 2: Charleston at Florida Atlantic

Teams Not Yet Tied To An Exempt Event

Conferences Completely Booked (2/32): ACC, Big East

American Athletic (4/14): South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa, UTSA*

Atlantic 10 (1/15): Duquesne

Big 12 (1/14): Cincinnati*

Big Ten (2/14): Nebraska, Rutgers

MW (2/11): Air Force, Fresno State

Pac-12 (1/12): California

SEC (1/14): Missouri

WCC (3/9): Pacific, Portland, San Diego

America East (8/9): Albany, Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire, NJIT, UMass Lowell, UMBC

ASUN (9/12): Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Florida, Queens

Big Sky (8/10): Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, Weber State

Big South (6/9): Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Presbyterian, UNC Asheville, Winthrop

Big West (7/11): Cal State Bakersfield, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Long Beach State, UC Davis, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara

CAA (9/14): Campbell*, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, Stony Brook, UNCW, William & Mary

C-USA (6/9): FIU, Jacksonville State*, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State*, UTEP, Western Kentucky

Horizon (9/11): Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, Green Bay, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Robert Morris, Youngstown State

Independent (1/1): Chicago State

Ivy (7/8): Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale

MAAC (9/11): Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Niagara, Quinnipiac, Rider, Saint Peter’s

MAC (5/12): Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio)

MEAC (6/8): Coppin State, Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Morgan State, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State

MVC (6/12): Belmont, Bradley, Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, Southern Illinois

NEC (7/8): Central Connecticut State, Fairleigh Dickinson, LIU, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, St. Francis, Wagner

OVC (6/10): Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Morehead State, SIU Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri State, UT Martin

Patriot (8/10): Army West Point, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland, Navy

SoCon (7/10): Chattanooga, ETSU, Samford, The Citadel, UNCG, VMI, Wofford

Southland (8/10): Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

SWAC (11/12): Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Florida A&M, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern, Texas Southern

Summit (8/10): Denver, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois

Sun Belt (10/14): App State, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss., Texas State, Troy, ULM

WAC (6/11): Southern Utah, Tarleton State, UT Arlington, UTRGV, Utah Tech, Utah Valley