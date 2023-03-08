2023 Ivy League Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Ivy League Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Saturday, March 11 (semifinals)

Sunday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

It’s Princeton’s turn to host, so that means the otherworldly venue that is Jadwin Gymnasium will host all three games.

Participants

The Ivy League wisely limits its conference tournament to the top four teams, which means Brown (14-13, 7-7, 5th), Dartmouth (10-18, 6-8, 6th), Harvard (14-14, 5-9, 7th), and Columbia (7-22, 2-12, 8th) are all out for 2023.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 1: (4) Cornell (17-10, 7-7) vs. (1) Yale (20-7, 10-4), 11 a.m.

The season series was a home split.

Game 2: (3) Penn (17-12, 9-5) at (2) Princeton (19-8, 10-4), 1:30*

The Tigers swept the season series.

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 3: Semifinal winners, 12 (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

With only four teams participating, there’s no chance a team can earn a bid out of truly nowhere. Still, the No. 2 seed has had an advantage in this very small sample size of Ivy postseason tournaments. Note that there were one-game championship playoffs in both 2011 (Princeton over Harvard) and 2015 (Harvard over Yale) that helped lead to the establishment of the conference tournament.

2 seed (2): 2018, 2019, 2022

2018, 2019, 2022 1 seed (1): 2017

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

12 seed (5): 2010 , 2012, 2014 , 2016 , 2017

, 2012, , , 2017 13 seed (2): 2011, 2015

2011, 2015 14 seed (3): 2013 , 2019, 2022

, 2019, 2022 16 seed (1); 2018

Harvard and Yale have the Ivy League’s last two tournament wins, though Cornell’s 2010 Sweet 16 is the furthest an Ivy squad has advanced in recent NCAA history.

Yale and Princeton could each earn a 14 seed, maybe a 13 if things break right elsewhere. Penn and Cornell are both likely to be lower, a 15s with a chance at a 14.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Yale: 2022 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Penn: 2018 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Princeton: 2017 (12 seed, 1st Round)

Harvard: 2015 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Cornell: 2010 (12 seed, Sweet 16)

Brown: 1986 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Columbia: 1968 (unseeded, Sweet 16)

Dartmouth: 1959 (unseeded, Elite 8)

While all eight Ivy League teams have appeared in the NCAA tournament, Columbia and Dartmouth haven’t reached the field in the seeded era.