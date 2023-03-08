2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Thursday, March 9 (first round)

Friday, March 10 (quarterfinals)

Saturday, March 11 (semifinals)

Sunday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

For the third season in a row, the American Athletic Tournament is set for Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, which was also scheduled to host the canceled 2020 edition.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Thurs., March 9)

ESPNU will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) East Carolina (15-16, 6-12) vs. (8) South Florida (14-17, 7-11), 12:30

The Bulls swept the season series.

Game 2: (10) SMU (10-21, 5-13) vs. (7) UCF (17-13, 8-10), 3*

The Knights won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 3: (11) Tulsa (5-24, 1-17) vs. (6) Wichita State (16-14, 9-9), 7

The Shockers swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN2 will air the afternoon session. ESPNU will air the evening session.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Houston (29-2, 17-1), 1

Game 5: (5) Temple (16-15, 10-8) vs. (4) Cincinnati (20-11, 11-7), 3:30*

The season series was a home split.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Memphis (23-8, 13-5), 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3) Tulane (19-10, 12-6), 9:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30*

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 3:15 (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

The top two seeds have combined to win seven of the eight American Athletic Tournaments held so far. The exception was 2016’s fifth-seeded UConn team. However, Houston’s 2022 victory was the first for the No. 1 seed since 2018.

1 seed (4): 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022

2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 2 seed (3): 2014, 2019, 2021

2014, 2019, 2021 5 seed (1): 2016

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2014

4 bids (3): 2014 (9-3 record, 10 teams, UConn national champion), 2016 (1-4 record, 11 teams), 2019 (3-4 record, 12 teams)

2014 (9-3 record, 10 teams, UConn national champion), 2016 (1-4 record, 11 teams), 2019 (3-4 record, 12 teams) 3 bids (1): 2018 (2-3 record, 12 teams)

2018 (2-3 record, 12 teams) 2 bids (4): 2015 (1-2 record, 11 teams), 2017 (1-2 record, 11 teams), 2021 (4-2 record, 11 teams), 2022 (4-2 record, 11 teams)

Both Houston and Memphis won games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with the fifth seeded Cougars making it all the way to the Elite Eight. Kelvin Sampson’s team has higher hopes this time around, particularly with a hometown Final Four on the schedule. Penny Hardaway’s Tigers are also capable of winning an NCAA game yet again.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Houston: 2022 (1 seed)

Cincinnati: 2019 (2 seed)

SMU: 2017 (1 seed)

Wichita State: 2017 (2 seed, MVC)

Tulsa: 2014 (2 seed, C-USA)

Memphis: 2013 (1 seed, C-USA)

Temple: 2010 (1 seed, Atlantic 10)

UCF: 2005 (2 seed, Atlantic Sun)

East Carolina: 1993 (7 seed, CAA)

South Florida: 1990 (2 seed, Sun Belt)

While just four teams have won the American Athletic tournament title over its short lifespan (and two of them have moved to other conferences), Tulane is the only league member that’s never won a tournament championship.