2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Bracket with split quarterfinal doubleheaders, giving the top two seeds a day off before the semifinals (should they win). However, unlike most tournaments, the quarterfinal doubleheaders are further split with a women’s and men’s matchup in each. The SWAC also schedules the No. 1 seed for the night quarterfinal session.

Site

Bartow Arena, home of C-USA member UAB, will host for the third consecutive time. That run was supposed to begin in 2020. This will be the fifth year in a row; however, that the SWAC Tournament has been scheduled for the conference’s home city.

Participants

Only the top eight teams qualified, leaving out Arkansas-Pine Bluff (10-21, 6-12, t-9th), Alabama State (8-23, 6-12, t-9th), Florida A&M (7-22, 5-13, 11th), and Mississippi Valley State (5-27, 4-14, 12th).

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (7) Bethune-Cookman (12-19, 8-10) vs. (2) Grambling State (22-8, 15-3), 3

The Tigers swept the season series.

Game 2: (8) Texas Southern (11-20, 7-11) vs. (1) Alcorn State (18-12, 15-3), 9:30

The Braves swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: (6) Prairie View A&M (13-18, 9-9) vs. (3) Jackson State (13-18, 12-6), 3

The season series was a home split.

Game 4: (5) Alabama A&M (14-17, 10-8) vs. (4) Southern (15-16, 11-7), 9:30

The Bulldogs swept the season series.

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 1 winner, 9:30

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 5:30 (ESPNU)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

In the past 11 SWAC Tournaments, the No. 1 seed has won four titles, with the 2 claiming a trio.

1 seed (4): 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019

2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 2 seed (3): 2013, 2014, 2022

2013, 2014, 2022 3 seed (2): 2018, 2021

2018, 2021 4 seed (2): 2011, 2016

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

15 seed (1): 2015

2015 16 seed (10): 2011 (First Four), 2012 (First Four), 2013, 2014 (First Four), 2016 (First Four), 2017, 2018 (First Four), 2019 (First Four), 2021 (First Four), 2022 (First Four)

Since the field expanded to 68 teams in 2011, the SWAC champion has only avoided Dayton three times, with only 2015’s Texas Southern earning a seed higher than 16th. Going back to the debut of the Opening Round in 2001, the SWAC champ has traveled to southwestern Ohio 14 times.

It’s quite likely that the SWAC champion once again has to play the extra game in 2023.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Texas Southern: 2022 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Prairie View A&M: 2019 (16 seed, First Four)

Southern: 2016 (16 seed, First Four)

Mississippi Valley State: 2012 (16 seed, First Four)

Alabama State: 2011 (16 seed, First Four)

Arkansas Pine Bluff: 2010 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Florida A&M: 2007 (16 seed, Opening Round, MEAC member)

Jackson State: 2007 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Alabama A&M: 2005 (16 seed, Opening Round)

Alcorn State: 2002 (16 seed, Opening Round)

Second-year member Bethune-Cookman and SWAC stalwart Grambling State are the only conference members without an NCAA appearance at the Division I level.