2023 Southeastern Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 (first round)

Thursday, March 9 (second round)

Friday, March 10 (quarterfinals)

Saturday, March 11 (semifinals)

Sunday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville has established itself as the SEC Tournament’s usual home, as it is slated host for the next eight years.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Wed., March 8)

SEC Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15) vs. (12) South Carolina (11-20, 4-14), 7

The season was a road split.

Game 2: (14) LSU (13-18, 2-16) vs. (11) Georgia (16-15, 6-12), 9:30*

The Bulldogs won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Second Round (Thurs., March 9)

SEC Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) Mississippi State (20-11, 8-10) vs. (8) Florida (16-5, 9-9), 1

The Gators won the pair’s lone meeting (on the road).

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5) Tennessee (22-9, 11-7), 3:30*

Game 5: (10) Arkansas (19-12, 8-10) vs. (7) Auburn (20-11, 10-8), 7

The Tigers won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6) Vanderbilt (18-15, 11-7), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN will air the afternoon session. SEC Network will air the evening session.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Alabama (26-5, 16-2), 1

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4) Missouri (23-8, 11-7), 3:30*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2) Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3), 7

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3) Kentucky (21-10, 12-6), 9:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

ESPN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30*

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Since 2011, the No. 1 seed has won four of the 11 SEC Tournament titles that were up for grabs, with Tennessee’s 2022 title boosting the No. 2 seed’s total to three. No team seeded lower than fifth has won the crown since the conference scrapped divisions for the 2011-12 season.

1 seed (4): 2014, 2015, 2017, 2021

2014, 2015, 2017, 2021 2 seed (3): 2011 (East), 2016, 2022

2011 (East), 2016, 2022 3 seed (2); 2012, 2013

2012, 2013 4 seed (1): 2018

2018 5 seed (1): 2019

10-Year NCAA Bid Totals

8 bids (1): 2018 (8-8 record, 14 teams)

2018 (8-8 record, 14 teams) 7 bids (1): 2019 (12-7 record, 14 teams)

2019 (12-7 record, 14 teams) 6 bids (2): 2021 (7-6 record, 14 teams), 2022 (5-6 record, 14 teams)

2021 (7-6 record, 14 teams), 2022 (5-6 record, 14 teams) 5 bids (3): 2011 (7-5 record, 12 teams), 2015 (6-5 record, 14 teams), 2017 (11-5 record, 14 teams)

2011 (7-5 record, 12 teams), 2015 (6-5 record, 14 teams), 2017 (11-5 record, 14 teams) 4 bids (1): 2012 (10-3 record, 12 teams, Kentucky national champion)

2012 (10-3 record, 12 teams, Kentucky national champion) 3 bids (3): 2013 (4-3 record, 14 teams), 2014 (12-3 record, 14 teams), 2016 (3-3 record, 14 teams)

The SEC should place six teams in the field for the third straight tournament, with seven or eight possible depending on what happens over the next five days.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Tennessee: 2022 (2 seed)

Alabama: 2021 (1 seed)

Auburn: 2019 (5 seed)

Kentucky: 2018 (4 seed)

Florida: 2014 (1 seed)

Ole Miss: 2013 (3 seed)

Missouri: 2012 (2 seed, Big 12)

Vanderbilt: 2012 (3 seed)

Mississippi State: 2009 (West 3 seed)

Georgia: 2008 (East 6 seed)

Arkansas: 2000 (West 3 seed)

Texas A&M: 1987 (8 seed, SWC)

LSU: 1980 (2 seed)

South Carolina: 1971 (2 seed, ACC)

Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas A&M have yet to win the SEC Tournament title, though all three have won championships in previous conferences. Tennessee’s 2022 title was its first since 1979.