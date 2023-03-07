2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Pac-12 Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 (first round)

Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

The Pac-12 Tournament is now firmly established in Las Vegas (okay, Paradise, technically). This will be 11th straight time the event has been scheduled for the Strip—the seventh at T-Mobile Arena.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern.

First Round (Wed., March 8)

Pac-12 Networks will air all four games.

Game 1: (9) Colorado (16-15, 8-12) vs. (8) Washington (16-15, 8-12), 3

The Huskies swept the season series.

Game 2: (12) California (3-28, 2-18) vs. (5) Washington State (16-15, 11-9), 5:30*

The Cougars swept the season series.

Game 3: (10) Stanford (13-18, 7-13) vs. (7) Utah (17-14, 10-10), 9

The season series was a road split.

Game 4: (11) Oregon State (11-20, 5-15) vs. (6) Arizona State (20-11, 11-9), 11:30*

The Sun Devils swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

Pac-12 Networks will air the first three games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1) UCLA (27-4, 18-2), 3

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4) Oregon (18-13, 12-8), 5:30*

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2) Arizona (25-6, 14-6), 9

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3) USC (22-9, 14-6), 11:30* (ESPN)

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30* (ESPN)

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 10:30 (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

With Arizona’s 2022 win, the No. 1 seed claimed its fourth Pac-12 Tournament title over the last 11 editions. The 2, 3, and 6 seeds have all seen half that level of success, while Oregon State’s 2021 title was the first for a 4 or 5 seed since Oregon claimed the 2007 title as a 4. The Ducks also had the previous win for a 5 seed, back in 2003.

1 seed (4): 2015, 2016, 2018, 2022

2015, 2016, 2018, 2022 2 seed (2): 2014, 2017

2014, 2017 3 seed (2): 2011, 2013

2011, 2013 6 seed (2); 2012, 2019

2012, 2019 5 seed (1): 2021

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

7 bids (1): 2016 (4-7 record)

2016 (4-7 record) 6 bids (1): 2014 (8-6 record)

2014 (8-6 record) 5 bids (2): 2013 (5-5 record), 2021 (13-5 record)

2013 (5-5 record), 2021 (13-5 record) 4 bids (3): 2011 (5-4 record, 10 members), 2015 (8-4 record), 2017 (10-4 record)

2011 (5-4 record, 10 members), 2015 (8-4 record), 2017 (10-4 record) 3 bids (3): 2018 (0-3 record), 2019 (4-3 record), 2022 (4-3 record)

2018 (0-3 record), 2019 (4-3 record), 2022 (4-3 record) 2 bids (1): 2012 (1-2 record)

Both Arizona and UCLA were eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen in 2022, while USC couldn’t get past Miami in the Midwest 7/10 game. Those three teams should all be back next week, with Arizona State or Oregon possibilities for a third team, though that may require a tournament title.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Arizona: 2022 (1 seed)

Oregon State: 2021 (5 seed)

Oregon: 2019 (6 seed)

UCLA: 2014 (2 seed)

Colorado: 2012 (6 seed)

Washington: 2011 (3 seed)

USC: 2009 (6 seed)

Stanford: 2004 (1 seed)

Utah: 1999 (WAC, Pacific 1 seed)

Oregon State won its first ever Pac-12 Tournament title in 2021, leaving Arizona State, California, Utah, and Washington State as the only four teams looking for their first title. Utah does have a tournament championship from its stint in the WAC, however.