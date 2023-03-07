2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 (first round)

Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

As usual, the Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV’s home arena, hosts the event, though on a different floor than the one the Runnin’ Rebels normally use.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Wed., March 8)

MWN will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) Fresno State (11-19, 6-12) vs. (8) Colorado State (14-17 6-12), 2

The Rams swept the season series.

Game 2: (10) Air Force (14-17, 5-13) vs. (7) UNLV (18-12, 7-11), 4:30*

The Runnin’ Rebels won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 3: (11) Wyoming (9-21, 4-14) vs. (6) New Mexico (21-10, 8-10), 7*

The season series was a road split.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

CBSSN will air all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) San Diego State (24-6, 15-3), 3

Game 5: (5) San José State (19-12, 10-8) vs. (4) Nevada (22-9, 12-6), 5:30*

The Wolf Pack swept the season series.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Boise State (2-8, 13-5), 9

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3) Utah State (24-7, 13-5), 11:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winners, 9:30

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winners, 12 a.m. 3/11*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 6 (CBS)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

The top two seeds have dominated Mountain West Tournament since 2011, winning 10 of the 12 titles on offer. However, the No. 2 has been more successful than the No. 1 with six titles, compared to just four for the top seed. Remember that there was a 2020 Mountain West Tournament because the event was moved up a week due to a convention that was eventually canceled due to the pandemic.

2 seed (6): 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020

2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020 1 seed (4): 2013, 2017, 2021, 2022

2013, 2017, 2021, 2022 4 seed (1): 2015

2015 5 seed (1): 2018

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

5 bids (1): 2013 (2-5, 9 members)

2013 (2-5, 9 members) 4 bids (2): 2012 (1-4, 8 members), 2022 (0-4, 11 members)

2012 (1-4, 8 members), 2022 (0-4, 11 members) 3 bids (2): 2011 (4-3, 9 members), 2015 (1-3, 11 members)

2011 (4-3, 9 members), 2015 (1-3, 11 members) 2 bids (4): 2014 (2-2, 11 members), 2018 (2-2, 11 members), 2019 (0-2, 11 members), 2021 (0-2, 11 members)

2014 (2-2, 11 members), 2018 (2-2, 11 members), 2019 (0-2, 11 members), 2021 (0-2, 11 members) 1 bid (2): 2016 (0-1, 11 members), 2017 (0-1, 11 members)

The Mountain West last won an NCAA game in 2019, with last year’s quartet of teams all bowing out in either the First Four (Wyoming) or First Round. The conference should have at least three opportunities to break that streak that next week.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Boise State: 2022 (8 seed, 1st Round)

Colorado State: 2022 (6 seed, 1st Round)

San Diego State: 2022 (8 seed, 1st Round)

Wyoming: 2022 (12 seed, First Four)

Utah State: 2020 (NCAA Tournament canceled)

Nevada: 2017 (7 seed, 1st Round)

Fresno State: 2016 (14 seed, 1st Round)

New Mexico: 2014 (7 seed, Round of 64)

UNLV: 2013 (5 seed, Round of 64)

Air Force: 2006 (13 seed, 1st Round)

San José State: 1996 (16 seed, 1st Round, Big West member)

The Spartans’ drought extends back through two conference realignment cycles! I suspect Tim Miles may end that relatively soon, given how improved SJSU was this season.