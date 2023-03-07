2023 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket with split quarterfinal doubleheaders to protect the top two seeds.

Site

The Norfolk (Va.) Scope is the home of the event for the 11th straight edition.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: (8) South Carolina State (5-25, 2-12) vs. (1) Howard (19-12, 11-3), 6

The Bison swept the season series.

Game 4: (7) Delaware State (6-23, 4-10) vs. (2) NC Central (17-11, 10-4), 8:30*

The Eagles swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 7: (5) Morgan State (15-15, 7-7) vs. (4) Maryland-Eastern Shore (17-12, 9-5), 6

The season series was a road split.

Game 8: (6) Coppin State (9-22, 4-10) vs. (3) Norfolk State (20-10, 9-5), 8:30*

The season series was a road split.

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Over the past 11 seasons, the MEAC’s top two seeds have managed to win a total of seven championships, though Norfolk State’s 2022 win was the first for a No. 1 since 2017. No true two seed has won since 2012, as Norfolk State won as the North Division’s 2 seed in a COVID-impacted 2021 edition. The Spartans will aim to grab a third straight title as the 3 sin 2023.

1 seed (4): 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022

2014, 2016, 2017, 2022 2 seed (3): 2011, 2012, 2021 (divisional)

2011, 2012, 2021 (divisional) 6 seed (2): 2015, 2018

2015, 2018 3 seed (1): 2019

2019 7 seed (1): 2013

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

14 seed (1): 2014

2014 15 seed (1): 2012

16 seed (9): 2011, 2013 (First Four), 2015 (First Four), 2016, 2017 (First Four), 2018 (First Four), 2019 (First Four), 2021 (First Four), 2022

NC Central is responsible for the MEAC’s highest seed in the past 10 years, but Norfolk State has the conference’s lone win away from Dayton in that span, the Spartans 15-over-12 upset of Missouri in 2012.

This year’s champ is likely going to be the MEAC’s ninth 16 seed since the field expanded in 2011. There’s a good chance the winner will be headed back to Dayton after Norfolk State avoided the First Four last season.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Norfolk State: 2022 (16 seed, First Round)

NC Central: 2019 (16 seed, First Four)

Morgan State: 2010 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Coppin State: 2008 (16 seed, Opening Round)

Delaware State: 2005 (16 seed, 1st Round)

South Carolina State: 2003 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Howard: 1992 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Maryland Eastern Shore is the only remaining MEAC member without an NCAA appearance at the Division I level.