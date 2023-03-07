2023 Conference USA Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 (first round)

Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket, but with simultaneous games in the first round and quarterfinals.

Site

For the fifth straight year, the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, AKA the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility, will host the event. Remember that this allows C-USA to set up two courts for simultaneous games in the first three rounds.

Participants

All 11 teams will play in this season’s event. Oddly enough only seeds 4 and 7 through 10 will be back for the 2024 edition.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Wed., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) UTEP (14-17, 7-13) vs. (8) Western Kentucky (16-15, 8-12), 6:30

The Hilltoppers swept the season series.

Game 2: (10) Louisiana Tech (14-17, 7-13) vs. (7) FIU (14-17, 8-12), 9*

The season series was a home split.

Game 3: (11) UTSA (10-21, 4-16) vs. (6) Rice (17-14, 8-12), 9:30

The season series was a road split.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Florida Atlantic (28-3, 18-2), 6:30

Game 5: (5) Charlotte (18-13, 9-11) vs. (4) Middle Tennessee (18-13, 11-9), 7

The season series was a home split.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2) North Texas (25-6, 16-4), 9*

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3) UAB (23-8, 14-6), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 12:30

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 8:30 (CBSSN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Since 2011, a No. 1 or 2 seed has only won the Conference USA Tournament seven times with the No. 4 seed just as successful than the second. The last two champs, North Texas and UAB, both won as divisional seeds, not true seeds. That won’t be the case in 2023.

1 seed (4): 2012, 2013, 2017, 2019

2012, 2013, 2017, 2019 2 seed (3): 2014, 2016, 2022 (divisional play)

2014, 2016, 2022 (divisional play) 4 seed (3): 2011. 2015, 2018

2011. 2015, 2018 3 seed (1): 2021 (divisional play)

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

6 seed (1): 2013

8 seed (1): 2012 (automatic)

2012 (automatic) 9 seed (1): 2012 (at-large)

2012 (at-large) 12 seed (4): 2011 (at-large), 2011 (automatic), 2017, 2022

2011 (at-large), 2011 (automatic), 2017, 2022 13 seed (3); 2014, 2018 , 2021

2014, , 14 seed (2): 2015 , 2019

, 2019 15 seed (1): 2016

Two of the three single-digit seeds above were earned by the now-departed Memphis Tigers. Florida Atlantic is a tournament lock at this point, with the Owls likely to be a single-digit seed (7 to 9). If either North Texas or UAB ends up winning the auto bid, they’ll likely earn a 12, with any other surprise winner finishing lower.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

UAB: 2022 (12 seed, 1st Round)

North Texas: 2021 (13 seed, 2nd Round)

Middle Tennessee: 2017 (12 seed, 2nd Round)

Western Kentucky: 2013 (16 seed, Round of 64, Sun Belt member)

UTSA: 2011 (16 seed, Round of 64, Southland member)

UTEP: 2010 (12 seed, at-large, 1st Round)

Charlotte: 2005 (7 seed, 1st Round)

Florida Atlantic: 2002 (15 seed, 1st Round, ASUN member)

FIU: 1995 (16 seed, 1st Round, TAAC (ASUN) member)

Louisiana Tech: 1991 (12 seed, 1st Round, American South member)

Rice: 1970 (unseeded, 1st Round, SWC member)

All 11 C-USA members have made the NCAA Tournament at least once, though Rice hasn’t qualified since seeding was implemented.