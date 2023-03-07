2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 (first round)

Thursday, March 9 (second round)

Friday, March 10 (quarterfinals)

Saturday, March 11 (semifinals)

Sunday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

The Big Ten Tournament is back in my home of Chicago, as the United Center continues to alternate with the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as the host site.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Wed., March 8)

BTN will air both games.

Game 1: (13) Ohio State (13-18, 5-15) vs. (12) Wisconsin (17-13, 9-11), 6:30

The Badgers won the pair’s lone meeting (on the road).

Game 2: (14) Minnesota (8-21, 2-17) vs. (11) Nebraska (16-15, 9-11), 9*

The Cornhuskers swept the season series.

Second Round (Thurs., March 9)

BTN will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) Rutgers (18-13, 10-10) vs. (8) Michigan (17-14, 11-9), 12

The Wolverines won the pair’s lone meeting (on the road).

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5) Iowa (19-12, 11-9), 2:30*

Game 5: (10) Penn State (19-12, 10-10) vs. (7) Illinois (20-11, 11-9), 6:30

The Nittany Lions swept the season series.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6) Maryland (20-11, 11-9), 9*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 10)

BTN will air all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Purdue (26-5, 15-5), 12

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4) Michigan State (19-11, 11-8), 2:30*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2) Northwestern (21-10, 12-8), 6:30

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3) Indiana (21-10, 12-8), 9*

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

CBS will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 3:30 (CBS)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Seven of the last 11 Big Ten Tournaments have been won by either the 1 or 2 seed, with the 4, 6, 7, and all seeds from 9 down being shut out.

1 seed (4): 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019

2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 2 seed (3): 2013, 2016, 2021

2013, 2016, 2021 5 seed (2): 2018, 2022

2018, 2022 3 seed (1); 2014

2014 8 seed (1): 2017

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

9 Bids (2): 2021 (8-9 record, 14 teams), 2022 (9-9, 14 teams)

2021 (8-9 record, 14 teams), 2022 (9-9, 14 teams) 8 bids (1): 2019 (13-8 record, 14 teams)

2019 (13-8 record, 14 teams) 7 bids (5): 2011 (7-7 record, 11 teams), 2013 (14-7 record, 12 teams), 2015 (12-7, 14 teams), 2016 (8-7 record, 14 teams), 2017 (8-7 record, 14 teams)

2011 (7-7 record, 11 teams), 2013 (14-7 record, 12 teams), 2015 (12-7, 14 teams), 2016 (8-7 record, 14 teams), 2017 (8-7 record, 14 teams) 6 bids (2): 2012 (11-6 record, 12 teams), 2014 (10-6 record, 12 teams)

2012 (11-6 record, 12 teams), 2014 (10-6 record, 12 teams) 4 bids (1): 2018 (3-9 record, 14 teams)

The Big Ten has placed 9 teams in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments, but has just 17 total wins to show for it. The conference should get another chance in 2023, with nine being the most likely haul, with chances for that number to drop to eight or rise to 10 depending on what happens between Wednesday and Sunday.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Iowa: 2022 (5 seed)

Illinois: 2021 (2 seed)

Michigan State: 2019 (1 seed)

Michigan: 2018 (5 seed)

Wisconsin: 2015 (1 seed)

Ohio State: 2013 (2 seed)

Purdue: 2009 (3 seed)

Maryland: 2004 (6 seed, ACC)

Nebraska: 1994 (4 seed, Big Eight)

Penn State: 1991 (3 seed, Atlantic 10)

Rutgers: 1989 (3 seed, Atlantic 10)

Remember the Big Ten Tournament only started in 1998, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that long-term members Indiana, Minnesota, and Northwestern haven’t picked up a single conference tournament title (though it is a mild shock in the Hoosiers’ case). Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, and Rutgers all won titles in previous conferences.