2023 Big East Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

2023 Big East Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 (first round)

Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

Madison Square Garden continues as home of both the old and new versions of the Big East Tournament—an uninterrupted run that began in 1983.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Wed., March 8)

FS1 will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) Butler (14-17, 6-14) vs. (8) St. John’s (17-14, 7-13), 3

The season series was a home split.

Game 2: (10) DePaul (9-22, 3-17) vs. (7) Seton Hall (17-14, 10-10), 5:30*

The Pirates swept the season series.

Game 3: (11) Georgetown (7-24, 2-18) vs. (6) Villanova (16-15, 10-10), 8*

The Wildcats swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

FS1 will air all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Marquette (25-6, 17-3), 12

Game 5: (5) Providence (21-10, 13-7) vs. (4) UConn (24-7, 13-7), 2:30*

The season series was a home split.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Xavier (23-8, 15-5), 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3) Creighton (20-11, 14-6), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

FS1 will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 9*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 6:30 (Fox)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Over its last 11 editions, the No. 1 seed has won just three Big East Tournament titles, with all of those victories coming since 2015, with the No. 2 claiming just as many (including Villanova’s 2022 win). Note that the No. 7 and No. 9 seed titles came in the conference’s earlier, super-sized configuration.

1 seed (3): 2015, 2017, 2019

2015, 2017, 2019 2 seed (3): 2013, 2018, 2022

2013, 2018, 2022 3 seed (1): 2016

2016 4 seed (1); 2014

2014 7 seed (1): 2012

2012 8 seed (1): 2021

2021 9 seed (1): 2011

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

11 bids (1): 2011 (13-10 record, 16 members, UConn national champion)

2011 (13-10 record, 16 members, UConn national champion) 9 bids (1); 2012 (14-9 record, 16 members)

2012 (14-9 record, 16 members) 8 bids (1): 2013 (13-7 record, 15 members, Louisville national champions (vacated))

2013 (13-7 record, 15 members, Louisville national champions (vacated)) 7 bids (1): 2017 (6-7 record, 10 members)

2017 (6-7 record, 10 members) 6 bids (3): 2022 (7-6 record, 11 members), 2018 (9-5 record, 10 members, Villanova national champions), 2015 (5-6 record, 10 members)

2022 (7-6 record, 11 members), 2018 (9-5 record, 10 members, Villanova national champions), 2015 (5-6 record, 10 members) 5 bids (1): 2016 (9-4 record, 10 members, Villanova national champions)

2016 (9-4 record, 10 members, Villanova national champions) 4 bids (2): 2021 (4-4, 11 members), 2019 (1-4 record, 10 members), 2014 (2-4 record, 10 members)

The only way the conference places more than five teams in the 2023 field is if Providence escapes bubble trouble and a surprise team defeats the Friars to win the tournament title.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Villanova: 2022 (2 seed)

Georgetown: 2021 (8 seed)

Seton Hall: 2016 (3 seed)

UConn: 2016 (5 seed, American)

Providence: 2014 (4 seed)

Creighton: 2013 (1 seed, MVC)

Butler: 2011 (2 seed, Horizon League)

Xavier: 2006 (10 seed, Atlantic 10)

St. John’s: 2000 (3 seed)

Marquette: 1997 (5 seed, C-USA)

Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Marquette, and Xavier have yet to win the Big East Tournament; however, the Blue Demons are the only current conference member without any kind of league tournament title at all. While UConn’s last conference tournament title came in the American, the Huskies went on a thrilling five-wins-in-five-days run to claim the 2011 Big East Tournament as a 9 seed.