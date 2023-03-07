2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 8 (first round)

Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Participants

This will be the last 10-team Big 12 Tournament, as the conference expands to 14 for 2023-24 before dropping back to 12 when Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC before the 2024-2025 campaign.

Site

The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri will host the Big 12 Tournament for the 14th season in a row (counting 2020).

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Wed., March 8)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 1: (9) Texas Tech (16-15 5-13) vs. (8) West Virginia (18-13, 7-11), 7

The season series was a road split.

Game 2: (10) Oklahoma (15-16, 5-13) vs. (7) Oklahoma State (17-14, 8-10), 9:30*

The Cowboys swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN2 will air all four games.

Game 3: (5) Iowa State (18-12, 9-9) vs. (4) Baylor (22-9, 11-7), 12:30

The Cyclones swept the season series.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Kansas (25-6, 13-5), 3*

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Texas (23-8, 12-6), 7

Game 6: (6) TCU (20-11, 9-9) vs. (3) Kansas State (23-8, 11-7), 9:30*

The season series was a home split.

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 6 (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

In the last 11 Big 12 Tournaments, the No. 1 seed has won five titles, with the No. 2 seed claiming a pair. In 2021, Texas became the first 3 seed to win since Missouri in 2009.

1 seed (5): 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2022

2012, 2015 4 seed (2): 2014, 2017

2014, 2017 3 seed (1): 2021

2021 5 seed (1); 2019

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

7 bids (5): 2014 (6-7 record), 2015 (5-7 record), 2016 (9-7 record), 2018 (12-7 record), 2021 (11-6 record, Baylor national champion)

2014 (6-7 record), 2015 (5-7 record), 2016 (9-7 record), 2018 (12-7 record), 2021 (11-6 record, Baylor national champion) 6 bids (4): 2012 (10-6 record), 2017 (9-6 record), 2019 (8-6 record), 2022 (13-5 record, Kansas national champion)

2012 (10-6 record), 2017 (9-6 record), 2019 (8-6 record), 2022 (13-5 record, Kansas national champion) 5 bids (2): 2011 (5-5 record, 12 members), 2013 (3-5 record)

The Big 12 has sent no fewer than five teams to the NCAA Tournament over the past 11 editions. At least seven teams will be selected in 2023, with a decent chance at eight if things break right over the next few days.

Note that Baylor’s 6-0 run to the title really boosted the conference’s success rate in 2021. No other team managed to make it out of the Second Round. At least Iowa State and Texas Tech joined eventual champ Kansas in making it to 2023’s second weekend.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Kansas: 2022 (1 seed)

Texas: 2021 (3 seed)

Iowa State: 2019 (5 seed)

West Virginia: 2010 (3 seed, Big East)

Oklahoma State: 2005 (3 seed)

Oklahoma: 2003 (3 seed)

Texas Tech: 1996 (1 seed, SWC)

Kansas State: 1980 (2 seed, Big 8)

In 2021, Texas won its first Big 12 title and first conference tournament title since 1995 (Southwest). That leaves West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, and Baylor in search of their first Big 12 crowns. Making matters worse for the Horned Frogs and Bears is the fact that neither team has any conference tournament title to their name.