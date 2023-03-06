2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, March 7 (first round)

Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket with split quarterfinal doubleheaders. Tuesday’s first two winners will play the top two seeds in Wednesday’s set, with the third winner next taking the floor for Thursday’s.

Site

The MAAC Tournament is again set for Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., a season after its scheduled three-year residency was set to expire. That’s because the 2020 event was canceled by the COVID pandemic.

Participants

All 11 teams will play in this season’s event. Note that Monmouth departed for the CAA, with Mount St. Mary’s leaving the NEC to fill the Hawks’ spot.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Tues., March 7)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) Canisius (10-19, 8-12) vs. (8) Mount St. Mary’s (12-19, 8-12), 5

The Mountaineers swept the season series.

Game 2: (10) Saint Peter’s (12-17, 7-13) vs. (7) Fairfield (13-17, 9-11), 7:30*

The Stags swept the season series.

Game 3: (11) Marist (10-19, 6-14) vs. (6) Manhattan (12-17, 10-10), 10*

The season series was a road split.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Iona (24-7, 17-3), 7

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Rider (16-13, 13-7), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. (3) Quinnipiac (20-11, 11-9), 7

Game 7: (5) Niagara (15-14, 10-10) vs. (4) Siena (17-14, 11-9), 9:30*

The season series was a road split.

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN News will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 7:30 (ESPNU)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Since 2011, one of the MAAC’s top two seeds have won the title five times, with the No. 2 having a far higher success rate than the No. 1. Note that Iona won as a 9 seed in 2021, despite the Gaels’ 6-3 mark in conference play. However, the league decided to rank teams based on raw wins and not winning percentage during the COVID-impacted season.

2 seed (4): 2012, 2014, 2016, 2022

2012, 2014, 2016, 2022 4 seed (3): 2011, 2013, 2018

2011, 2013, 2018 1 seed (1): 2019

2019 3 seed (2): 2015, 2017

2015, 2017 9 seed (1): 2021

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

13 seed (2); 2014, 2016

2014, 2016 14 seed (3): 2011, 2012 (at-large), 2017

2011, 2012 (at-large), 2017 15 seed (4): 2012 (automatic), 2013, 2018, 2021, 2022

2012 (automatic), 2013, 2018, 2021, 16 seed (2): 2015, 2019

2022’s MAAC rep, Saint Peter’s, recorded the conferences first three tournament wins since the field expanded to 68, including Iona’s at-large in 2012.

The Gaels are again favored to win the auto bid, with a 12 or 13 their likely placement should they do so. Any other champ is likely to be seeded 14th or lower.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Saint Peter’s: 2022 (15 seed, Elite Eight)

Iona: 2021 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Mount St. Mary’s: 2021 (16 seed, First Four, NEC member)

Manhattan: 2015 (16 seed, First Four)

Siena: 2010 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Niagara: 2007 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Fairfield: 1997 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Canisius: 1996 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Rider: 1994 (15 seed, 1st Round, NEC member)

Marist: 1987 (14 seed, 1st Round, ECAC Metro (NEC) member)

Quinnipiac is the lone MAAC member awaiting its first NCAA Tournament bid.