2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, March 7 (first round)

Wednesday, March 8 (second round)

Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 10 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

The Greensboro Coliseum will host for the first time since 2021, after the ACC spent last year in Brooklyn. It will be a short stay; however, as the event moves to Washington, D.C.’s Capitol One Arena for 2024.

Participants

All 15 teams will play in this season’s event.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Tues., March 7)

ACCN will air all three games.

Game 1: (13) Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14) vs. (12) Florida State (9-22, 7-13), 2

The Seminoles won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 2: (15) Louisville (4-27, 2-18) vs. (10) Boston College (15-16, 9-11), 4:30*

The Eagles won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 3: (14) Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17) vs. (11) Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12), 7*

The Hokiess won the pair’s lone meeting (on the road).

Second Round (Wed., March 8)

ESPN will air the afternoon session. ESPN2 will air the evening session.

Game 4: (9) Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10) vs. (8) Syracuse (17-14, 10-10), 12

The Orange won the pair’s lone meeting (at home in the regular season finale).

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (5) Pittsburgh (21-10, 14-6), 2:30*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (7) North Carolina (19-12, 11-9), 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (6) NC State (22-9, 12-8), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN will air all four games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1) Miami (24-6, 15-5), 12

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (4) Duke (23-8, 14-6), 2:30*

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2) Virginia (23-6, 15-5), 7

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. (3) Clemson (22-9, 14-6), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN will air both games.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 14: Semifinal winners, 8:30 (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Over its past 11 editions, the No. 1 or 2 seed has only won the ACC Tournament four times. In fact, the No. 3 seed has as many titles over that span as the 2, 4, and 5 seeds combined. Last year, Virginia Tech claimed the crown as a 7 seed.

1 seed (4): 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018

2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 3 seed (3): 2012. 2015, 2019

2012. 2015, 2019 2 seed (1): 2011

2011 4 seed (1): 2021

2021 5 seed (1): 2017

2017 7 seed (1): 2022

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

9 bids (2): 2017 (11-8 record, 15 teams, North Carolina national champion), 2018 (12-9 record, 15 teams)

2017 (11-8 record, 15 teams, North Carolina national champion), 2018 (12-9 record, 15 teams) 7 bids (3): 2021 (4-7 record, 15 teams), 2016 (19-7 record, 14 eligible teams), 2019 (15-6 record, 15 teams, Virginia national champion)

2021 (4-7 record, 15 teams), 2016 (19-7 record, 14 eligible teams), 2019 (15-6 record, 15 teams, Virginia national champion) 6 bids (2): 2015 (17-5 record, 14 eligible teams, Duke national champion), 2014 (6-6 record, 15 teams)

2015 (17-5 record, 14 eligible teams, Duke national champion), 2014 (6-6 record, 15 teams) 5 bids (2): 2012 (6-5 record, 12 teams), 2022 (14-5 record, 15 teams)

2012 (6-5 record, 12 teams), 2022 (14-5 record, 15 teams) 4 bids (2): 2011 (8-4 record, 12 teams), 2013 (6-4 record, 12 teams)

The ACC racked up 14 tournament wins in 2022, thanks to North Carolina’s run to the title game, Duke’s visit to the Final Four, and Miami’s Elite Eight appearance. The conference should have a similar bid total in 2023; however, its entrants will need to exceed expectations to match last season’s victory total.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Virginia Tech: 2022 (7 seed)

Georgia Tech: 2021 (4 seed)

Duke: 2019 (3 seed)

Virginia: 2018 (1 seed)

North Carolina: 2016 (1 seed)

Notre Dame: 2015 (3 seed)

Louisville: 2014 (2 seed, American Athletic, vacated)

Miami: 2013 (1 seed)

Florida State: 2012 (3 seed)

Pittsburgh: 2008 (7 seed, Big East)

Syracuse: 2006 (9 seed, Big East)

Boston College: 2001 (East 1 seed, Big East)

Wake Forest: 1996 (2 seed)

NC State: 1987 (6 seed)

Virginia Tech: 1979 (4 seed, Metro)

Clemson: 1939 (Southern Conference)

Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse are all still in search of their first ACC Tournament titles.