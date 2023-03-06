2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, March 7 (first round)

Wednesday, March 8 (second round)

Thursday, March 9 (quarterfinals)

Saturday, March 10 (semifinals)

Sunday, March 11 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket. Note that the conference moved its tournament up by a day this year to implement a rest day between the quarterfinals and semifinals/final.

Site

The Atlantic 10 Tournament is back at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for two seasons after spending last year in Washington, D.C. and on campus for the post-pandemic 2021 edition.

Participants

All 15 teams will play in this season’s event. Loyola Chicago joined from the Missouri Valley, with the Ramblers seeded 15th.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are the second of a doubleheader, so the tip time is approximate.

First Round (Tues., March 7)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (13) UMass (15-15, 6-12) vs. (12) Richmond (14-17, 7-11), 11:30 a.m.

The Minutemen won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 2: (15) Loyola Chicago (10-20, 4-14) vs. (10) Saint Joseph’s (14-16, 8-10), 2*

The Hawks swept the season series.

Game 3: (14) Rhode Island (9-21, 5-13) vs. (11) La Salle (13-18, 7-11), 4:30*

The season series was a home split.

Second Round (Wed., March 8)

USA Network will air all four games.

Game 4: (9) St. Bonaventure (14-17, 8-10) vs. (8) Davidson (15-15, 8-10), 11:30 a.m.

The Wildcats won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (5) George Mason (19-12, 11-7), 2*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (7) George Washington (16-15, 10-8), 5

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (6) Duquesne (20-11, 10-8), 7:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

USA Network will air all four games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1) VCU (24-7, 15-3), 11:30 a.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (4) Saint Louis (20-11, 12-6), 2*

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2) Dayton (20-11, 12-6), 5

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. (3) Fordham (24-7, 12-6), 7:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30*

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 14: Semifinal winners, 1 (CBS)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

St. Bonaventure’s 2021 title marked just the second time the No. 1 seed has only won the A 10 Tournament since 2010. The No. 2 seed has been completely shut out in that time. Last season saw Richmond win out of the 6 slot, then record the conference’s lone NCAA win by stunning Iowa in a 12-over-5 upset.

4 seed (4): 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017

2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 1 seed (2): 2013, 2021

2013, 2021 3 seed (2): 2011, 2018

2011, 2018 6 seed (2): 2019, 2022

2019, 2022 5 seed (1): 2015

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

6 bids (1): 2014 (4-6 record, 13 teams)

2014 (4-6 record, 13 teams) 5 bids (1): 2013 (7-5 record, 16 teams)

2013 (7-5 record, 16 teams) 4 bids (1): 2012 (3-4 record, 14 teams)

2012 (3-4 record, 14 teams) 3 bids (5): 2011 (3-3 record, 14 teams), 2015 (2-3 record, 14 teams), 2016 (2-3 record, 14 teams), 2017 (1-3 record, 14 teams), 2018 (2-3 record, 14 teams)

2011 (3-3 record, 14 teams), 2015 (2-3 record, 14 teams), 2016 (2-3 record, 14 teams), 2017 (1-3 record, 14 teams), 2018 (2-3 record, 14 teams) 2 bids (3): 2019 (0-2 record, 14 teams), 2021 (0-1 record, 14 teams), 2022 (1-2 record, 14 teams)

The Atlantic 10 has only placed a pair of teams in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments that have been played. Making matters worse, VCU was unable to play its game against Oregon in 2021 due to COVID issues. However, the 2023 campaign, the conference’s first with 15 teams is likely to be its first as a single-bid conference since 2005, when there were 12 members.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Richmond: 2022 (6 seed)

St. Bonaventure: 2021 (1 seed)

Saint Louis: 2019 (6 seed)

Davidson: 2018 (3 seed)

Rhode Island: 2017 (4 seed)

Saint Joseph’s: 2016 (4 seed)

VCU: 2015 (5 seed)

George Mason: 2008 (3 seed, CAA)

George Washington: 2005 (West 1 seed)

Dayton: 2003 (West 2 seed)

UMass: 1996 (East 1 seed)

Fordham: 1992 (1 seed, Patriot League)

La Salle: 1992 (2 seed, MAAC)

Fordham, George Mason, and La Salle are the only current Atlantic 10 members that have not won the conference tournament. Dayton last won in 2003, though the Flyers would have been favored had the 2020 event taken place, since they were a likely No. 1 NCAA seed.