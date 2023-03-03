2023 Southland Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Sunday, March 5 (first round)

Monday, March 6 (quarterfinals)

Tuesday, March 7 (semifinals)

Wednesday, March 8 (championship)

Format

Stepladder bracket

Site

It’s not the case of “same Bat time, same Bat channel” for the Southland in 2023 (though I guess channel(s) would apply). Not only is the tournament now set for earlier in the Championship Fortnight’s second week, its location has switched to the Legacy Center on the campus of McNeese State in Lake Charles, La. That ends a run in Katy, Texas that began in 2008.

Participants

A year after the conference was reduced to eight teams, the Southland has new life, following the return of both Incarnate Word (12-19, 6-12, 9th) and Lamar (9-22, 5-13, 10th) from the WAC—after a canceled move in UIW’s case and a one-year stay in LU’s. However, neither set of Cardinals will participate, as only the top eight teams qualified. Reclassifying member Texas A&M-Commerce is among that group, but will the Lions will not be eligible to earn the automatic bid.

Schedule

First Round (Sun., March 5)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) McNeese State (9-22, 6-12) vs. (5) Texas A&M-Commerce (13-19, 9-9), 6

The Lions swept the season series.

Game 2: (7) New Orleans (10-19, 7-11) vs. (6) Houston Christian (10-21, 7-11), 8:30*

The season series was a home split.

Quarterfinals (Mon., March 6)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (4) Nicholls State (16-14, 11-7), 6

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (3) Southeastern Louisiana (18-13, 12-6), 8:30*

Semifinals (Tues., March 7)

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-10, 14-4), 6 (ESPNU)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (2) Northwestern State (21-10, 13-5), 8:30* (ESPN+ ($))

Championship (Wed., March 8)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 5 (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential Since 2011

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

In the past 11 Southland tournaments, one of the top two seeds has won the automatic bid seven times. However, despite the No. 1 seed having a 4-3 advantage over the No. 2, the regular-season champ last emerged victorious in 2017.

1 seed (4): 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 2 seed (2): 2013, 2019, 2021

2013, 2019, 2021 3 seed (2): 2012, 2018

2012, 2018 4 seed (1): 2022

2022 7 seed (1): 2011

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

12 seed (2): 2014 , 2015

, 2015 14 seed (4): 2013, 2016 , 2018, 2021

2013, , 2018, 15 seed (1): 2019

2019 16 seed (4): 2011 (First Four), 2012 (First Four), 2017 (First Four), 2022 (First Four)

Since 2011, just three Southland Tournament titles have gone to teams that are currently in the league. The last, New Orleans, ended up in 2017’s First Four despite being a double champion. Northwestern State earned a 14 in 2013.

The teams responsible for the Southland’s last three non-First Four NCAA wins (SFA in 2014 and 2016 and Abilene Christian last season) and two 12 seeds (SFA) are now in the WAC.

This year’s Southland champ will be again fortunate to avoid a trip to Dayton.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Texas A&M Corpus Christi: 2022 (16 seed, First Four)

New Orleans: 2017 (16 seed, First Four)

Northwestern State: 2014 (14 seed, Round of 64)

Southeastern Louisiana: 2005 (15 seed, 1st Round)

McNeese State: 2002 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Nicholls State: 1998 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Houston Baptist: 1984 (12 seed, Preliminary Round, TAAC (ASUN) member)

Incarnate Word has yet to make its first NCAA appearance. Lamar (2012, 16 seed, First Four) joins its scarlet-feathered brethren in needing to wait until 2024. Texas A&M-Commerce won’t be eligible until 2027.