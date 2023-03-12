Bracketology 2023: One Last Projection for the Road

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers and Seed List
Key:
- Conference logos indicate auto bid holders.
- Numbers in red squares indicate team’s position in the bracket’s top 16 (top four seed lines).
- Colors next to seed numbers indicate bracket movement: yellow (new), green (seed up), red (seed down) relative to Sunday morning’s bracket.
Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using logos from either SportsLogos.net, Wikimedia Commons, or the institutions’ websites.
Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Arizona State (66)
Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Arizona State (68)
Highest-ranked NET exclusion: North Texas (38)
Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: Oklahoma State (38)
Bids By Conference
23 single-bid conferences
Ins and Outs (1)
In: Princeton (Ivy)
Out: Yale (Ivy)
Recap/picks will come on Tuesday.
