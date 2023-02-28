2023 Big Sky Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2023 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Saturday, March 4 (first round)

Sunday, March 5 and Monday, March 6 (quarterfinals)

Tuesday, March 7 (semifinals)

Wednesday, March 8 (final)

Format

Traditional bracket, but with split quarterfinal doubleheaders aimed at giving the top two seeds a rest day before the semifinals.

Site

Boise’s Idaho Central Arena, which is not on Boise State’s campus, will host for the fifth straight season.

Participants

All 10 teams will play in this season’s event. Southern Utah left for the WAC after last season.

Schedule

All times are p.m. Eastern.

First Round (Sat., March 4)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (10) Idaho (10-21, 4-14) vs. (9) Northern Arizona (9-22, 5-13), 7:30

The season series was a road split.

Game 2: (8) Northern Colorado (11-19, 6-12) vs. (7) Portland State (12-18, 6-11), 10*

The Bears swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 5)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Eastern Washington (22-9, 16-2), 7:30

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Montana State (22-9, 15-3), 10*

Quarterfinals (Mon., March 6)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: (5) Idaho State (11-20, 8-10) vs. (4) Montana (16-13, 10-7), 7:30

The Grizzlies swept the season series.

Game 6: (6) Sacramento State (14-17, 7-11) vs. (3) Weber State (17-14, 12-6), 10*

The Wildcats swept the season series.

Semifinals (Tues., March 7)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8:30 (ESPNU)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 11* (ESPN2)

Championship (Wed., March 8)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 11:30 (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential Since 2011

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

No. 1 seeds have dominated the Big Sky Tournament, winning eight of the past 11 titles. The No. 2 seed has won the other two, including Eastern Washington in 2021. Note that the last time a team outside of the top two represented the league in the NCAA was in 2010, when fourth-seeded Montana claimed the title and earned a 14 seed for its trouble.

Note that the conference limited its tournament field up until the move to a neutral-site in Reno back in 2016.

1 seed (9): 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022

2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 2 seed (2): 2015, 2021

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

13 seed (3); 2012, 2013, 2015

2012, 2013, 2015 14 seed (3): 2018, 2021, 2022

2018, 2021, 2022 15 seed (4): 2011, 2016, 2017, 2019

2011, 2016, 2017, 2019 16 seed (1): 2014

The Big Sky last recorded an NCAA win in 2006, Montana’s 12-over-five upset of Boston College.

This season’s winner is likely to earn a 14 or 15 seed, as has been the case since 2016. Eastern Washington could sneak a 13 though based on its regular-season success.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Montana State: 2022 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Eastern Washington: 2021 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Montana: 2019 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Weber State: 2016 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Northern Colorado: 2011 (15 seed, Round of 64)

Portland State: 2009 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Northern Arizona: 2000 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Idaho: 1990 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Idaho State: 1987 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Sacramento State is the lone Big Sky member that’s waiting to make its first NCAA appearance. Montana has represented the Big Sky five times since the 2009-10 season, while 2017 champ North Dakota is now in the Summit.