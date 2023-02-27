2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, February 28 (first round)

Thursday, March 2 (second round)

Saturday, March 4 (quarterfinals)

Sunday, March 5 (semifinals)

Monday, March 6 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

This will be the Sun Belt Tournament’s third season in Pensacola, Florida (out of a five-year contract) with the event exclusively at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Participants

All 14 Sun Belt members will play in this season’s event, which means there are now two rounds before the quarterfinals.

Schedule

First Round (Tues., Feb. 28)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (13) Arkansas State (12-19, 4-14) vs. (12) Coastal Carolina (11-19, 5-15), 6

The Red Wolves won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 2: (14) Georgia State (10-20, 3-15) vs. (11) Texas State (13-18, 6-12), 8:30*

The pair did not meet in the regular season.

Second Round (Thurs., March 2)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 3: (9) App State (16-15, 9-9) vs. (8) South Alabama (), 12:30

The Jaguars won the pair’s lone meeting (at home).

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5) Troy (19-12, 11-7), 3*

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (6) Old Dominion (19-11, 11-7), 6

Game 6: (10) ULM (11-20, 7-11) vs. (7) Georgia Southern (16-15, 9-9), 8:30*

The Warhawks won the pair’s lone meeting (on the road).

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 4)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Southern Miss. (25-6, 14-4), 12:30

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4) James Madison (21-10, 12-6), 3*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (3) Marshall (24-7, 13-5), 6

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2) Louisiana (23-7, 13-5), 8:30*

Semifinals (Sun., March 5)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Mon., March 6)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 7 (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential Since 2011

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

The Sun Belt Tournament has been a bit of a demolition derby for higher seeds since 2011. The No. 1 seed has won just three titles over that span, with the No. 2 claiming just one.

1 seed (3): 2015, 2016, 2019

2015, 2016, 2019 3 seed (2): 2014, 2022

2014, 2022 6 seed (2): 2013, 2017

2013, 2017 2 seed (1): 2018

2018 4 seed (1): 2021 (East Division)

2021 (East Division) 5 seed (1): 2011 (West Division)

2011 (West Division) 7 seed (1): 2015

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

11 seed (1): 2013 (at-large)

2013 (at-large) 12 seed (1): 2016

14 seed (3): 2014, 2015 , 2019

2014, , 2019 15 seed (2): 2017, 2018

2017, 2018 16 seed (4): 2011, 2012, 2013 (automatic), 2022

And the inability of the conference to place its strongest team in the NCAAs has led to seeding issues with just two Sun Belt representatives being seeded higher than 14th since the field expanded to 68. Making matters worse, the teams responsible for most of the Sun Belt’s recent tournament success—Middle Tennessee, North Texas, and Western Kentucky—are all in C-USA now with the Mean Green headed to the American after this season. Georgia State, which qualified last year and won a game in 2015, remains, but the head coach of that team, Ron Hunter, is now at Tulane.

If one of the conference’s stronger teams wins the auto bid, a 13 seed is possible. If not, look for something a bit lower

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Georgia State: 2022 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Appalachian State: 2021 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Old Dominion: 2019 (14 seed, 1st Round, C-USA member)

Marshall: 2018 (13 seed, 2nd Round, C-USA member)

Troy: 2017 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Coastal Carolina: 2015 (16 seed, Round of 64, Big South member)

Louisiana: 2014 (14 seed, Round of 64)

James Madison (2013, 16 seed, Round of 64, CAA member)

Southern Mississippi: 2012 (9 seed, at-large, Round of 64, C-USA member)

South Alabama: 2008 (10 seed, at-large, 1st Round)

Arkansas State: 1999 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Texas State: 1997 (16 seed, 1st Round, Southland member)

ULM: 1996 (15 seed, 1st Round, Southland member)

Georgia Southern: 1992 (15 seed, 1st Round, TAAC (ASUN) member)

While all 14 current Sun Belt members have qualified for at least one NCAA Tournament, a whopping eight last did so while members of other conferences.