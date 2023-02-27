2023 Summit League Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Friday, March 3 (first round)

Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 (quarterfinals)

Monday, March 6 (semifinals)

Tuesday, March 7 (championship)

Format

Bracket with split quarterfinal doubleheaders, giving the top two seeds a day off before the semifinals (should they win).

Site

Even though this will be the ninth consecutive year the Denny Sanford Premier Center will be the site for the Summit League Tournament, the event has been a Sioux Falls, South Dakota fixture since 2009.

Participants

For the first time, all 10 Summit League teams will head to Sioux Falls. Note that St. Thomas (Minn.) will be ineligible for either the NCAA or NIT until 2027, thanks to their reclassification from Division III. The Tommies’ transition period is five years, not the normal four, because of their additional jump in classification.

Schedule

First Round (Fri., March 3)

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) North Dakota (12-19, 6-12) vs. (8) Denver (15-16, 6-12), 7

The season series was a home split.

Game 2: (10) Omaha (8-22, 4-14) vs. (7) Kansas City (11-20, 7-11), 9:30*

The Roos swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 4)

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Oral Roberts (27-4, 18-0), 7

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (2) South Dakota State (18-12. 13-6), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 5)

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: (5) St. Thomas (18-13, 9-9) vs. (4) Western Illinois (16-13, 9-9), 7

The season series was a home split.

Game 6: (6) South Dakota (12-18, 7-11) vs. (3) North Dakota State (14-16, 11-7), 9:30*

The season series was a home split.

Semifinals (Mon., March 6)

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Tues., March 7)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 9 (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential Since 2011

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Since 2011, one of the Summit League’s top two seeds has won the automatic bid nine times. Six of those titles have gone to the No. 1, including last year’s. However, the No. 4 seed has won three of the last six championships.

But favorites still need to be wary of upsets. South Dakota State dropped its quarterfinal as 2019’s No. 1 seed, while the 2020 event saw both the 2 and 3 seeds fall at the first hurdle.

1 seed (6): 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022

2011, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022 2 seed (3): 2012, 2015, 2016

2012, 2015, 2016 4 seed (3): 2017, 2019, 2021

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

12 seed (3): 2014 , 2016, 2018

, 2016, 2018 13 seed (3): 2011, 2013, 2022

2011, 2013, 2022 14 seed (1): 2012

2012 15 seed (2): 2015, 2021

2015, 16 seed (2): 2017, 2019 (First Four)

With last season’s 13 seed, South Dakota State ended the trend of the Summit rep alternating spots on the 12 and 15 or 16 lines. However, the conference has won games out of the 12, 15, and 16 slots, with 15th-seeded Oral Roberts winning two in 2021.

The Golden Eagles could end up as an 11 seed if they can add the Summit tournament title to their regular-season crown. South Dakota State is the league’s only other hope at avoiding the 16 line, however.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

South Dakota State: 2022 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Oral Roberts: 2021 (15 seed, Sweet 16)

North Dakota State: 2019 (16 seed, 1st Round)—2020 Summit League Tournament Champion

North Dakota: 2017 (15 seed, 1st Round, Big Sky member)

In 2021, Oral Roberts ended a run that saw either NDSU or SDSU win the Summit League Tournament for nine consecutive years. Meanwhile, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, now in the Horizon League, represented the conference in both 2010 and 2011. When you consider NDSU also qualified in 2009, Oral Roberts’ 2008 bid was the previous time a current Summit member not nicknamed “Bison” or “Jackrabbits” represented the conference in the field of 68.

Five members—Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, South Dakota, and Western Illinois—have never reached the Tournament—outside of College Hoops 2K8 anyway. St. Thomas won’t be eligible until the 2025-26 season.