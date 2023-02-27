2023 Patriot League Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, February 28 (first round)

Thursday, March 2 (quarterfinals)

Sunday, March 5 (semifinals)

Wednesday, March 8 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

Higher seeds host

Participants

All 10 Patriot League teams will participate.

Schedule

First Round (Tues., Feb. 28)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) Holy Cross (10-21, 7-11) at (8) Loyola Maryland (12-19, 7-11), 7

The season series was a home split.

Game 2: (10) Bucknell (12-19, 5-13) at (7) American (15-14, 7-11), 7

The Bison swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 2)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner at (1) Colgate (23-8, 17-1), 7

Game 4: (5) Boston University (15-16, 8-10) at (4) Army West Point (16-15, 10-8), 6

The season series was a road split.

Game 5: Game 2 winner at (2) Navy (18-12, 11-7), 7

Game 6: (6) Lafayette (9-22, 7-11) at (3) Lehigh (16-13, 11-7), 7

The Mountain Hawks swept the season series.

Semifinals (Sun., March 5)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 or 4

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 or 4

Championship (Wed., March 8)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 7:30 (CBSSN)

Mayhem Potential Since 2011

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

As you would expect for a conference tournament played on the higher seeds’ home floors, the top two seeds have dominated, winning 10 of the 12 titles available since the NCAA field expanded to 68. Curiously, the No. 3 seed has only won once—and that 2019-20 Boston University squad was unable to play in the canceled Big Dance.

1 seed (6): 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022

2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 2 seed (3): 2012, 2014, 2021

2012, 2014, 2021 3 seed (1): 2020

2020 4 seed (1): 2015

2015 9 seed (1): 2016

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

11 seed (1): 2013

2013 13 seed (1); 2017

2017 14 seed (4): 2011, 2018, 2021, 2022

2011, 2018, 2021, 2022 15 seed (3): 2012 , 2014, 2019

, 2014, 2019 16 seed (2): 2015, 2016 (First Four)

Bucknell has earned the Patriot League’s two highest seeds since 2011. Had there been a 2020 NCAA Tournament, Boston University would have likely been slotted on line 16.

Colgate could earn a third straight 14, but any other winner will be seeded 15th or 16th.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Colgate: 2022 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Bucknell: 2018 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Holy Cross: 2016 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Lafayette: 2015 (16 seed, 1st Round)

American: 2014 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Loyola (Md.): 2012 (15 seed, Round of 64, MAAC member)

Lehigh: 2012 (15 seed, Round of 32)

Boston U: 2011 (16 seed, Round of 64, America East member)—2020 Patriot League Tournament Champion

Navy: 1998 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Army West Point has never qualified for the NCAA Tournament and is one of the four original Division I schools that has never done so.