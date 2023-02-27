2023 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Thursday, March 2 (first round)

Friday, March 3 (quarterfinals)

Saturday, March 4 (semifinals)

Sunday, March 5 (final)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

As is traditional, Arch Madness is set for the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Participants

All 12 teams will play in this season’s event, which has led the expansion of the first round from two games to four.

Schedule

First Round (Thurs., March 2)

MVC TV will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 1: (9) Illinois State (11-20, 6-14) vs. (8) Northern Iowa (13-17. 9-11), 1

The Panthers swept the season series.

Game 2: (12) Evansville (5-26, 1-19) vs. (5) Indiana State (20-11, 13-7), 3:30*

The Sycamores swept the season series.

Game 3: (10) Valparaiso (11-20, 5-15) vs. (7) Murray State (16-14, 11-9), 7

The Racers swept the season series.

Game 4: (11) UIC (12-19, 4-16) vs. (6) Missouri State (16-14, 12-8), 9:30*

The Bears swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 3)

MVC TV will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Bradley (23-8, 16-4), 1

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4) Belmont (21-10, 14-6), 3:30*

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2) Drake (24-7, 15-5), 7

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3) Southern Illinois (22-9, 14-6), 9:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 4)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6*

Championship (Sun., March 5)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 2 (CBS)

Mayhem Potential Since 2011

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Including Loyola Chicago’s win in 2021, the No. 1 seed has won four of the 12 Valley titles since the NCAA field expanded to 68 in 2011. The No. 2 and 4 seeds follow with a trio of victories each. The third triumph by a 4 seed was the Ramblers’ 2022 title on their way out the door to the Atlantic 10. No team seeded worse than fifth has won the title recently, so keep that in mind if you’re considering whether one of the four teams that has to play in the Thursday’s opening round can make a run.

1 seed (4): 2013, 2014, 2018, 2021

2013, 2014, 2018, 2021 2 seed (3): 2012, 2015, 2017

2012, 2015, 2017 4 seed (3): 2016, 2020, 2022

2016, 2020, 2022 3 seed (1): 2011

2011 5 seed (1): 2019

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

1 seed (1): 2014

5 seed (2): 2012 (automatic), 2015 (automatic)

2012 (automatic), (automatic) 7 seed (2): 2013 (automatic), 2015 (at-large)

(automatic), (at-large) 8 seed (1): 2012 (at-large), 2021 (automatic)

(at-large), (automatic) 9 seed (1): 2013 (at-large)

(at-large) 10 seed (2): 2017, 2022

2022 11 seed (3): 2016 (automatic and at-large) , 2018 , 2021 (at-large)

(automatic and at-large) , (at-large) 14 seed (1): 2014

2014 15 seed (1): 2019

There’s a significant spread here, with the Valley’s results gradually declining since the departure of the Creighton Bluejays and Wichita State Shockers. The 2021 NCAA Tournament saw the Valley earn its first at-large in five years. That went to Drake, who happened to defeat former league rival Wichita State in the First Four.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Murray State: 2022 (7 seed, 2nd Round, OVC member)

Drake: 2021 (11 seed, 1st Round (First Four winner), at-large)

Belmont: 2019 (11 seed, 1st Round, OVC member)—2020 OVC Tournament Champion

Bradley: 2019 (15 seed, 1st Round)—2020 Missouri Valley Tournament Champion

Northern Iowa: 2016 (11 seed, 2nd Round)

Valparaiso: 2015 (13 seed, Round of 64, Horizon member)

Indiana State: 2011 (14 seed, Round of 64)

Southern Illinois: 2007 (4 seed, Sweet 16)

UIC: 2004 (13 seed, 1st Round, Horizon League member)

Missouri State: 1999 (12 seed, at-large, Sweet 16)

Evansville: 1999 (11 seed, at-large, 1st Round)

Illinois State: 1998 (9 seed, 2nd Round)

All 12 current Valley members have qualified for at least one NCAA Tournament. That 100 percent record didn’t change after 2022 champ Loyola left and Belmont, Murray State, and UIC arrived.