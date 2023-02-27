2023 Horizon League Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, February 28 (first round)

Thursday, March 2 (second round)

Monday, March 6 (semifinals)

Tuesday, March 7 (final)

Format

Traditional bracket with reseeding.

Site

Higher seeds host the first round and quarterfinals. The Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis hosts the semifinals and finals.

Participants

With UIC’s departure for the Missouri Valley, the Horizon League turned its membership down to 11, all of whom will participate in this season’s event.

Schedule

First Round (Tues., Feb. 28)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (11) IUPUI (5-26, 2-18) at (6) Robert Morris (15-16, 10-10), 7

The season series was a home split with the Jaguars winning the regular-season finale.

Game 2: (10) Green Bay (3-28, 2-18) at (7) Wright State (17-14, 10-10), 7

The Raiders swept the season series.

Game 3: (9) Purdue Fort Wayne (17-14, 9-11) at (8) Detroit Mercy (13-18, 9-11), 7

The Titans swept the season series.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 2)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

First Round winners will be reseeded.

Game 5: (8) at (1) Youngstown State (23-8, 15-5), 8

Game 6: (7) at (2) Milwaukee (20-10, 14-6), 8

Game 7: (6) at (3) Cleveland State (19-12, 14-6), 8

Game 8: (5) Oakland (13-18, 11-9) at (4) Northern Kentucky (19-12, 14-6), 7

The season series was a road split.

Semifinals (Mon., March 6)

Quarterfinal winners will be reseeded.

Game 9: (4) vs. (1), 7 (ESPNU)

Game 10: (3) vs. (2), 9:30* (ESPN2)

Championship (Tues., March 7)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 7 (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential Since 2011

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Cleveland State’s 2021 win was the first by a Horizon No. 1 seed since Valparaiso (now in the MVC) took the 2015 crown. The No. 2 seed had won the previous three titles, while the No. 4 won in both 2016 and 2017. Of course, the Horizon tournament returned to being a topsy-turvy event in 2022, with fourth-seeded Wright State winning. That earned the Raiders a quasi-home game in Dayton, which they lost to Bryant.

The top four teams finished within a game of each other, so any of them could conceivably win it, and a shock title run by a lower-seed win isn’t out of the question either.

2 seed (4): 2011, 2018, 2019, 2020

2011, 2018, 2019, 2020 1 seed (3): 2013, 2015, 2021

2013, 2015, 2021 4 seed (3): 2016, 2017, 2022

2016, 2017, 2022 3 seed (1): 2012

2012 5 seed (1): 2014

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

8 seed (1): 2011

13 seed (1); 2015

2015 14 seed (3): 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019

2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 15 seed (3): 2012, 2017, 2021

2012, 2017, 2021 16 seed (1): 2022 (First Four)

The 8 seed (and a 5 in 2010) is an outlier, as Butler, now in the Big East, earned it. This year’s Horizon champ is likely to end up on line 15 or 16, since the league is much weaker now than in its heyday.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Wright State: 2022 (16 seed, First Four)

Cleveland State: 2021 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Northern Kentucky: 2019 (14 seed, 1st Round)—2020 Horizon League Tournament Champion

Green Bay: 2016 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Robert Morris: 2015 (16 seed, 1st Round, NEC member)

Milwaukee: 2014 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Detroit Mercy: 2012 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Oakland: 2011 (13 seed, Round of 64, Summit member)

IUPUI: 2003 (16 seed, 1st Round, Mid-Continent (Summit) member)

Youngstown State and Purdue Fort Wayne have never qualified for the NCAA Tournament. The Penguins have a great shot of changing that by grabbing three wins this year, but it won’t be easy.