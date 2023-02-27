2023 Big South Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and Conference Tournaments Quick Links for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2023 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 1 (first round)

Friday, March 3 (quarterfinals)

Saturday, March 4 (semifinals)

Sunday, March 5 (final)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

For the second consecutive season, the entire tournament is set for a neutral site—the Bojangles Coliseum (the first Charlotte Coliseum) in downtown Charlotte.

Participants

All 10 teams will play in this season’s event. The conference will drop down to nine members next season; however, as Campbell will follow Hampton and North Carolina A&T to the CAA.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 1)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) Charleston Southern (9-20, 5-13) vs. (8) High Point (14-16, 6-12), 6

The season series was a home split.

Game 2: (10) Presbyterian (5-26, 1-17) vs. (7) Campbell (13-17, 8-10), 8:30*

The season series was a home split.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 3)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1) UNC Asheville (24-7, 16-2), 12

Game 4: (5) Gardner-Webb (15-15, 10-8) vs. (4) USC Upstate (15-14, 10-8), 2:30*

The season series was a home split.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Longwood (20-11, 12-6), 6

Game 6: (6) Winthrop (15-16, 10-8) vs. (3) Radford (18-13, 12-6), 8:30*

The Highlanders swept the season series.

Semifinals (Sat., March 4)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30

Championship (Sun., March 5)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential Since 2011

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for the seasons beyond.

Up until 2020, the top two seeds hadn’t seen sustained success in the Big South Tournament, Winthrop’s victories in 2020 and 2021 and Longwood’s breakthrough in 2022 changed that, however.

1 seed (4): 2012, 2017, 2021, 2022

2012, 2017, 2021, 2022 2 seed (3): 2014 (1 South), 2018, 2020

2014 (1 South), 2018, 2020 3 seed (2): 2011, 2015

2011, 2015 4 seed (2): 2016, 2019

2016, 2019 9 seed (1): 2013 (5 North)

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

12 seed (1): 2021

2021 13 seed (1); 2017

2017 14 seed (1); 2022

2022 15 seed (1): 2016

2016 16 seed (7): 2011 (First Four), 2012, 2013 (First Four), 2014, 2015, 2018 (First Four), 2019

Longwood earned a 14 seed in 2022 following the Lancers’ double Big South championship. While Winthrop earned a 12 seed in 2021, the Eagles would have been placed in the Big South champ’s typical slot on seed line 16 had the 2020 NCAA Tournament happened. This season’s champ is likely to be a 15 or 16 yet again.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Longwood: 2022 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Winthrop: 2021 (12 seed, 1st Round)—2020 Big South Tournament Champion

Gardner-Webb: 2019 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Radford: 2018 (16 seed, 1st Round)

UNC Asheville: 2016 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Charleston Southern: 1997 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Campbell: 1992 (16 seed, 1st Round)

While seven of the Big South’s 10 members have reached the NCAA Tournament, High Point, Presbyterian, and USC Upstate have never done so. If any of the three do so in 2022, they will likely be sent to Dayton.