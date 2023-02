Bracketology 2023: Text-Only Bracket and Seed List for February 24, 2023

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers

1. South (Louisville)

Birmingham (Thursday and Saturday)

1 Alabama (SEC) vs. 16 Alcorn State (SWAC) or Fairleigh Dickinson (NEC)

8 Duke vs. 9 Rutgers

Greensboro (Friday and Sunday)

5 Indiana vs. 12 Oral Roberts (Summit)

4 Virginia vs. 13 Toledo (MAC)

Columbus (Friday and Sunday)

6 Northwestern vs. 11 West Virginia

3 Marquette (Big East) vs. 14 Colgate (Patriot)

Des Moines (Thursday and Saturday)

7 Maryland vs. 10 Auburn

2 Kansas State vs. 15 Vermont (AE)

2. Midwest (Kansas City)

Birmingham (Thursday and Saturday)

1 Houston (American) vs. 16 UNC Asheville (Big South)

8 Kentucky vs. 9 NC State

Albany (Friday and Sunday)

5 Xavier vs. 12 Drake (MVC)

4 Iowa State vs. 13 UC Irvine (Big West)

Orlando (Thursday and Saturday)

6 Texas A&M vs. 11 USC or Oklahoma State

3 Gonzaga vs. 14 Yale (Ivy)

Denver (Friday and Sunday)

7 Illinois vs. 10 Florida Atlantic (C-USA)

2 Texas vs. 15 Kennesaw State (ASUN)

3. East (New York)

Des Moines (Thursday and Saturday)

1 Kansas vs. 16 Howard (MEAC)

8 Michigan State vs. 9 Arkansas

Albany (Friday and Sunday)

5 Saint Mary’s (WCC) vs. 12 Marshall (Sun Belt)

4 UConn vs. 13 Iona (MAAC)

Greensboro (Friday and Sunday)

6 Providence vs. 11 Boise State

3 Tennessee vs. 14 Hofstra (CAA)

Sacramento (Thursday and Saturday)

7 TCU vs. 10 Nevada

2 UCLA (Pac-12) vs. 15 Samford (SoCon)

4. West (Las Vegas)

Columbus (Friday and Sunday)

1 Purdue (Big Ten) vs. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland) or Morehead State (OVC)

8 Missouri vs. 9 Pittsburgh

Orlando (Thursday and Saturday)

5 Creighton vs. 12 VCU (A 10)

4 Miami (Fla.) (ACC) vs. 13 Utah Valley (WAC)

Denver (Friday and Sunday)

6 San Diego State (MW) vs. 11 Mississippi State or Wisconsin

3 Baylor vs. 14 Eastern Washington (Big Sky)

Sacramento (Thursday and Saturday)

7 Iowa vs. 10 Memphis

2 Arizona vs. 15 Youngstown State (Horizon)

First Four

South: To Birmingham (Tuesday): 16 Alcorn State (SWAC) vs. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (NEC)

Midwest: To Orlando (Tuesday): 11 USC vs. 11 Oklahoma State

West: To Columbus (Wednesday): 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland) vs. 16 Morehead State (OVC)

West: To Denver (Wednesday): 11 Wisconsin vs. 11 Baylor

Rundown

Last 4 Byes: Memphis, Nevada, West Virginia, Boise State

Last 4 In: USC, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Wisconsin

First Four Out: Penn State, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Utah State

Next Four Out: North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona State, Charleston

Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Wisconsin (72)

Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Wisconsin (64)

Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Utah State (34)

Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: Utah State (35)

Bids By Conference

Big Ten: 9: Purdue (auto), Indiana, Northwestern, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Big 12: 8: Kansas (auto), Texas, Kansas State, Baylor, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma State

SEC: 8: Alabama (auto), Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State

ACC: 5: Miami (auto), Virginia, Duke, NC State, Pittsburgh

Big East: 5: Marquette (auto), UConn, Xavier, Creighton, Providence

Mountain West: 3: San Diego State (auto), Nevada, Boise State

Pac-12: 3: UCLA (auto), Arizona, USC

American: 2: Houston (auto), Memphis

WCC: 2: Saint Mary’s (auto), Gonzaga

23 single-bid conferences

Ins and Outs (3, 1 at-large)

New Entrants: Marshall (Sun Belt), Toledo (MAC), Wisconsin

Out For Now: Kent State (MAC), New Mexico, Southern Miss. (Sun Belt)

Seed List

* indicates auto bid holder

1: Alabama*, Houston*, Kansas*, Purdue*

2: Texas, Arizona, UCLA*, Kansas State

3: Virginia*, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Marquette*, Tennessee, Gonzaga

4: UConn, Virginia, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.)*

5: Xavier, Indiana, Creighton, Saint Mary’s*

6: San Diego State*, Providence, Northwestern, Texas A&M

7: Illinois, TCU, Iowa, Maryland

8: Duke, Michigan State, Missouri, Kentucky

9: Arkansas, NC State, Rutgers, Pittsburgh

10: Auburn, Florida Atlantic*, Memphis, Nevada

11: West Virginia, Boise State, USC (First Four), Oklahoma State (First Four), Mississippi State (First Four), Wisconsin (First Four)

12: Oral Roberts*, VCU*, Drake*, Marshall*

13: Utah Valley*, Toledo*, Iona*, UC Irvine*,

14: Hofstra*, Colgate*, Yale*, Eastern Washington*

15: Vermont*, Kennesaw State*, Samford*, Youngstown State*

16: UNC Asheville*, Howard*, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi* (First Four), Morehead State* (First Four), Alcorn State* (First Four), Fairleigh Dickinson* (First Four)