Bracketology 2023: The Projected Bracket With Three Weeks And One Day To Go

Key:

Conference logos indicate auto bid holders.

Numbers in red squares indicate team’s position in the bracket’s top 16 (top four seed lines).

Colors next to seed numbers indicate bracket movement: yellow (new), green (seed up), red (seed down) relative to Tuesday’s bracket.

Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using logos from either SportsLogos.net, Wikimedia Commons, or the institutions’ websites.

Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Wisconsin (76)

Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Wisconsin (71)

Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Utah State (37)

Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: North Carolina (36)

Bids By Conference

23 one-bid conferences

Ins and Outs (8, 3 at-large)

New Entrants: Iona (MAAC), Kennesaw State (ASUN), Kentucky, Princeton (Ivy), Samford (SoCon), USC, Wisconsin, Youngstown State (Horizon)

Out For Now: Arizona State, Furman (SoCon), Liberty (ASUN), Milwaukee (Horizon), New Mexico, Oregon, Rider (MAAC), Yale (Ivy)

The Saturday and Sunday Slate

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. My choices for the important games are marked in bold.

Saturday, February 18

Seton Hall at UConn, 12 (Fox)

Illinois at Indiana, 12 (ESPN)

Notre Dame at Virginia, 12 (ESPN2)

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 12 (ESPNU)

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 (BTN)

UNCG at Chattanooga, 12 (CBSSN)

Queens at Kennesaw State, 12 (ESPN+ ($))

Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 (CBS)

Samford at VMI, 1 (SoCon Nexstar affiliates/ESPN+ ($))

Iowa State at Kansas State, 2 (ESPN)

Florida at Arkansas, 2 (ESPN2)

Oklahoma at Texas, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Oklahoma State at TCU, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Wake Forest at Miami, 2 (ACC RSNs/ACCNX)

Green Bay at Youngstown State, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Holy Cross at Colgate, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Fordham at VCU, 2:30 (USA)

Georgia Southern at Southern Miss., 3 (ESPN+ ($))

Radford at Longwood, 3 (ESPN+ ($))

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 3:30 (SECN)

Baylor at Kansas, 4 (ESPN)

Southern vs. Grambling State at Salt Lake City, 4 (ESPN2/TNT/NBA TV/ESPN+ ($))

DePaul at Xavier, 4 (CBSSN)

UAB at UTSA, 4 (Stadium)

Lindenwood at Morehead State, 4 (ESPN+ ($))

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 4 (ESPN+ ($))

Howard at Coppin State, 4 (Coppin State stream)

South Carolina State at Maryland-Eastern Shore, 4 (UMES stream)

Villanova at Providence, 4:30 (Fox)

Alcorn State at Jackson State, 4:30 (HBCU Go/The Grio)

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 5 (ACCN)

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 5 (ESPN+ ($))

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M-Commerce, 5:30 (ESPN+ ($))

Duke at Syracuse, 6 (ESPN)

Texas A&M at Missouri, 6 (ESPN2)

Utah at Arizona State, 6 (Pac-12 Networks)

Georgia at Alabama, 6 (SECN)

Brown at Penn, 6 (ESPN+ ($))

Harvard at Cornell, 6 (ESPN+ ($))

Yale at Princeton, 6 (ESPN+ ($))

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 6:30 (SNY/FloHoops ($))

Clemson at Louisville, 7 (ACCN)

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 (Bally SoCal/WCCN)

Vermont at NJIT, 7 (ESPN3)

Creighton at St. John’s, 7:30 (FS1)

Michigan State at Michigan, 8 (Fox)

Colorado at Arizona, 8 (ESPN2)

East Carolina at Tulane at South Florida, 8 (ESPNU)

Nevada at Utah State, 8 (CBSSN)

Oregon State at Washington, 8 (Pac-12 Networks)

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 (ESPN+ ($))

Utah Valley at Seattle U, 8 (ESPN+ ($))

North Dakota State at Oral Roberts, 8 (ORU stream)

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 8:30 (SECN)

Santa Clara at Portland, 8:30 (Stadium College Sports Pacific/WCCN)

Penn State at Minnesota, 9 (BTN)

North Texas at UTEP, 9 (ESPN+ ($))

BYU at Saint Mary’s, 10 (ESPN2)

Stanford at USC, 10 (ESPNU)

California at UCLA, 10:30 (Pac-12 Networks)

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 (Stadium College Sports Atlantic/WCCN)

Sunday, February 19

Cincinnati at UCF, 12 (ESPNU)

Belmont at Drake, 12 (CBSSN)

Ohio State at Purdue, 1 (CBS)

North Carolina at NC State, 1 (ESPN)

Rider at Quinnipiac, 2 (ESPN3)

Iona at Saint Peter’s, 2 (ESPN+ ($))

Memphis at Houston, 3 (ESPN)

Maryland at Nebraska, 5 (FS1)

ETSU at Furman, 6 (ESPNU/ESPN+ ($))

Iowa at Northwestern, 6:30 (BTN)

Oregon at Washington State, 7 (FS1)

UNLV at Boise State, 9 (FS1)