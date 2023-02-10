Bracketology 2023: The Full Projected Bracket With Four Weeks To Go

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers and Seed List
Key:
- Conference logos indicate auto bid holders.
- Numbers in red squares indicate team’s position in the bracket’s top 16 (top four seed lines).
- Colors next to seed numbers indicate bracket movement: yellow (new), green (seed up), red (seed down) relative to Tuesday’s bracket.
Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Wisconsin (72)
Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Wisconsin (64)
Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Utah State (33)
Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: North Carolina (36)
Bids By Conference
24 one-bid conferences
Ins and Outs (4, 2 at-large)
New Entrants: Kent State (MAC), Southern Mississippi (Sun Belt), Texas A&M, Wisconsin
Out For Now: Akron (MAC), Louisiana (Sun Belt), North Carolina, Penn State
