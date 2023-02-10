 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bracketology 2023: The Full Projected Bracket With Four Weeks To Go

The time has come for bracketology to become a more frequent activity—Tuesdays and Fridays. However, Friday also brings the Lock and Bubble Watch, which is where you can find my narrative content for the weekend.

By ChrisDobbertean Updated
The top four seeds in each region of Blogging the Bracket’s NCAA Men’s Tournament projection for Friday, February 10, 2023.
Graphic by Chris Dobbertean using logos from SportsLogos.net.

Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers and Seed List

Key:

  • Conference logos indicate auto bid holders.
  • Numbers in red squares indicate team’s position in the bracket’s top 16 (top four seed lines).
  • Colors next to seed numbers indicate bracket movement: yellow (new), green (seed up), red (seed down) relative to Tuesday’s bracket.

Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using logos from either SportsLogos.net, Wikimedia Commons, or the institutions' websites.

Graphic by Chris Dobbertean using logos from SportsLogos.net.

Lowest-ranked NET at-large: Wisconsin (72)
Lowest-ranked KenPom at-large: Wisconsin (64)

Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Utah State (33)
Highest-ranked KenPom exclusion: North Carolina (36)

Bids By Conference

24 one-bid conferences

Ins and Outs (4, 2 at-large)

New Entrants: Kent State (MAC), Southern Mississippi (Sun Belt), Texas A&M, Wisconsin

Out For Now: Akron (MAC), Louisiana (Sun Belt), North Carolina, Penn State

Lock/Bubble Watch with the Weekend/Monday Games to Watch

