Conference Tournament Central 2023

Prior seasons: 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

All times are p.m. Eastern unless noted. Games marked with an asterisk (*) will follow a previous contest, so the tip time is approximate.

All TV info courtesy of the conference’s official websites or

Matt’s College Sports on TV site. Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using team logos from SportsLogos.net and conference logos from there and Wikipedia.

Daily Chronological Schedule

Debuts Monday, February 27

Sat., March 4; Tues., March 7; and Sat., March 11: Higher seeds host

2022 Champion: Vermont

Will not qualify: 9th place

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 4)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) at (1)

Game 2: (7) at (2)

Game 3: (6) at (3)

Game 4: (5) at (4)

Semifinals (Tues., March 7)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Teams will be reseeded.

Game 5: (4) at (1)

Game 6: (3) at (2)

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 7: Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Thurs.–Sun., March 9–12: Fort Worth, Texas

2022 Champion: Houston

First Round (Thurs., March 9)

ESPNU will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 12:30

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 3*

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 7

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN2 will air the afternoon session. ESPNU will air the evening session.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 1

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), 3:30*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30*

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 3:15 (ESPN)

Tues.–Thurs., March 7–9 and Sat. and Sun., March 11 and 12: Brooklyn

2022 Champion: Richmond

First Round (Tues., March 7)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: (15) vs. (10), 2*

Game 3: (14) vs. (11), 4:30*

Second Round (Wed., March 8)

USA Network will air all four games.

Game 4: (9) vs. (8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 2*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (7), 5

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (6), 7:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

USA Network will air all four games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1), 11:30 a.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (4), 2*

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2), 5

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. (3), 7:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30*

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 14: Semifinal winners, 1 (CBS)

Tues.–Sat., March 7–11: Greensboro, N.C.

2022 Champion: Virginia Tech

First Round (Tues., March 7)

ACCN will air all three games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 2

Game 2: (15) vs. (10), 4:30*

Game 3: (14) vs. (11), 7*

Second Round (Wed., March 8)

ESPN will air the afternoon session. ESPN2 will air the evening session.

Game 4: (9) vs. (8), 12

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 2:30*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (7), 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (6), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN will air all four games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN will air both games.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 14: Semifinal winners, 8:30 (ESPN)

Mon. and Tues., February 27 and 28; Thurs., March 2; and Sun., March 5: Campus sites

2022 Champion: Bellarmine

2022 Auto Bid Winner: Jacksonville State (regular-season champion)

Will not qualify: 11th through 14th place

Eligible to participate, but will not be eligible for the NCAA/NIT: Bellarmine (reclassifying to Division I, year 3 of 4), Queens (reclassifying to Division I, year 1 of 4)

First Round (Mon., Feb. 27)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (10) vs. (9) (at No. 1)

Game 2: (8) vs. (7) (at No. 2)

Quarterfinals (Tues., Feb. 28)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner at (1)

Game 4: (5) at (4)

Game 5: (Game 2 winner at (2)

Game 6: (6) at (3)

Semifinals (Thurs., March 2)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Teams will be reseeded.

Game 7: (4) at (1)

Game 8: (3) at (2)

Championship (Sun., March 5)

Game 9: Lowest-remaining seed at Highest-remaining seed, 3 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 8–11: Kansas City, Mo.

2022 Champion: Kansas

First Round (Wed., March 8)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 7

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN2 will air all four games.

Game 3: (5) vs. (4), 12:30

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 3*

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 6: (6) vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 6 (ESPN)

Wed.–Sat., March 8–11: New York

2022 Champion: Villanova

First Round (Wed., March 8)

FS1 will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 3

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 5:30*

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 8*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

FS1 will air all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

FS1 will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 9*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 6:30 (Fox)

Sat.–Wed., March 4–8: Boise, Idaho

2022 Champion: Montana State

First Round (Sat., March 4)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (10) vs. (9), 7:30

Game 2: (8) vs. (7), 10*

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 5)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 7:30

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 10*

Quarterfinals (Mon., March 6)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), 7:30

Game 6: (6) vs. (3), 10*

Semifinals (Tues., March 7)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8:30 (ESPNU)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 11* (ESPN2)

Championship (Wed., March 8)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 11:30 (ESPN2)

Wed., March 1 and Fri.–Sun., March 3–5: Charlotte, N.C.

2022 Champion: Longwood

First Round (Wed., March 1)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 6

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 8:30*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 3)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 4: (5) vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 6

Game 6: (6) vs. (3), 8:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 4)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30

Championship (Sun., March 5)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sun., March 8–12: Indianapolis

2022 Champion: Iowa

First Round (Wed., March 8)

BTN will air both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 6:30

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), 9*

Second Round (Thurs., March 9)

BTN will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 12

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 2:30*

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 6:30

Game 6: (11) vs. (6), 9*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 10)

BTN will air all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 6:30

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), 9*

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

CBS will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 3:30 (CBS)

Tues., March 7 and Thurs.–Sat., March 9–11: Henderson, Nev.

2022 Champion: Cal State Fullerton

Not participating: UC San Diego (reclassifying to Division I, year 3 of 4)

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

First Round (Tues., March 7)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 9

Game 4: (10) vs. (7), 11:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 9: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 3

Game 10: (5) vs. (4), 5:30*

Game 11: Game 4 winner vs. (2), 9

Game 12: (6) vs, (3), 11:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

Teams will be reseeded.

Game 15: (4) vs. (1), 9 (ESPN+ ($), replayed on ESPNU after Game 16 live)

Game 16: (3) vs. (2), 11:30* (ESPNU)

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 18: Semifinal winners, 9:30 (ESPN2)

Fri.–Tues., March 3–7: Washington, D.C.

2022 Champion: Delaware

First Round (Fri., March 3)

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 2 (FloHoops ($))

Second Round (Sat., March 4)

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Game 2: (9) vs. (8), 12

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 2:30*

Game 4: (10) vs. (7), 6

Game 5: (11) vs. (6), 8:30*

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 5)

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (2), 6

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (3), 8:30*

Semifinals (Mon., March 6)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Tues., March 7)

Game 12: Semifinal winners, 7 (CBSSN)

Wed.–Sat., March 8–11: Frisco, Texas

2022 Champion: UAB

First Round (Wed., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 6:30

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 9*

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 9:30

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 6:30

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 6: (5) vs. (4), 9*

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 12:30

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 8:30 (CBSSN)

Tues., Feb. 28 and Thurs., March 2: Campus sites

Mon. and Tues., March 6 and 7: Indianapolis

2022 Champion: Wright State

First Round (Tues., Feb. 28)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (11) at (6), 7 or 8

Game 2: (10) at (7), 7 or 8

Game 3: (9) at (8), 7 or 8

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 2)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

First Round winners will be reseeded.

Game 5: (8) at (1), 7 or 8

Game 6: (7) at (2), 7 or 8

Game 7: (6) at (3), 7 or 8

Game 8: (5) at (4), 7 or 8

Semifinals (Mon., March 6)

Quarterfinal winners will be reseeded.

Game 9: (4) vs. (1), 7 (ESPNU)

Game 10: (3) vs. (2), 9:30* (ESPN2)

Championship (Tues., March 7)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 7 (ESPN)

Sat. and Sun., March 11 and 12: Princeton, N.J.

2022 Champion: Yale

Will not qualify: 5th through 8th place

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 1: (4) vs. (1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: (3) vs. (2), 1:30*

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 3: Semifinal winners, 12 (ESPN2)

Tues.–Sat., March 7–11: Atlantic City, N.J.

2022 Champion: Saint Peter’s

First Round (Tues., March 7)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 5

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 7:30*

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 10*

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 7

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 7

Game 7: (5) vs. (4), 9:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN News will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 7:30 (ESPNU)

Thurs.–Sat., March 9–11: Cleveland, Ohio

2022 Champion: Akron

Will not qualify: 9th through 12th place

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: (5) vs. (4), 1:30*

Game 3: (7) vs. (2), 4*

Game 4: (6) vs. (3), 6:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 7:30 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 8–11: Norfolk, Va.

Champion: Norfolk State

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: (8) vs. (1), 6

Game 4: (7) vs. (2), 8:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 7: (5) vs. (4), 6

Game 8: (6) vs. (3), 8:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN2)

Thurs.–Sun., March 2–5: St. Louis, Mo.

2022 Champion: Loyola Chicago (now in the Atlantic 10)

First Round (Thurs., March 2)

MVC TV will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 1

Game 2: (12) vs. (5), 3:30*

Game 3: (10) vs. (7), 7

Game 4: (11) vs. (6), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 3)

MVC TV will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 1

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4), 3:30*

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 4)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6*

Championship (Sun., March 5)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 2 (CBS)

Wed.–Sat., March 8–11: Las Vegas

2022 Champion: Boise State

First Round (Wed., March 8)

MWN will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 2

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 4:30*

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 7*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

CBSSN will air all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 3

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), 5:30*

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 9

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 11:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winners, 9:30

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winners, 12 a.m. 3/11*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 6 (CBS)

Wed., March 1; Sat., March 4; and Tues., March 7: Higher seeds host

2022 Champion: Bryant (now in the America East)

Eligible to participate, but will not be eligible for the NCAA/NIT: Merrimack (reclassifying to Division I, year 4 of 4)

Not participating: Stonehill (reclassifying to Division I, year 1 of 4)

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 1)

NEC Front Row will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) at (1)

Game 2: (7) at (2)

Game 3: (6) at (3)

Game 4: (5) at (4)

Semifinals (Sat., March 4)

SNY will air and ESPN3 will stream both games.

Teams will be reseeded.

Game 5: (4) at (1), 6 or 8

Game 6: (3) at (2), 6 or 8

Championship (Tues., March 7)

Game 7: Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, 7 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 1–4: Evansville, Ind.

2022 Champion: Murray State (now in the MVC)

Eligible to participate, but will not be eligible for the NCAA/NIT: Lindenwood and Southern Indiana (reclassifying to Division I, year 1 of 4)

Will not qualify: 9th and 10th place

First Round (Wed., March 1)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (5), 7:30

Game 2: (7) vs. (6), 10*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 2)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (4), 7:30

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (3), 10*

Semifinals (Fri., March 3)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 8

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (2), 10:30*

Championship (Sat., March 4)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 8 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 8–11: Las Vegas

2022 Champion: Arizona

First Round (Wed., March 8)

Pac-12 Networks will air all four games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 3

Game 2: (12) vs. 5, 5:30*

Game 3: (10) vs. (7), 9

Game 4: (11) vs. (6), 11:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

Pac-12 Networks will air the first three games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 3

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4), 5:30*

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2), 9

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3), 11:30* (ESPN)

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30* (ESPN)

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 10:30 (ESPN)

Tues., Feb. 28; Thurs., March 2; Sun., March 5; and Wed., March 8: Higher seeds host (Printable Bracket)

Champion: Colgate (BtB Primer)

First Round (Tues., Feb. 28)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) at (8)

Game 2: (10) at (7)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 2)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner at (1)

Game 4: (5) at (4)

Game 5: Game 2 winner at (2)

Game 6: (6) at (3)

Semifinals (Sun., March 5)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 or 4

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 or 4

Championship (Wed., March 8)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 7:30 (CBSSN)

Wed.–Sun., March 8–12: Nashville, Tenn.

2022 Champion: Tennessee

First Round (Wed., March 8)

SEC Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 7

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), 9:30*

Second Round (Thurs., March 9)

SEC Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 1

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 3:30*

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 7

Game 6: (11) vs. (6), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN will air the afternoon session. SEC Network will air the evening session.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 1

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), 3:30*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 7

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Sat., March 11)

ESPN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30*

Championship (Sun., March 12)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 (ESPN)

Fri.–Mon., March 3–6: Asheville, N.C.

2022 Champion: Chattanooga

First Round (Fri., March 3)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 5

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 7:30*

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 4)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games. Nexstar-owned stations in the SoCon footprint will air all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12

Game 4: (5) vs. (4), 2:30*

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 6

Game 6: (6) vs. (3), 8:30*

Semifinals (Sun., March 5)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 (ESPNU)

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30* (ESPN News)

Championship (Mon., March 6)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 7 (ESPN)

Sun.–Wed., March 5–8: Lake Charles, La.

2022 Champion: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Eligible to participate, but will not be eligible for the NCAA/NIT: Texas A&M-Commerce (reclassifying to Division I, year 1 of 4)

Will not qualify: 9th and 10th place

First Round (Sun., March 5)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (5), 6

Game 2: (7) vs. (6), 8:30*

Quarterfinals (Mon., March 6)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (4), 6

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (3), 8:30*

Semifinals (Tues., March 7)

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 6 (ESPNU)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (2), 8:30* (ESPN+ ($))

Championship (Wed., March 8)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 5 (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 8–11: Birmingham, Ala.

2022 Champion: Texas Southern

Will not qualify: 9th through 12th place

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 8)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (7) vs (2)

Game 2: (8) vs. (1)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: (6) vs. (3)

Game 4: (5) vs. (4)

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 1 winner

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 5:30 (ESPNU)

Fri.–Tues., March 3–7: Sioux Falls, S.D.

2022 Champion: South Dakota State

Eligible to participate, but will not be eligible for the NCAA/NIT: St. Thomas (reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 5)

First Round (Fri., March 3)

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 7

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 4)

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 7

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 9:30*

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 5)

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), 7

Game 6: (6) vs. (3), 9:30*

Semifinals (Mon., March 6)

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30*

Championship (Tues., March 7)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 9 (ESPN2)

Tues., Feb. 28; Thurs. March 2; and Sat.–Mon., March 4–6: Pensacola, Fla.

2022 Champion: Georgia State

First Round (Tues., Feb. 28)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 6

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), 8:30*

Second Round (Thurs., March 2)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 3: (8) vs. (9), 12:30

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 3*

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (6), 6

Game 6: (10) vs. (7), 8:30*

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 4)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 12:30

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), 3*

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (3), 6

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2), 8:30*

Semifinals (Sun., March 5)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30*

Championship (Mon., March 6)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 7 (ESPN2)

Thurs.–Sat., March 2–4 and Mon.–Tues., March 6–7: Las Vegas

2022 Champion: Gonzaga

First Round (Thurs., March 2)

WCC RSNs will air, BYU TV will air and stream, and WCCN will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 9

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), 11:30*

Second Round (Fri., March 3)

WCC RSNs will air, BYU TV will air and stream, and WCCN will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 9

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (6), 11;30*

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 4)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (4), 10

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (3), 12:30 a.m. 03/06*

Semifinals (Mon., March 6)

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. (1), 9 (ESPN)

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. (2), 11:30* (ESPN2)

Championship (Tues., March 7)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 9 (ESPN)

Tues., March 7: Las Vegas (Michelob Ultra Arena)

Thurs.–Sat., March 9–11: Las Vegas (Orleans Arena)

2022 Champion: New Mexico State (will not participate)

Eligible to participate, but will not be eligible for the NCAA/NIT: Tarleton State and Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) (both reclassifying to Division I, year 3 of 4)

Will not participate: New Mexico State (9-15, 2-10) suspended the remainder of its season.

First Round (Tues., March 7)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 3

Game 2: (12) vs. (5), 5:30*

Game 3: (10) vs. (7), 9

Game 4: (11) vs. (6), 11:30*

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 9)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all four games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 3

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4), 5:30*

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2), 9

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3), 11:30*

Semifinals (Fri., March 10)

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30*

Championship (Sat., March 11)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 11:30 (ESPN2)