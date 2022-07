2022-23 Men’s College Basketball Conference Challenges and Neutral-Site Games

Click here to visit the 2022-23 Multi-Team Events (MTE)/Tournaments Page.

Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using logos from either SportsLogos.net, Wikimedia Commons, or the institutions’ websites.

Conference Events

Pac-12/SWAC Partnership

Thursday–Sunday, November 10–13 (Pac-12 Release)

Alabama State at USC

Arizona State at Texas Southern

Colorado at Grambling State

Florida A&M at Oregon

Southern at Arizona

Washington State at Prairie View A&M

Gavitt Tip-Off Games

Monday–Friday, November 14–18 (Big East via Twitter)

Mon., Nov. 14: Butler at Penn State; DePaul at Minnesota

Tues., Nov. 15: Marquette at Purdue; Northwestern at Georgetown

Wed., Nov. 16: Iowa at Seton Hall

Thurs., Nov. 17: Nebraska at St. John’s; Indiana at Xavier

Fri., Nov. 18: Villanova at Michigan State

MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge

Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20: Dublin, Ireland (MAAC Release)

ASUN Teams (2): Central Arkansas and Stetson

MAAC Teams (2): Niagara and Rider

Big Sky-Summit League Challenge

Dates TBA (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Big Sky Home Games

North Dakota at Idaho

North Dakota State at Eastern Washington

Omaha at Montana State

South Dakota State at Montana

Summit League Home Games

Eastern Washington at South Dakota State

Idaho at Omaha

Montana at North Dakota State

Montana State at North Dakota

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, November 28–Wednesday, November 30 (ESPN Release)

Mon., Nov. 28: Minnesota at Virginia Tech; Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Tues., Nov. 29: Georgia Tech at Iowa; Maryland at Louisville; Penn State at Clemson; Syracuse at Illinois; Virginia at Michigan; Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Wed., Nov. 30: Boston College at Nebraska; Michigan State at Notre Dame; North Carolina at Indiana; Ohio State at Duke; Purdue at Florida State; Rutgers at Miami (Fla.)

Big 12-Big East Battle

Tuesday, November 29–Sunday, December 4 (Big 12 Release)

Tues., Nov. 29: Baylor at Marquette

Wed., Nov. 30: Georgetown at Texas Tech; Kansas State at Butler; Providence at TCU

Thurs., Dec. 1: Creighton at Texas; Oklahoma State at UConn; Seton Hall at Kansas

Sat., Dec. 3: Oklahoma at Villanova; West Virginia at Xavier

Sun., Dec. 4: St. John’s at Iowa State

SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Saturday, January 28 (ESPN Release)

Big 12 Home Games

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Florida at Kansas State

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

SEC Home Games

Iowa State at Missouri

Kansas at Kentucky

TCU at Mississippi State

Texas at Tennessee

Texas Tech at LSU

Neutral-Site Games (Showcases, Classics, One-Off Contests)

Organized by date

Friday, November 11, 2022

Aircraft Carrier Game (San Diego)

Michigan State vs. Gonzaga (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Brew City Battle (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Stanford vs. Wisconsin (Matt Norlander, CBS)

Also: Kansas State vs. Wisconsin (women)

Veterans Classic (Annapolis, Md.)

Princeton at Navy (Navy Release)

Houston vs. Saint Joseph’s

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Nashville, Tenn.

Colorado vs. Tennessee (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

State Farm Champions Classic (Indianapolis)

Kansas vs. Duke (Kansas)

Kentucky vs. Michigan State

Friday, November 18, 2022

Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase (Uncasville, Conn.)

Rutgers vs. Temple (HOF Release)

Iona vs. Vermont

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Hoosier Classic MTE (Indianapolis)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana (Indiana)

Spokane, Wash.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Salt Lake City, Utah

Wyoming vs. Santa Clara (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Friday, December 2, 2022

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase (London, England, U.K.)

Marist vs. Maine, 10:30 a.m. (Marist Release)

Kentucky vs. Michigan, approx. 1 p.m.

San Francisco (Chase Center)

Utah State vs. San Francisco (Rocco Miller, The Bracketeer)

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Jimmy V Classic (New York)

Illinois vs. Texas (Jeff Goodman via Twitter)

Duke vs. Iowa

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Clemson vs. Loyola Chicago (Holiday Hoopsgiving via Twitter)

Memphis vs. Auburn

LSU vs. Wake Forest

Never Forget Tribute Classic (Newark, N.J.)

Villanova vs. Boston College (Jon Rothstein, FanDuel)

Other matchup(s) TBD

Kansas City, Mo.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State (The D1 Docket)

Las Vegas, Nev.

Arizona vs. Indiana (Indiana)

Creighton vs. BYU (Jon Rothstein, Fan Duel)

Phoenix, Ariz.

Grand Canyon vs. North Texas (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

San Diego State vs. Saint Mary’s (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Tulsa, Okla.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational (Brooklyn)

Maryland vs. Tennessee (HOF Release)

Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech

Iona vs. St. Bonaventure

UMass vs. Hofstra

Monday, December 12, 2022

Las Vegas, Nev.

Creighton vs. Arizona State (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Saturday, December 17, 2022

CBS Sports Classic (New York)

UCLA vs. Kentucky (Rocco Miller and Jeff Goodman via Twitter)

Ohio State vs. North Carolina

Basketball Hall of Fame Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

UMass vs. North Texas (HOF Release)

Bryant vs. Liberty

Indy Classic (Indianapolis)

Illinois State vs. Ball State (Ball State Release)

Davidson vs. Purdue

Orange Bowl Basketball Classic (Sunrise, Fla.)

St. John’s vs. Florida State (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

TBA vs. UCF

Birmingham, Ala.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Chicago

Dayton vs. Wyoming (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

NC State vs. Vanderbilt

Northern Iowa vs. Towson

Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, 2022

Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge (Las Vegas)

Participants (4): Hampton and North Carolina A&T (Colonial); NC Central (Mid-Eastern Athletic); Texas Southern (Southwestern Athletic) (HOF Release)

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Notre Dame vs. Georgia (Holiday Hoopsgiving via Twitter)

Tuesday and Wednesday, December 20 and 21, 2022

Jumpman Invitational (Charlotte, N.C.)

Tues., Dec. 20: Oklahoma vs. Florida; also women’s game TBA (Rocco Miller and Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Wed., Dec. 21: North Carolina vs. Michigan; also women’s game TBA

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Phoenix, Ariz.

USC vs. Colorado State (Jon Rothstein via Twitter)

Wyoming vs. Saint Mary’s (Rocco Miller via Twitter)