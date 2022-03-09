Championship Fortnight Viewing Guide: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

Daily Chronological Schedule

* = tip time of the second game of a doubleheader is approximate

^ = game will be streamed or broadcast on additional outlets, see the conference’s entry below for details

Winning Time!

Patriot League Championship

Game 9: (2) Navy (21-10, 12-6) at (1) Colgate (22-11, 16-2), 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

The Raiders won the season series 2-0, Colgate 69, @Navy 50 (Jan. 13) and @Colgate 74, Navy 69 (Feb. 26).

The lone conference title game scheduled between now and Saturday sees the Patriot League’s top two teams meet in Hamilton, N.Y. Colgate’s appearance tonight marks the Raiders’ fifth consecutive Patriot final—winning both in 2019 and 2021, while falling in 2018 and 2020. Navy, in its first final since consecutive appearances in 2000 and 2001 is aiming for its first NCAA appearance since repeat trips in 1997 and 1998.

Daytime Hoops!

Big Sky First Round

ESPN+ will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) Idaho (9-21, 6-14) vs. (8) Sacramento State (10-17, 6-14), 11:30 a.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (10) Idaho State (7-22, 5-15) vs. (7) Portland State (12-16, 10-10), approx. 2 p.m.

The Vikings won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (11) Northern Arizona (9-22, 5-15) vs. (6) Eastern Washington (17-14, 11-9), approx. 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles won the season series 2-0.

It will be an early 9:30 Mountain tip for the Hornets and Vandals, as today’s three winners advance to meet the Big Sky’s top three seeds—Montana State, Southern Utah, and Northern Colorado—in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Boise.

ACC Second Round

Game 4: (9) Syracuse (15-16, 9-11) vs. (8) Florida State (17-13, 10-10), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 5: (13) Boston College (12-19, 6-14) vs. (5) Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Demon Deacons won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 6: (10) Clemson (17-15, 8-12) vs. (7) Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Tigers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 7: (11) Louisville (13-18, 6-14) vs. (6) Virginia (18-12, 12-8), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Cavaliers won the season series 2-0.

The first bubble game of the day appears in the mid-afternoon in Brooklyn where Wake Forest needs to defeat Boston College—a 20-point winner over Pittsburgh on Tuesday—to help prevent being passed by the other bubble teams in action this week. The first game of the night session sees Virginia Tech, who I discussed in depth with The Tech Lunch Pail, meeting the Clemson team that defeated the Hokies by four at Littlejohn on Saturday. While the nightcap is also an instant rematch, as Virginia completed a season sweep of Louisville on Saturday, 71-61, in Charlottesville. Both the Hokies and Cavaliers need to win today to stay alive.

Mountain West First Round

MWN will stream all three games.

Game 10: (9) New Mexico (13-18, 5-12) vs. (8) Nevada (12-17, 6-12), 2 p.m.

The Wolf Pack won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 11: (10) Air Force (11-17, 4-13) vs. (7) Utah State (17-14, 8-10), approx. 4:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 12: (11) San José State (8-22, 1-17) vs. (6) Fresno State (18-12, 8-9), approx. 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs won the regular season series 2-0.

Today’s tripleheader in Vegas doesn’t have at-large implications per se, but Fresno State and Utah State are particularly dangerous potential bid thieves ... should each win today.

Pac-12 First Round

Pac-12 Networks will air all four games.

Game 1: (9) Stanford (15-15, 8-12) vs. (8) Arizona State (14-16, 10-10), 3 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (12) Oregon State (3-27, 1-19) vs. (5) Oregon (18-13, 11-9), approx. 5:30 p.m.

The Ducks won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (10) California (12-19, 5-15) vs. (7) Washington State (18-13, 11-9), 9 p.m.

The Cougars won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (11) Utah (11-19, 4-16) vs. (6) Washington (16-14, 11-9), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Huskies won the season series 2-0.

It’s a similar story down the road at the T-Mobile Arena with Oregon and Washington State the two most dangerous teams. Of course, the Ducks will need to mount a late rally without small forward Will Richardson (14.1 ppg) who will miss the Pac-12 Tournament with a non-COVID illness. If Oregon wins, a bubble elimination game against Colorado will be set for Thursday’s second quarterfinal.

SWAC Quarterfinals Day 1

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (7) Jackson State (11-18, 9-9) vs. (2) Texas Southern (15-12, 13-5), 3 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (8) Prairie View A&M (8-18, 8-8) vs. (1) Alcorn State (15-15, 14-4), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

The SWAC Tournament opens with a pair of quarterfinal doubleheaders, with a men’s and women’s game scheduled for both. Curiously, the conference has the top seed play in the night session, not in the early game (or session anyway ... looking at you Big 12), and in the late game of that session.

Big East First Round

FS1 will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) Butler (13-18, 6-14) vs. (8) Xavier (18-12, 8-11), 4:30 p.m.

The Musketeers won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (10) DePaul (15-15, 6-14) vs. (7) St. John’s (16-14, 8-11), approx. 7 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 3: (11) Georgetown (6-24, 0-19) vs. (6) Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The Pirates won the season series 2-0.

The day’s other bubble action is set for Madison Square Garden where Xavier, 2-7 in its last nine, really cannot pick this time to lose Butler for the first time in the 2021-22 season. Seton Hall is safer than the Musketeers—by a significant margin—but losing to a terrible Georgetown team might give the Committee pause.

Elsewhere ...

MEAC Quarterfinals Night 1

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (8) Delaware State (2-25, 0-14) vs. (1) Norfolk State (21-6, 12-2), 6 p.m.

The Spartans won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (7) Coppin State (7-22, 6-8) vs. (2) Howard (16-12, 9-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles won the season series 2-0.

The MEAC Tournament gets underway at the Scope in Norfolk where the local favorites will look to hand Delaware State a 24th consecutive loss. Howard, meanwhile, would like to record its first win of the campaign over seventh-seeded Coppin State. Seeds three through six take the floor in tomorrow’s quarterfinal doubleheader to finalize Friday’s semifinals.

Big Ten First Round

B1G Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) Nebraska (10-21, 4-16) vs. (12) Northwestern (14-15, 7-13), 6 p.m.

The Wildcats won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (14) Minnesota (13-16, 4-16) vs. (11) Penn State (12-16, 7-13), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

SEC First Round

SEC Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) Ole Miss (13-18, 4-14) vs. (12) Missouri (11-20, 5-13), 6 p.m.

The Tigers won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (14) Georgia (6-25, 1-17) vs. (11) Vanderbilt (15-15, 7-11), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Commodores won the season series 2-0.

Again, even the Sickos Committee is free to skip these four games.

Southland First Round

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) Incarnate Word (7-24, 3-11) vs. (5) Houston Baptist (10-17, 6-8), 6 p.m.

The Huskies won the regular season series 2-0 (but lost the pair’s Southland Tip-Off matchup).

Game 2: (7) McNeese State (10-21, 4-10) vs. (6) Northwestern State (9-22, 5-9), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Cowboys won the regular season series 2-0.

With the Southland down to eight teams in 2022, everybody made the trip to Katy, Texas for the second time this year (after January’s Tip-Off Tournament that didn’t count toward the conference standings). Fourth-seeded A&M-Corpus Christi and No. 3 New Orleans await tonight’s winners.

Of course, I’m curious to see how both HBU and McNeese fare following Saturday’s epic matchup at Sharp Gym.

C-USA Second Round

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: (5W) Rice (15-15, 7-11) vs. (4E) Charlotte (17-13, 10-8), 6:30 p.m.

The 49ers won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 4: (7E) Marshall (12-20, 4-14) vs. (3W) Louisiana Tech (21-9, 12-6), 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 5: (5E) Old Dominion (13-18, 8-10) vs. (4W) UTEP (18-12, 11-7), approx. 9 p.m.

The Miners won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 6: (7W) Southern Mississippi (7-25, 1-17) vs. (3E) Florida Atlantic (18-13, 11-7), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The Owls won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

In Tuesday night’s opening round, both seventh seeds advanced to tonight’s second-round matchups which are all cross-divisional matchups in which the higher seed prevailed during the regular season. The top two seeds from each division, including West No. 1 and at-large contender North Texas, await in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

MAAC Quarterfinals Night 1

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 4: (9) Rider (13-18, 8-12) vs. (1) Iona (25-6, 17-3), 7 p.m.

The Gaels won the season series 2-0.

Game 5: (7) Fairfield (15-17, 8-12) vs. (2) Saint Peter’s (16-11, 14-6), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The Peacocks won the season series 2-0.

Rider took down eighth-seeded Manhattan by 12 and Fairfield blasted No. 10 Canisius by 22 to advance to tonight’s quarterfinal doubleheader. The Broncs will try to push Iona into the NIT in game one, having improved upon a 26-point blowout loss at Hynes on December 3rd to a six-point home loss on February 27th.

The second set of quarterfinals, featuring Tuesday’s third winner, 11th-seeded Quinnipiac, meeting No. 3 Siena and the 4 vs. 5 showdown between Monmouth and Niagara, is set for Thursday night.

America East Semifinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Teams were reseeded.

Game 5: (6) Binghamton (12-16, 8-10) at (1) Vermont (26-5, 17-1), 7 p.m.

The Catamounts won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (4) Hartford (12-19, 9-9) at (2) UMBC (17-13, 11-7), 7 p.m.

The Retrievers won the season series 2-0.

In Sunday’s quarterfinals, only third-seeded New Hampshire was upset, losing 72-69 to Binghamton. The Bearcats now have the daunting task of taking down Vermont at Patrick Gym, where the Catamounts crushed them by 31 exactly one month ago. (Binghamton reduced the margin to a mere 17 in the rematch in Vestal two weeks later.) In the other game, UMBC hosts Hartford in a matchup of the last two non-Catamount teams to represent the conference. The Hawks need two more wins to collect a second consecutive America East title on their way out ... and down to Division III.

Big 12 First Round

Game 1: (9) West Virginia (15-16, 4-14) vs. (8) Kansas State (14-16, 6-12), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Again, much like the Big Ten and SEC openers, you can skip this one. Winner gets top-seeded Kansas in the second game of Thursday’s quarterfinals in Kansas City.

WAC Second Round

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (8) Cal Baptist (18-14, 7-11) vs. (5) Sam Houston State (18-13, 13-5), 9 p.m.

The Bearkats won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 4: (7) Utah Valley (20-11, 10-8) vs. (6) Abilene Christian (20-9, 11-7), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Wildcats won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

The WAC’s stepladder bracket moves to the Orleans Arena from the Mandalay Bay, following the WCC finals last night. In the first round, CBU edged UT Rio Grande Valley by the minimum, 81-80, while Utah Valley ended Chicago State’s WAC tenure in typical Cougar fashion, a 69-47 loss. The Wolverines’ reward is playing the defending Southland champions —and 2021 NCAA Tournament second round team—for a quarterfinal berth.