2022 SEC Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

2022 Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 9 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (second round); Friday, March 11 (quarterfinals); Saturday, March 12 (semifinals); Sunday, March 13 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

Tampa’s Amalie Arena hosts for the first time since 2009. Nashville, the SEC Tournament’s usual home, will host for the next eight years.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPN has Sunday’s championship, Saturday’s semifinals, and the first two quarterfinals on Friday. SEC carries Friday’s evening session and Wednesday and Thursday’s full lineups.

Participants

All 14 SEC teams will play in this season’s event.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 9)

SEC Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) Ole Miss (13-18, 4-14) vs. (12) Missouri (11-20, 5-13), 6 p.m.

The Tigers won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (14) Georgia (6-25, 1-17) vs. (11) Vanderbilt (15-15, 7-11), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Commodores won the season series 2-0.

Second Round (Thurs., March 10)

SEC Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) Florida (19-12, 9-9) vs. (8) Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9), 12 p.m.

The Aggies won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5) LSU (21-10, 9-9), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: (10) Mississippi State (17-14, 8-10) vs. (7) South Carolina (18-12, 9-9), 6 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6) Alabama (19-12, 9-9), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Auburn (27-4, 15-3), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4) Arkansas (24-7, 13-5), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2) Tennessee (23-7, 14-4), 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3) Kentucky (25-6, 14-4), approx. 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

ESPN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Since 2011, the No. 1 seed has won four of the 10 SEC Tournament titles that were up for grabs. No team seeded lower than fifth has won the crown since the conference scrapped divisions for the 2011-12 season.

1 seed (4): 2014, 2015, 2017, 2021

2014, 2015, 2017, 2021 2 seed (2): 2011 (East), 2016

2011 (East), 2016 3 seed (2); 2012, 2013

2012, 2013 4 seed (1): 2018

2018 5 seed (1): 2019

10-Year NCAA Bid Totals

8 bids (1): 2018 (8-8 record, 14 teams)

2018 (8-8 record, 14 teams) 7 bids (1): 2019 (12-7 record, 14 teams)

2019 (12-7 record, 14 teams) 6 bids (1): 2021 (7-6 record, 14 teams)

2021 (7-6 record, 14 teams) 5 bids (3): 2011 (7-5 record, 12 teams), 2015 (6-5 record, 14 teams), 2017 (11-5 record, 14 teams)

2011 (7-5 record, 12 teams), 2015 (6-5 record, 14 teams), 2017 (11-5 record, 14 teams) 4 bids (1): 2012 (10-3 record, 12 teams, Kentucky national champion)

2012 (10-3 record, 12 teams, Kentucky national champion) 3 bids (3): 2013 (4-3 record, 14 teams), 2014 (12-3 record, 14 teams), 2016 (3-3 record, 14 teams)

The SEC is virtually assured of six bids in 2022, with seven or eight possible depending on how things break over the next few days. With Auburn and Kentucky looking like legitimate title threats and the four remaining locks having second-weekend potential at a minimum, the conference should be able to better last season’s pedestrian 7-6 NCAA Tournament mark.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Alabama: 2021 (1 seed)

Auburn: 2019 (5 seed)

Kentucky: 2018 (4 seed)

Florida: 2014 (1 seed)

Ole Miss: 2013 (3 seed)

Missouri: 2012 (2 seed, Big 12)

Vanderbilt: 2012 (3 seed)

Mississippi State: 2009 (West 3 seed)

Georgia: 2008 (East 6 seed)

Arkansas: 2000 (West 3 seed)

Texas A&M: 1987 (8 seed, SWC)

LSU: 1980 (2 seed)

Tennessee: 1979 (2 seed)

South Carolina: 1971 (2 seed, ACC)

Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas A&M have yet to win the SEC Tournament title, though all three have won championships in previous conferences.