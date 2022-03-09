2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 9 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (second round); Friday, March 11 (quarterfinals); Saturday, March 12 (semifinals); Sunday, March 13 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

In 2021, the Atlantic 10 Tournament was an on-campus affair that was spread across the final two weeks of the season, thanks to the pandemic. This year, the event will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where the conference will set up shop while the ACC plays in the A 10’s regular tournament home, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

TV/Streaming Info

Coverage for the Atlantic 10 Tournament is all over the place and involves all of the conference’s TV partners. While the final is set for Sunday afternoon on CBS, CBSSN has the semifinals, USA will have the quarterfinals and second round (RIP NBCSN), with ESPN+ streaming Wednesday’s opening doubleheader.

Participants

All 14 teams will play in this season’s event.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (13) Saint Joseph’s (11-18, 5-13) vs. (12) La Salle (10-18, 5-13), 1 p.m.

The Explorers won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (14) Duquesne (6-23, 1-16) vs. (11) Rhode Island (14-15, 5-12), approx. 3:30 p.m.

The Rams won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Second Round (Thurs., March 10)

USA will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) George Mason (14-15, 7-9) vs. (8) Fordham (15-15, 8-10), 12 p.m.

The Rams won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5) Saint Louis (21-10, 12-6), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: (10) UMass (14-16, 7-11) vs. (7) George Washington (12-17, 8-9), 6 p.m.

The Colonials won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6) Richmond (19-12, 10-8), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 11)

USA will air all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Davidson (25-5, 15-3), 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4) St. Bonaventure (20-8, 12-5), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2) Dayton (22-9, 14-4), 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3) VCU (21-8, 14-4), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

St. Bonaventure’s 2021 title marked just the second time the No. 1 seed has only won the A 10 Tournament since 2010. The No. 2 seed has been shut out in that time. That doesn’t bode well for Dayton, which honestly needs to win the event to be assured of a bid.

4 seed (4): 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017

2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 1 seed (2): 2013, 2021

2013, 2021 3 seed (2): 2011, 2018

2011, 2018 5 seed (1): 2015

2015 6 seed (1): 2019

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

6 bids (1): 2014 (4-6 record, 13 teams)

2014 (4-6 record, 13 teams) 5 bids (1): 2013 (7-5 record, 16 teams)

2013 (7-5 record, 16 teams) 4 bids (1): 2012 (3-4 record, 14 teams)

2012 (3-4 record, 14 teams) 3 bids (5): 2011 (3-3 record, 14 teams), 2015 (2-3 record, 14 teams), 2016 (2-3 record, 14 teams), 2017 (1-3 record, 14 teams), 2018 (2-3 record, 14 teams)

2011 (3-3 record, 14 teams), 2015 (2-3 record, 14 teams), 2016 (2-3 record, 14 teams), 2017 (1-3 record, 14 teams), 2018 (2-3 record, 14 teams) 2 bids (2): 2019 (0-2 record, 14 teams), 2021 (0-1 record, 14 teams)

The Atlantic 10 has only placed a pair of teams in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments that have been played. Making matters worse, VCU was unable to play its game against Oregon in 2021 due to COVID issues. It’s likely that three will be the max this year. And that would require a Davidson loss to St. Bonaventure in the semifinals, Dayton and VCU reaching the other semifinal, with the Bonnies defeating that winner on Sunday afternoon.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

St. Bonaventure: 2021 (1 seed)

Saint Louis: 2019 (6 seed)

Davidson: 2018 (3 seed)

Rhode Island: 2017 (4 seed)

Saint Joseph’s: 2016 (4 seed)

VCU: 2015 (5 seed)

Richmond: 2011 (3 seed)

George Mason: 2008 (3 seed, CAA)

George Washington: 2005 (West 1 seed)

Dayton: 2003 (West 2 seed)

UMass: 1996 (East 1 seed)

Fordham: 1992 (1 seed, Patriot League)

La Salle: 1992 (2 seed, MAAC)

Fordham, George Mason, and La Salle are the only current Atlantic 10 members that have not won the conference tournament. Dayton last won in 2003, though the Flyers would have been favored had the 2020 event taken place, since they were a likely No. 1 seed.