2022 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 9 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (second round); Friday, March 11 (quarterfinals); Saturday, March 12 (semifinals); Sunday, March 13 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

The Big Ten Tournament is back in Indianapolis, as the Gainbridge Fieldhouse continues to alternate with Chicago’s United Center as the host site.

TV/Streaming Info

As usual, CBS has Saturday’s semifinals and Selection Sunday’s championship game, with BTN airing the first three rounds in their entirety.

Participants

All 14 Big Ten teams will play in this season’s tournament.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 9)

B1G Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) Nebraska (10-21, 4-16) vs. (12) Northwestern (14-15, 7-13), 6 p.m.

The Wildcats won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (14) Minnesota (13-16, 4-16) vs. (11) Penn State (12-16, 7-13), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Second Round (Thurs., March 10)

B1G Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) Indiana (18-12, 9-11) vs. (8) Michigan (17-13, 11-9), 11:30 a.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5) Iowa (22-9, 12-8), approx. 2 p.m.

Game 5: (10) Maryland (15-16, 7-13) vs. (7) Michigan State (20-11, 11-9), 6:30 p.m.

The Spartans won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6) Ohio State (19-10, 12-8), approx. 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 11)

B1G Network will air all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Illinois (22-8, 15-5), 11:30 a.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4) Rutgers (18-12, 12-8), approx. 2 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2) Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5), 6:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3) Purdue (25-6, 14-6), approx. 9 p.m.

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

CBS will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Seven of the last 10 Big Ten Tournaments have been won by either the 1 or 2 seed, with the 4, 6, 7, and all seeds from 9 down being shut out.

1 seed (4): 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019

2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 2 seed (3): 2013, 2016, 2021

2013, 2016, 2021 3 seed (1); 2014

2014 5 seed (1): 2018

2018 8 seed (1): 2017

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

9 Bids (1): 2021 (8-9 record, 14 teams)

2021 (8-9 record, 14 teams) 8 bids (1): 2019 (13-8 record, 14 teams)

2019 (13-8 record, 14 teams) 7 bids (5): 2011 (7-7 record, 11 teams), 2013 (14-7 record, 12 teams), 2015 (12-7, 14 teams), 2016 (8-7 record, 14 teams), 2017 (8-7 record, 14 teams)

2011 (7-7 record, 11 teams), 2013 (14-7 record, 12 teams), 2015 (12-7, 14 teams), 2016 (8-7 record, 14 teams), 2017 (8-7 record, 14 teams) 6 bids (2): 2012 (11-6 record, 12 teams), 2014 (10-6 record, 12 teams)

2012 (11-6 record, 12 teams), 2014 (10-6 record, 12 teams) 4 bids (1): 2018 (3-9 record, 14 teams)

In 2021, the Big Ten broke 2019’s record haul of 8 bids by claiming one more. Of course, that followed a season when the conference was on course to place 10 teams in a canceled event However, it was a lackluster 2021 NCAA Tournament for the league despite playing in the middle of its footprint, as only Michigan made it to the second weekend, falling in the Elite Eight.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Illinois: 2021 (2 seed)

Michigan State: 2019 (1 seed)

Michigan: 2018 (5 seed)

Wisconsin: 2015 (1 seed)

Ohio State: 2013 (2 seed)

Purdue: 2009 (3 seed)

Iowa: 2006 (2 seed)

Maryland: 2004 (6 seed, ACC)

Nebraska: 1994 (4 seed, Big Eight)

Penn State: 1991 (3 seed, Atlantic 10)

Rutgers: 1989 (3 seed, Atlantic 10)

Remember the Big Ten Tournament only started in 1998, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that long-term members Indiana, Minnesota, and Northwestern haven’t picked up a single conference tournament title (though it is a mild shock in the Hoosiers’ case). Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, and Rutgers all won titles when members of previous conferences, however.