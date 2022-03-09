2022 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2020 Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 11th (first round); Thursday, March 12th (quarterfinals); Friday, March 13th (semifinals); Saturday, March 14th (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri will host the Big 12 Tournament for the 13th season in a row (counting 2020) and has the rights until 2024.

TV/Streaming Info

Much like the ACC, the Big 12 Tournament’s ESPN channel designations will depend on the matchups available. The lone first-round game will appear on either ESPN2 or U, while the quarters and semis will be on either ESPN or ESPN2. The championship game; however, is locked in for ESPN at 6 Eastern on Selection Eve.

Participants

With Oklahoma State ineligible for the postseason, the 2021 Big 12 Tournament will feature just nine teams.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 9)

Game 1: (9) West Virginia (15-16, 4-14) vs. (8) Kansas State (14-16, 6-12), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

Game 2: (5) TCU (19-11, 8-10) vs. (4) Texas (21-10, 10-8), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

The Longhorns won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Kansas (25-6, 14-4), approx. 3 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 4: (7) Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11) vs. (2) Baylor (26-5, 14-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

The Bears won the season series 2-0.

Game 5: (6) Iowa State (20-11, 7-11) vs. (3) Texas Tech (23-8, 12-6), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

In the last 10 Big 12 Tournaments, the No. 1 seed has won four titles, with the No. 2 seed claiming just two. In 2021, Texas became the first 3 seed to win since Missouri in 2009.

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

7 bids (5): 2014 (6-7 record), 2015 (5-7 record), 2016 (9-7 record), 2018 (12-7 record), 2021 (11-6 record, Baylor national champion)

2014 (6-7 record), 2015 (5-7 record), 2016 (9-7 record), 2018 (12-7 record), 2021 (11-6 record, Baylor national champion) 6 bids (3): 2012 (10-6 record), 2017 (9-6 record), 2019 (8-6 record)

2012 (10-6 record), 2017 (9-6 record), 2019 (8-6 record) 5 bids (2): 2011 (5-5 record, 12 members), 2013 (3-5 record)

The Big 12 has sent no fewer than five teams to the NCAA Tournament over the past 10 years. While it looked for a time like the conference would put seven or eight teams in the 2022 field, six is now far more likely barring a surprise winner here.

Note that Baylor’s 6-0 run to the title really boosted the conference’s success rate in 2021. No other team managed to make it out of the Second Round.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Texas: 2021 (4 seed)

Iowa State: 2019 (5 seed)

Kansas: 2018 (1 seed)

West Virginia: 2010 (3 seed, Big East)

Oklahoma State: 2005 (3 seed)

Oklahoma: 2003 (3 seed)

Texas Tech: 1996 (1 seed, SWC)

Kansas State: 1980 (2 seed, Big 8)

In 2021, Texas won its first Big 12 title and first conference tournament title since 1995 (Southwest). That leaves West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, and Baylor in search of their first Big 12 crowns. Making matters worse for the Horned Frogs and Bears is the fact that neither team has a conference tournament title to its name.