2022 Pac-12 Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Pac-12 Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 9 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

The Pac-12 Tournament has finally established itself in Las Vegas (okay, Paradise, technically). This will be the event’s 10th straight season scheduled for the area and the sixth at T-Mobile Arena.

TV/Streaming Info

Eight of the 11 games will air on Pac-12 Networks. The exceptions are the fourth quarterfinal, the second semifinal, and championship game. Since this is an even-numbered year, Fox Sports has those rights instead of ESPN. FS1 will carry the quarterfinal and semifinal game, with the Fox network carrying the championship game after the Big East final.

Participants

The entire roster of Pac-12 men’s basketball teams will participate.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 9)

Pac-12 Networks will air all four games.

Game 1: (9) Stanford (15-15, 8-12) vs. (8) Arizona State (14-16, 10-10), 3 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (12) Oregon State (3-27, 1-19) vs. (5) Oregon (18-13, 11-9), approx. 5:30 p.m.

The Ducks won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (10) California (12-19, 5-15) vs. (7) Washington State (18-13, 11-9), 9 p.m.

The Cougars won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (11) Utah (11-19, 4-16) vs. (6) Washington (16-14, 11-9), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Huskies won the season series 2-0.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Arizona (28-3, 19-2), 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4) Colorado (20-10, 12-8), approx. 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2) UCLA (23-6, 15-5), 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3) USC (25-6, 14-6), approx. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. (Fox)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

The No. 1 seed has won just three of the last 10 Pac-12 Tournament titles. The 2, 3, and 6 seeds have all seen similar levels of success, while Oregon State’s 2021 title was the first for a 4 or 5 seed since Oregon claimed the 2007 title as a 4. The Ducks also had the previous win for a 5 seed, back in 2003.

1 seed (3): 2015, 2016, 2018

2015, 2016, 2018 2 seed (2): 2014, 2017

2014, 2017 3 seed (2): 2011, 2013

2011, 2013 6 seed (2); 2012, 2019

2012, 2019 5 seed (1): 2021

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

7 bids (1): 2016 (4-7 record)

2016 (4-7 record) 6 bids (1): 2014 (8-6 record)

2014 (8-6 record) 5 bids (2): 2013 (5-5 record), 2021 (13-5 record)

2013 (5-5 record), 2021 (13-5 record) 4 bids (3): 2011 (5-4 record, 10 members), 2015 (8-4 record), 2017 (10-4 record)

2011 (5-4 record, 10 members), 2015 (8-4 record), 2017 (10-4 record) 3 bids (2): 2018 (0-3 record), 2019 (4-3 record)

2018 (0-3 record), 2019 (4-3 record) 2 bids (1): 2012 (1-2 record)

Four of the Pac-12’s five entrants in 2021 reached the second weekend, though Oregon was aided by not having to actually play VCU in the First Round. The 2022 version of the conference isn’t likely to place more than three teams in the field, but the top of the league is strong enough to record a double-digit win total for the second season in a row.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Oregon State: 2021 (5 seed)

Oregon: 2019 (6 seed)

Arizona: 2018 (1 seed)

UCLA: 2014 (2 seed)

Colorado: 2012 (6 seed)

Washington: 2011 (3 seed)

USC: 2009 (6 seed)

Stanford: 2004 (1 seed)

Utah: 1999 (WAC, Pacific 1 seed)

Oregon State won its first ever Pac-12 Tournament title in 2021, leaving Arizona State, California, Utah, and Washington State as the only four teams looking for their first title. Utah does have a conference tournament championship from its stint in the WAC, however.