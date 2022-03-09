2022 Mountain West Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 9 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

As usual, the Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV’s home arena, hosts the event, though on a different floor than the one the Runnin’ Rebels normally use.

TV/Streaming Info

CBS has the final on late Saturday afternoon Pacific time. CBSSN airs the quarterfinals and semifinals, while the Mountain West Network streams Wednesday’s opening round.

Participants

All 11 teams will play in Las Vegas.

Schedule

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

First Round (Wed., March 9)

MWN will stream all three games.

Game 10: (9) New Mexico (13-18, 5-12) vs. (8) Nevada (12-17, 6-12), 2 p.m.

The Wolf Pack won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 11: (10) Air Force (11-17, 4-13) vs. (7) Utah State (17-14, 8-10), approx. 4:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 12: (11) San José State (8-22, 1-17) vs. (6) Fresno State (18-12, 8-9), approx. 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs won the regular season series 2-0.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

CBSSN will air all four games.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. (1) Boise State (24-7, 15-3), 3 p.m.

Game 15: (5) UNLV (18-13, 10-8) vs. (4) Wyoming (24-7, 13-5), approx. 5:30 p.m.

The Runnin’ Rebels won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. (2) Colorado State (24-4, 14-4), 9 p.m.

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. (3) San Diego State (21-7, 13-5), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 18: Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Game 19: Game 16 winner vs. Game 17 winner, approx. 12 a.m. 3/12

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 20: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (CBS)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

The top two seeds have dominated Mountain West Tournament since 2011, winning nine of the 11 titles on offer. However, the No. 2 has been more successful than the No. 1 with six titles, compared to just three for the top seed. Remember that there was a 2020 Mountain West Tournament because the event was moved up a week due to a convention that was eventually canceled due to the pandemic.

2 seed (6): 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020

2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020 1 seed (3): 2013, 2017, 2021

2013, 2017, 2021 4 seed (1): 2015

2015 5 seed (1): 2018

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

5 bids (1): 2013 (2-5, 9 members)

2013 (2-5, 9 members) 4 bids (2): 2012 (1-4, 8 members)

2012 (1-4, 8 members) 3 bids (2): 2011 (4-3, 9 members), 2015 (1-3, 11 members)

2011 (4-3, 9 members), 2015 (1-3, 11 members) 2 bids (3): 2014 (2-2, 11 members), 2018 (2-2, 11 members), 2019 (0-2, 11 members), 2021 (0-2, 11 members)

2014 (2-2, 11 members), 2018 (2-2, 11 members), 2019 (0-2, 11 members), 2021 (0-2, 11 members) 1 bid (2): 2016 (0-1, 11 members), 2017 (0-1, 11 members)

The Mountain West has earned multiple bids in eight of the past 10 NCAA Tournaments, It seemed like the conference’s four- and five-bid hauls were in the past, but the conference should field a minimum of four teams in the 2022 tourney.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

San Diego State: 2021 (6 seed, 1st Round)

Utah State: 2020 (NCAA Tournament canceled)

Nevada: 2017 (7 seed, 1st Round)

Fresno State: 2016 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Wyoming: 2015 (12 seed, Round of 64)

Boise State: 2015 (11 seed, First Four)

New Mexico: 2014 (7 seed, Round of 64)

UNLV: 2013 (5 seed, Round of 64)

Colorado State: 2013 (8 seed, Round of 32)

Air Force: 2006 (13 seed, 1st Round)

San José State: 1996 (16 seed, 1st Round, Big West member)

SJSU is the lone current Mountain West member that’s failed to win the conference tournament title. That’s impressive considering the amount of turnover in its membership since the league began in the 1999-2000 season.