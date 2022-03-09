2022 Big East Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Big East Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 9 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

Madison Square Garden continues as home of both the old and new versions of the Big East Tournament—an uninterrupted run that began in 1983.

TV/Streaming Info

FS1 will air the first nine games of the tournament, with Fox picking up the final on Saturday night.

Participants

All 11 teams will play in this season’s event.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 9)

FS1 will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) Butler (13-18, 6-14) vs. (8) Xavier (18-12, 8-11), 4:30 p.m.

The Musketeers won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (10) DePaul (15-15, 6-14) vs. (7) St. John’s (16-14, 8-11), approx. 7 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 3: (11) Georgetown (6-24, 0-19) vs. (6) Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The Pirates won the season series 2-0.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

FS1 will air all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Providence (24-4, 14-3), 12 p.m.

Game 5: (5) Marquette (19-11, 11-8) vs. (4) Creighton (20-10, 12-7), approx. 2:30 p.m.

The Bluejays won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Villanova (23-7, 16-4), 7 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3) UConn (22-8, 13-6), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

FS1 will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, approx. 9 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Over its last 10 editions, the No. 1 seed has won just three Big East Tournament titles, with all of those victories coming since 2015. Note that the No. 7 and No. 9 seed titles came in the conference’s earlier, super-sized configuration.

1 seed (3): 2015, 2017, 2019

2015, 2017, 2019 2 seed (2): 2013, 2018

2013, 2018 3 seed (1): 2016

2016 4 seed (1); 2014

2014 7 seed (1): 2012

2012 8 seed (1): 2021

2021 9 seed (1): 2011

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

11 bids (1): 2011 (13-10 record, 16 members, UConn national champion)

2011 (13-10 record, 16 members, UConn national champion) 9 bids (1); 2012 (14-9 record, 16 members)

2012 (14-9 record, 16 members) 8 bids (1): 2013 (13-7 record, 15 members, Louisville national champions (vacated))

2013 (13-7 record, 15 members, Louisville national champions (vacated)) 7 bids (1): 2017 (6-7 record, 10 members)

2017 (6-7 record, 10 members) 6 bids (2): 2018 (9-5 record, 10 members, Villanova national champions), 2015 (5-6 record, 10 members)

2018 (9-5 record, 10 members, Villanova national champions), 2015 (5-6 record, 10 members) 5 bids (1): 2016 (9-4 record, 10 members, Villanova national champions)

2016 (9-4 record, 10 members, Villanova national champions) 4 bids (2): 2021 (4-4, 11 members), 2019 (1-4 record, 10 members), 2014 (2-4 record, 10 members)

In 2021, the Big East needed a surprise Georgetown tournament title to secure four bids, but both Villanova and Creighton managed to reach the Sweet 16. Seven bids looks to be the high water mark for the conference in 2022, but that will depend on how Xavier and Creighton do.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Georgetown: 2021 (8 seed)

Villanova: 2019 (1 seed)

Seton Hall: 2016 (3 seed)

UConn: 2016 (5 seed, American)

Providence: 2014 (4 seed)

Creighton: 2013 (1 seed, MVC)

Butler: 2011 (2 seed, Horizon League)

Xavier: 2006 (10 seed, Atlantic 10)

St. John’s: 2000 (3 seed)

Marquette: 1997 (5 seed, C-USA)

Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Marquette, and Xavier have yet to win the Big East Tournament; however, the Blue Demons are the only current conference member without a single league tournament title at all. While UConn’s last conference tournament title came in the American, the Huskies went on a thrilling five-wins-in-five-days run to claim the 2011 Big East Tournament as a 9 seed.